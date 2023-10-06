Who can get 218 votes?

Deeply-fractured House Republicans need to wrangle 218 votes to select a new speaker. Also in the news: The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for fighting the oppression of women in Iran. We have a recap of the Chicago Bears' long-awaited victory against the Washington Commanders.

Here are the stories to know this Friday.

Who will Republicans pick as their next speaker?

Kevin McCarthy's removal from the House speakership has scrambled the internal ranks of the House GOP conference as lawmakers mull over who should succeed the California Republican to lead the lower chamber.

House Republicans are slated to hold a candidate forum Tuesday to determine who to support as the next speaker. For now, most lawmakers are staying cautious.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La , the second-ranking House Republican, is a frontrunner as GOP members weigh their pick. Either way, a leadership change would rearrange the chain of command in the House GOP conference.

Trump initially offered his own name for the seat on a short-term basis but has just endorsed longtime supporter Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the post.

If Congress fails to fund the government by a November deadline, some GOP lawmakers are already laying the blame at the eight members who voted to oust McCarthy.

Keep reading: Here's the who's who of the Republican roster for the speaker seat.

Iran human rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian awarding committee announced Friday. The committee said Mohammadi won for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all." Mohammadi's designation for the honor comes just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman killed in the custody of Iran's morality police. The award also brings into focus a 16-year-old girl who is currently in a coma after she was not wearing a headscarf while boarding a Metro train in Iran’s capital. Activists abroad have alleged Armita Geravand may have been attacked by authorities for not wearing the hijab. Read more

Iranian Narges Mohammadi, right, from the center for Human Rights Defenders, listens to Karim Lahidji, president of the Iranian league for the Defence of Human Rights, during a press conference on the Assessment of the Human Rights Situation in Iran, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 9, 2008.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Biden administration to extend border wall touted by Donald Trump

The Biden administration is building a new barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border despite President Joe Biden’s promise as a candidate not to add to a controversial border wall that's long been a signature of his predecessor Donald Trump. Citing "high illegal entry" into the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended expediting the wall's construction by using his authority to bypass 26 federal laws, including environmental restrictions, to build a new section. Read more

Commander, the Bidens' 2-year-old German shepherd, has been removed from the White House.

'Thursday Night Football' recap: Bears snap 14-game losing streak

At last, the Chicago Bears have won a game. DJ Moore and the Bears upended the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on Thursday night. The victory was Bears’ first win since Oct. 24, 2022, ending a 14-game losing streak. Moore was without question the star of the night. The Bears wide receiver had eight catches for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will head north on Sunday in hopes of coming away with a victory from the upset minded Minnesota Vikings (1-3). Read more

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates with teammate Darnell Mooney (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

Quick hits

The low-tech website behind a national surge in book bans

Challenges to books appear to begin locally, with no obvious connections. But a USA TODAY investigation showed these "book ban" requests often share a common thread: The book review material submitted by local parents was not written by those parents. Instead, it was taken word for word from a website called BookLooks.org. In less than two years, BookLooks has become the go-to resource for anyone seeking to ban books – especially books about gay people or sexuality. Across at least a dozen states, USA TODAY found attempts to remove hundreds of book titles that directly cited BookLooks reviews. Read more

It's Banned Books Week: Here's a visual dive into an alarming increase in attempts to restrict books.

Norwegian author Jon Fosse won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his ''innovative plays and prose.''

Photo of the day: Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Peso Pluma, regional Mexican star, swept the Billboard Latin Music Awards, held at the Watsco Center in Miami, on Thursday night. The "Ella Baila Sola" singer took home a total of eight awards, becoming the top-awarded artist of the ceremony. Read more

Peso Pluma speaks onstage.

