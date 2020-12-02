21 unique holiday gift ideas pet lovers will appreciate
We all have that one person on our holiday shopping lists that, and we quote, "doesn't need anything, don't worry."
Rather than collectively groaning at the thought of coming up with a gift idea that doesn't resemble a basic bubble bath kit, we're looking to their love of pets for gifting inspiration.
Whether it's for your friend who swoons at every dog on the sidewalk or your sister who floods your inbox with funny cat videos, these 21 unique gift ideas are paw-sitively perfect for the holidays.
For one-of-a-kind crockery, Labrador-printed boxers, and so much for, check out these doggone good gifts for your pet-loving people.
Dachshund Flower Pot
SHOP IT: Etsy, $41
Skiing Poodles Ornament
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $24
Custom Dog Portrait Coffee Mug
SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $17
New Love Club Cat Dance Oversized T-Shirt
SHOP IT: ASOS, $28
Daschin' Through The Snow Doormat
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $28
Animal: Exploring the Zoological World Book
SHOP IT: Amazon, $65 (originally $80)
Phirst Cat Naps Art Print
SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, starting at $24
Carole Akins Furry Friends Dessert Plate
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $14
Personalized ‘If My Pet Could Talk’ Book
SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, $43
ASOS DESIGN Boxer Briefs with Christmas Bum Dog Print
SHOP IT: ASOS, $16
Coconut Fiber Dog Planter
SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, starting at $86
Dapper Dog Wine Bottle Holder
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $118
Meowry Stick Cats Print
SHOP IT: Etsy, $23
Custom Dog Pillow
SHOP IT: Uncommon Goods, $158
Ceramic Cat Planter
SHOP IT: Etsy, $81
Feliz Navi Dog Mug
SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $14
Cat Cotton Face Mask
SHOP IT: Etsy, $18
ASOS Ankle Socks with All-Over Dog Design
SHOP IT: ASOS, $9
Zodiac Companion Tea Towel
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $18
Dalmatian Dog Print
SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $12
Cats Beeswax Food Wrap
SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $10
