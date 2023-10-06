Who can get 218 votes?
Deeply-fractured House Republicans need to wrangle 218 votes to select a new speaker. Also in the news: The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for fighting the oppression of women in Iran. We have a recap of the Chicago Bears' long-awaited victory against the Washington Commanders.
Who will Republicans pick as their next speaker?
Kevin McCarthy's removal from the House speakership has scrambled the internal ranks of the House GOP conference as lawmakers mull over who should succeed the California Republican to lead the lower chamber.
House Republicans are slated to hold a candidate forum Tuesday to determine who to support as the next speaker. For now, most lawmakers are staying cautious.
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La, the second-ranking House Republican, is a frontrunner as GOP members weigh their pick. Either way, a leadership change would rearrange the chain of command in the House GOP conference.
Trump initially offered his own name for the seat on a short-term basis but has just endorsed longtime supporter Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the post.
If Congress fails to fund the government by a November deadline, some GOP lawmakers are already laying the blame at the eight members who voted to oust McCarthy.
Iran human rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian awarding committee announced Friday. The committee said Mohammadi won for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all." Mohammadi's designation for the honor comes just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman killed in the custody of Iran's morality police. The award also brings into focus a 16-year-old girl who is currently in a coma after she was not wearing a headscarf while boarding a Metro train in Iran’s capital. Activists abroad have alleged Armita Geravand may have been attacked by authorities for not wearing the hijab. Read more
More news to know now
Fifty-one civilians were killed in a missile strike at a Ukrainian café.
New York City subway shooter Frank James was sentenced to life in prison.
Mourners gave Dianne Feinstein a fond farewell in San Francisco.
Worried about bedbugs?
For subscribers: Abortion bans leave doctors uncertain about care - even in emergencies.
Biden administration to extend border wall touted by Donald Trump
The Biden administration is building a new barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border despite President Joe Biden’s promise as a candidate not to add to a controversial border wall that's long been a signature of his predecessor Donald Trump. Citing "high illegal entry" into the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended expediting the wall's construction by using his authority to bypass 26 federal laws, including environmental restrictions, to build a new section. Read more
Commander, the Bidens' 2-year-old German shepherd, has been removed from the White House.
'Thursday Night Football' recap: Bears snap 14-game losing streak
At last, the Chicago Bears have won a game. DJ Moore and the Bears upended the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on Thursday night. The victory was Bears’ first win since Oct. 24, 2022, ending a 14-game losing streak. Moore was without question the star of the night. The Bears wide receiver had eight catches for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will head north on Sunday in hopes of coming away with a victory from the upset minded Minnesota Vikings (1-3). Read more
Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears legend and iconic NFL linebacker, has died at 80.
Mel Tucker skipped his sex harassment hearing and alleged new ''evidence'' proves his innocence.
The power rankings roller coaster brings enticing matchups to NFL's Week 5 schedule.
These 22 college football teams are still unbeaten.
Quick hits
Why are millions of people watching dolls play online?
Apple is urging everyone to update their devices (again).
Can I get a COVID booster and flu shot at the same time?
This is how we control a Type 2 diabetes crisis.
Pamela Anderson and the bold no-makeup look.
Is ''Croctober'' keep or cringe?
A $1 million competition awards recording extraterrestrial activity on a Ring device.
The low-tech website behind a national surge in book bans
Challenges to books appear to begin locally, with no obvious connections. But a USA TODAY investigation showed these "book ban" requests often share a common thread: The book review material submitted by local parents was not written by those parents. Instead, it was taken word for word from a website called BookLooks.org. In less than two years, BookLooks has become the go-to resource for anyone seeking to ban books – especially books about gay people or sexuality. Across at least a dozen states, USA TODAY found attempts to remove hundreds of book titles that directly cited BookLooks reviews. Read more
It's Banned Books Week: Here's a visual dive into an alarming increase in attempts to restrict books.
Norwegian author Jon Fosse won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his ''innovative plays and prose.''
Photo of the day: Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023
Peso Pluma, regional Mexican star, swept the Billboard Latin Music Awards, held at the Watsco Center in Miami, on Thursday night. The "Ella Baila Sola" singer took home a total of eight awards, becoming the top-awarded artist of the ceremony. Read more
