21st Hay Festival Winter Weekend features Elton John and Arsene Wenger

Elton John and Arsène Wenger will be discussing life, football and how to write a bestselling memoir in a headline act in the forthcoming 21st Hay Festival Winter Weekend from 26 - 29 November.

Other highlights include Jack Reacher author Lee Child discussing The Reacher Guy; pioneering Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin talking about her memoir, It Takes Blood and Guts, and Candice Brathwaite on portrayals of motherhood as described in her book, I Am Not Your Baby Mother.

Jonathan Freedland, David Olusoga and Katya Adler chew over the year’s major events with Guto Harri, while Antony Gormley and Martin Gayford talk about sculpture, nature and their new book, Shaping the World: Sculpture from Pre-History to Now.

John Lanchester, Kate Summerscale and Sarah Moss present an evening of ghost stories, while comedian Marcus Brigstocke offers up a “State of Our Nations” comedy special with Fern Brady and Neil Delamere.

The festival is going ahead despite being dogged by some bad press in recent months. Peter Florence, the festival’s co-founder and head, was suspended last month pending the outcome of an investigation into claims that he bullied staff, while a former Hay curator, Caitlin McNamara, recently went public, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a senior Emirati royal, while working on the launch of a spin-off festival in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The Hay Festival Winter Weekend takes place 26 - 29 November. It is the first UK edition since its spring event, which boasted almost half a million viewers, and all sessions are free to attend.

