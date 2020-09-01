215-year-old letter written by Lord Nelson sells for thousands

The handwritten, autographed note was penned in October 1804 and sent to Sir John Acton - then Prime Minister of Naples, Italy. (Reeman Dansie)

A 215-year-old letter written by Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson the year before his death has sold at auction for £10,000.

The handwritten, autographed note was written in October 1804 and sent to Sir John Acton - the then Prime Minister of Naples, Italy and expressed Nelson’s financial fears for his future.

It demonstrates the British officer's concern about his expectation that the Navy would continue to fund his life once the Napoleonic Wars, a series of global conflicts fought during Napoleon Bonaparte's imperial rule over France (1805–1815), had ended.

The letter is headed “Victory”, and dated October 8th, 1804, while the British fleet were blockading the French at Toulon, and is signed "Nelson and Bronte".

He wrote "should peace be established”, he would wish for a “certain income”.

Lord Nelson, lauded as one of Britain’s most heroic figures, was a British naval commander famed for his victories over the French during the Napoleonic Wars including the Battle of Trafalgar, where he was shot by a French sniper in 1805.

And, given the fame Nelson has gained for his victories, the letter proved a big draw when it went under the hammer at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex.

The letter was eventually purchased for £10,000 by a collector, who has not been identified.

Lewis Rabett, an auctioneer and valuer at Reeman Dansie, said: "It made £10,000 which was the top end of what we had thought.

"We are very pleased with what it did and the seller, a man from the Midlands, was too.

"Back in 2013 it made £7,000, so the seller made £3,000 after enjoying it for seven years."

"The bidding started at around £6,000 and there were two telephone bidders. It crept up and up, one against the other, before it got to £10,000.

"It was a very good object to be able to sell. It is nice to be have something so historic in our auction house."

