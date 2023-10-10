21 Tweets About The Germs Kids Come Home With That Are All Too Real

Marie Holmes
Kids’ getting sick: it’s a universal truth of parenting. You never know exactly when it’s going to happen, but you know with total certainty that it will. Day of a big work presentation? On the way to the airport for an international flight? A fever or a stomach bug can intrude on your lives at any moment, crushing your plans, sending you scrambling for back-up childcare — and, of course, making every member of the family sick, one by one like a row of dominos falling.

If you’re in the midst of what feels like an interminable game of virus tag, know that yours is not the only family stuck there. These parents have lived to tell the tale on social media.

