21 unique holiday gift ideas pet lovers will appreciate

Dapper Dog Wine Bottle Holder (Photo via Anthropologie)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We all have that one person on our holiday shopping lists that, and we quote, "doesn't need anything, don't worry."

ALSO SEE: Celebrate the holidays in style with these top gift ideas from Anthropologie

Rather than collectively groaning at the thought of coming up with a gift idea that doesn't resemble a basic bubble bath kit, we're looking to their love of pets for gifting inspiration.

Whether it's for your friend who swoons at every dog on the sidewalk or your sister who floods your inbox with funny cat videos, these 21 unique gift ideas are paw-sitively perfect for the holidays.

ALSO SEE: 12 of the coziest lounge sets to add to your wardrobe this season

For one-of-a-kind crockery, Labrador-printed boxers, and so much for, check out these doggone good gifts for your pet-loving people.

Dachshund Flower Pot in Turquoise (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, $41

Skiing Poodles Ornament (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $24

Custom Dog Portrait Coffee Mug (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $17

New Love Club Cat Dance Back Print Oversized T-Shirt (Photo via ASOS)

SHOP IT: ASOS, $28

Daschin' Through The Snow Doormat (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $28

Animal: Exploring the Zoological World Coffee Table Book (Photo via Amazon)

SHOP IT: Amazon, $65 (originally $80)

Phirst UO Exclusive Cat Naps Art Print (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, starting at $24

Carole Akins Furry Friends Dessert Plate (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $14

Personalized ‘If My Pet Could Talk’ Book (Photo via Uncommon Goods)

SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, $43

ASOS DESIGN Boxer Briefs with Christmas Bum Dog Print (Photo via ASOS)

SHOP IT: ASOS, $16

Coconut Fiber Dog Planter (Photo via Uncommon Goods)

SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, starting at $86

Dapper Dog Wine Bottle Holder (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $118

Meowry Stick Cats Print (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, $23

Custom Dog Pillow (Photo via Uncommon Goods)

SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, $158

Story continues

Ceramic Cat Planter (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, $81

Feliz Navi Dog Mug (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $14

Cat Cotton Face Mask (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, $18

ASOS DESIGN Ankle Socks with All-Over Dog Design (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: ASOS, $9

Zodiac Companion Tea Towel (Photo via Anthropologie)

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $18

Dalmation Dog Print (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $12

Cats Beeswax Food Wrap (Photo via Etsy)

SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $10

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.