21Shares Unveils S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin and Ethereum Index ETPs

As part of the Crypto Winter Suite, the ETPs seek to limit cryptocurrencies’ volatility by tracking the S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index and the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index

ZURICH, Switzerland – July 20, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the listing of two new ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange, to offer investors exposure to the largest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – while targeting less volatility. These two ETPs are the latest products in 21Shares' Crypto Winter Suite – a set of products designed to help investors weather the bear market.

The 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP (SPBTC) and 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP (SPETH) provide exposure to their namesake cryptocurrency while targeting a volatility level of 40%. With cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, subject to high levels of volatility, 21Shares' newest Index ETPs are designed to soften that volatility by dynamically rebalancing – allocating more assets to USD when Bitcoin or Ethereum volatility rises or vice versa. The products achieve this by seeking to replicate S&P Dow Jones Indices’ benchmarks that control risk by adjusting the exposure to the underlying index and dynamically allocating to U.S. dollars.

“Data from our research team shows that adding Bitcoin or Ethereum exposure to a traditional investment portfolio can significantly enhance overall risk-adjusted performance,” said Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product at 21Shares. “These newest ETPs based on S&P Dow Jones Indices world-class indices allow investors to realize the benefits of these innovative crypto exposures while controlling for volatility. These ETPs are the next step in our Crypto Winter Suite, providing investors with entry to the asset class in a risk-controlled manner.”

“Over the last two years, S&P Dow Jones Indices have been developing cryptocurrency indexing capabilities to help promote more transparency and facilitate access to this emerging technology-driven asset class,” said Sharon Liebowitz, Senior Director, Innovation at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index and the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index are the latest examples of innovative indices which aim to help measure and address volatility associated with the underlying cryptocurrencies.”

Both the 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP and 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP are listed today on SIX Swiss exchange, and available to investors in USD.

Today’s announcement closely follows the launch of 21Shares’ Bitcoin Core ETP, the first product in 21Shares’ Crypto Winter Suite, which is designed to offer low-cost exposure to Bitcoin as the lowest cost physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in the world. 21Shares also launched the world’s first USD Yield ETP in May, preceded by the release of two new crypto ETFs in Australia and the world’s first Bitcoin and Gold ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additionally, 21Shares recently published the sixth issue of its State of Crypto Report, which explores current trends in the crypto industry and what investors are doing to successfully optimize their crypto portfolios.

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

