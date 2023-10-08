21 Savage Cleared for International Travel as He Teases London Return: 'I'm Comin' Home'

The rapper is now "a lawful permanent resident of the United States," according to a statement from his lawyer

21 Savage attends concert after party in Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2023

21 Savage is ready for his homecoming.

The Grammy winner, 30, can now legally travel outside the U.S. after becoming a "lawful permanent resident," according to a statement from his lawyer, Charles Kuck, obtained by PEOPLE.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," Savage's immigration attorney said. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

The news of the musician's ability to travel internationally comes over four years after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a “targeted operation” over his visa that expired in 2006.

He was released after spending 10 days in a detention center in Georgia, per the Associated Press.

21 Savage

The Atlanta-based musician now plans to take his talents back home, as he teased a return to London — where he grew up before his mother brought him to the U.S. as a child.

On Instagram, Savage shared a video compilation of performance clips and childhood memories, which was soundtracked by Skylar Grey's "Coming Home."

"London... I'm comin home," Savage concluded the video.

Drake, who has been on the road with the rapper amid their co-headlining It's All a Blur Tour, commented on the post with a correction that implied he may be joining his friend in London. "We're," Drake, 36, wrote.

The rapper recently referenced the resolution of Savage's immigration issues on his new track "8am in Charlotte," which appears on his latest LP, For All the Dogs.

"Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," Drake rapped. "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."



