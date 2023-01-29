21 Valentine’s Gift Ideas For Him – ‘Cos Who Honestly Has A Clue What To Buy?

We promise not to tell him where you got the idea from
We promise not to tell him where you got the idea from

We promise not to tell him where you got the idea from

If you’re anything like us, when holidays and celebrations roll around in the calendar, we’re hit with brain fog when buying gifts for the man in our life. We’ve just about gotten over the stress of brainstorming Christmas presents, and Valentine’s Day is already looming.

Whether you’re subtly trying to drop into conversation what’s on their current wish list, or you’re racking your brain to recall anything they’ve mentioned in the past few months, the struggle is real – especially if you don’t want to resort to buying the cliché mugs and teddies.

Well, you can finally call off the search as we’ve gathered some original gifts that he will love.

Put your partner onto a skincare routine with this gift set
Put your partner onto a skincare routine with this gift set

Amazon

Put your partner onto a skincare routine with this gift set

Whether your S.O is a skincare guru or starting out as a beginner, this gift set lets them discover a new grooming routine. Packed with everything from moisturiser and face wash to shower gel and deodorant, these essentials will have them ready to take on every day. Maybe a skincare date night is even on the cards?

£24 at Amazon

Upgrade your at-home movie nights with this mini projector
Upgrade your at-home movie nights with this mini projector

Amazon

Upgrade your at-home movie nights with this mini projector

Turn your home into your very own cinema with this lightweight projector. With adapters that connect straight to your phone, laptop, or gaming console, you can watch films from anywhere. Simply flick off the lights, press play, and display on your wall or ceiling. What a great excuse for a Valentine’s movie night.

£69.99 at Amazon

If he likes Star Wars and LEGO, this is literally the only gift you need
If he likes Star Wars and LEGO, this is literally the only gift you need

Amazon

If he likes Star Wars and LEGO, this is literally the only gift you need

This one’s for the Star Wars fans. Your significant other can replicate The Mandalorian’s helmet with this Lego brick display. With a step-by-step guide, even newcomers can build with confidence. Once completed, this creation makes a great addition to your desk décor.

£49.99 at Amazon

Neaten up his bedside tables with this handy 3-in-1 charging station
Neaten up his bedside tables with this handy 3-in-1 charging station

Amazon

Neaten up his bedside tables with this handy 3-in-1 charging station

If your other half is all about his tech, this wireless charging station is the perfect solution for charging all his gadgets at once. Holding his iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, this dock gets to work as you safely sleep, with cooling heat holes at the back and without an annoying charging light. You can forget the tangled wires on your bedside table with this gift.

£35.99 at Amazon

This sign is the finishing touch to any mancave
This sign is the finishing touch to any mancave

Amazon

This sign is the finishing touch to any mancave

Home bar, bedroom, office, or garage, wherever your man’s downtime space is, brighten it up with this LED neon bar sign. With a beer glass design and hues of pink and red, this wall sign will add relaxing mood lighting to any room.

£39.99 at Amazon

This gift box is ideal for the one who always gravitates towards a cheeseboard
This gift box is ideal for the one who always gravitates towards a cheeseboard

Amazon

This gift box is ideal for the one who always gravitates towards a cheeseboard

Alcohol and cheese make the perfect pair so why not gift this boozy cheese gift hamper? Filled with a selection of cheeses, including gin and tonic cheddar and brewers’ choice barrel, and their must-have sidekicks, beetroot and garlic crackers, and real ale chutney – this gift box makes the ultimate cheeseboard.

£24.99 at Amazon

Fitness fans will love this smart sports watch
Fitness fans will love this smart sports watch

Amazon

Fitness fans will love this smart sports watch

With eight different sports modes, this water-resistant watch is great for tracking your activity, sleep, and heart rate. Perfect for those who love sports or looking to create a healthier lifestyle, you can set reminders, and alarms, count your steps, and receive your social media notifications as you go about your daily tasks.

£30.99 at Amazon

Spice up your Valentine's Day with this vibrating stimulator
Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this vibrating stimulator

Amazon

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this vibrating stimulator

With nine different vibrating settings to choose from, this male masturbation toy makes a great present for an intimate Valentine’s Day. Whether you use it solo or with a partner during foreplay fun, its adjustable wings make it easy to adjust the tightness and grip to however you prefer.

£22.99 at Amazon

This personalised apron is ideal for the head chef in your relationship
This personalised apron is ideal for the head chef in your relationship

Amazon

This personalised apron is ideal for the head chef in your relationship

If your BF or husband loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen, then it’s only right to kit them out in this kitchen-appropriate apron. These hand-finished aprons can be personalised with the name of your partner, followed by the proud ‘head chef’ title.

£17.95 at Amazon

This cookbook will have him cheffing up a feast
This cookbook will have him cheffing up a feast

Amazon

This cookbook will have him cheffing up a feast

With over 100 new quick recipes to chef up in the kitchen, this Joe Wicks cookbook is ideal for any budding or self-acclaimed chefs. With energy-boosting breakfasts and meals fit for the family, your partner will have no excuse to not cook up a treat.

£10 at Amazon

This Bluetooth beanie will be his new exercise buddy
This Bluetooth beanie will be his new exercise buddy

Amazon

This Bluetooth beanie will be his new exercise buddy

Headphones slipping off and earphones falling out will be a thing of the past for your sporty other half, with this Bluetooth beanie. Made from a warm yet breathable material, this warm hat offers 10-12 hours of listening to music as you run, cycle, ski, or skate. Don’t worry, you’ll also still be able to reach him as you can even answer calls through the hat, without having to touch your phone.

£14.99 at Amazon

These matching bracelets are perfect for you lowkey romantics
These matching bracelets are perfect for you lowkey romantics

Amazon

These matching bracelets are perfect for you lowkey romantics

If you’re looking to show your love in an understated way, these matching promise bracelets are super cute. This small and affordable gift is a great idea for couples who don’t usually go big for Valentine’s Day or those who are still new to their relationship.

£2.70 at Amazon

This phone camera lens kit will take his photography to a whole new level
This phone camera lens kit will take his photography to a whole new level

Amazon

This phone camera lens kit will take his photography to a whole new level

If your partner is always snapping away with his phone camera every time you go somewhere new, then this lens kit might just be the perfect gift. With three different lenses to choose from, whether you’re taking a picture close up, far away, or wanting a 180° fish eye effect, simply clip it over your camera and you’re ready to go.

£15.41 at Amazon

Your morning coffee just got an upgrade with this Guinness-inspired roast
Your morning coffee just got an upgrade with this Guinness-inspired roast

Amazon

Your morning coffee just got an upgrade with this Guinness-inspired roast

If your other half is a fan of the Irish stout favourite, why not a Guinness-inspired coffee into his morning routine? This roast brings the iconic rich and malty sweetness from the brewery to your morning social brew, with hints of fruit and nut chocolate. Bonus points if he is a rugby fan as this creation is also made by ex-England rugby player, Brad Barritt.

£9.90 at Amazon

These coffee-brewing travel bags are perfect for the morning commute
These coffee-brewing travel bags are perfect for the morning commute

Amazon

These coffee-brewing travel bags are perfect for the morning commute

If your partner isn’t a fan of Guinness but is big on coffee, gift him these clever hand-roasted brewing bags. Ideal for campers, hikers, or those commuting to work, just simply add hot water into the bag and pour it into your mug. You can even use the bag time and time again to brew your coffee.

£7.95 at Amazon

This mini speaker is perfect for your music-loving lover
This mini speaker is perfect for your music-loving lover

Amazon

This mini speaker is perfect for your music-loving lover

Don’t be fooled by the size, this speaker might be tiny but it’s still able to fill the room with music for up to 12 hours. Its compact size makes it great for men who are always on the go, whether they’re always outdoors, an avid camper, or just like a shower singalong.

£17.99 at Amazon

Open your very own G+T bar with this gin infusion kit
Open your very own G+T bar with this gin infusion kit

Amazon

Open your very own G+T bar with this gin infusion kit

Take your shop-bought gin and make it your own. With four different infusions and garnishes, from chocolate orange to toasted coconut, this kit is a great activity for gin lovers to get stuck into and create their own concoctions.

£12.88 at Amazon

This one's for the photography enthusiasts
This one’s for the photography enthusiasts

Amazon

This one’s for the photography enthusiasts

Print off your pic as soon as it’s taken with this cool camera. With its sleek and slim design and a bunch of fun colours to choose from, this pocket-friendly camera is ideal for carrying around on your travels – or even just day-to-day. It might be small but it takes high-quality photos of some of your favourite moments, before printing them instantly wherever you are.

£59.99 at Amazon

Sweet tooth foodies will love this ultimate box of chocolate biscuits
Sweet tooth foodies will love this ultimate box of chocolate biscuits

Amazon

Sweet tooth foodies will love this ultimate box of chocolate biscuits

With a variety of 71 chocolate biscuit bars to choose from, this selection box is definitely one for those with a sweet tooth. If your partner is always looking for something to snack on with his cuppa, this box will keep them sorted for some time.

£16.69 at Amazon

This fragrance will take you both back to your favourite holiday by the beach
This fragrance will take you both back to your favourite holiday by the beach

Amazon

This fragrance will take you both back to your favourite holiday by the beach

Want the scent of your favourite beach bae-cation to last forever? Well, this fragrance captures those summer beach days in a bottle, with hints of grapefruit and bamboo leaves and topped off with lavender and neroli. This is a scented treat for not only him but you too.

£18 at Amazon

This gift is something you can both get involved in
This gift is something you can both get involved in

Amazon

This gift is something you can both get involved in

This couples card game is a great interactive activity for Valentine’s Day (and beyond). With three levels of closeness to choose from, the Talk, Flirt, or Dare cards include fun conversation-starting questions and romantic dares. Things are set to be heating up this February 14th.

£15.99 at Amazon

