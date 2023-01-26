21 personalized Valentine’s Day gifts for your Valentine: Sentimental gifts they’ll love

Camryn Rabideau
·10 min read
The best personalized gifts for Valentine's Day 2023 include custom, monogrammed and sentimental gifts from Etsy, Minted, Amazon and more.
The best personalized gifts for Valentine's Day 2023 include custom, monogrammed and sentimental gifts from Etsy, Minted, Amazon and more.

Valentine’s Day is all about showing love and appreciation to the people in your life, and nothing says “I’m thinking of you” better than a personalized Valentine’s Day gift. When you take the time to have a gift customized for your Valentine, it shows you put a little extra time and thought into the holiday—something they’re sure to appreciate.

Not sure what personalized Valentine’s Day gift to get your loved one? We’ve rounded up some of the best options available for February 14, including everything from custom puzzles and personalized candy to lovely desk calendars that you design yourself.

Looking for more Valentine's Day gifts? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

1. For parents or family members: Shutterfly Personalized Photo Album

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Shutterfly personalized photo album

A personalized photo book is a thoughtful way to capture family memories. The simple, neutral design of this Personalized Photo album from Shutterfly features clean photo layouts and textured backgrounds, and all of the layout and text options are customizable to fit anyone’s style

From $20 at Shutterfly

2. For proud moms: Made by Mary Mini Birth Flower Stacker Necklace

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Made by Mary custom necklace

The Mini Birth Flower Stacker Necklace is a beautiful and sentimental gift for any mother. The adjustable necklace comes in three classic finishes—gold, silver and rose gold—and it can be customized with up to five charms, each of which is stamped with the flower that coordinates with her children’s birthday. Carnations are for January, violets for February, cherry blossoms for March and so on. The end result is an elegant and dainty accessory that she’s sure to love.

$46 at Made by Mary

3. For vinyl lovers: Custom Vinyl Record Label

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Custom Vinyl Record Label

Anyone who enjoys music will appreciate this Custom Vinyl Record Label. You can personalize the design from start to finish, selecting the color, custom text and song used. In addition to having the song title listed in the middle of the record, the lyrics are also printed in a spiral around the edges of the faux vinyl. It’s a great way to showcase your wedding song or another meaningful tune.

$19+ at Etsy

4. For puzzle enthusiasts: Minted Custom Collage Heart Puzzle

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Minted Custom Heart Puzzle

Everyone loves a good puzzle, but the Minted Custom Collage Heart Puzzle is especially meaningful and fun. The design is made up of 252 pieces, and it features a collage of photos that you can personalize with your own images. You’re also able to customize the background color and text on the puzzle, and the final product is a wonderful keepsake that your Valentine can enjoy for years.

$42 at Minted

5. For anyone who’s sentimental: A Dozen Reasons I Love You

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: A Dozen Reasons I love you

Get the tissues ready, because A Dozen Reasons I Love You is sure to make your Valentine tear up. This sweet gift includes a personalized jar that’s filled with 12 heart-shaped tokens, each of which lists a reason why you love the recipient. You can customize the jar lid with your own message, and you can even choose which tokens you want inside. There are more than 50 options, including everything from “My life is better with you in it" to "You let me pick the movie.”

$45 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the host or hostess: Personalized Cheese Board

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Cheese Board

Anyone who loves hosting holidays or dinner parties needs a platter to serve appetizers, and this Personalized Cheese Board is the perfect choice. It’s personalized with your giftee’s initials, and the board comes with four cheese knives, cheese markers and a ceramic dish for accouterments. There’s even a convenient magnetic strip that will keep the knives propped up and accessible to guests—so smart!

$38 at Amazon

7. For jokesters: Personalized Boxer Briefs

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Boxer Briefs

Your partner is sure to get a chuckle from these Personalized Boxer Briefs. They come in a variety of colors, and the best part is that you can have a photograph of your face printed all over them! There’s also the option to customize the waistband with “Property of [Your Name].” It’s the perfect gag gift for any guy who has a good sense of humor.

$18+ at Etsy

8. For new homeowners: Intersection of Love

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Intersection of Love personalized artwork

If your Valentine recently purchased a new home, you can help them decorate with the Intersection of Love personalized artwork. The photograph shows a street sign with two street names, and you can have it customized to include both of your surnames and important dates in your relationship. The photograph can be printed in black and white or color, and you can have it delivered framed or unframed, depending on your preference.

$75 at Uncommon Goods

9. For coffee addicts: Love Always Wins Coffee Mug

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Love Always Wins mug

We were impressed by the quality and prices of Personalization Mall gifts, and if you’re shopping on a budget, the Love Always Wins Coffee Mug is a cute Valentine’s Day gift. The design features a tic-tac-toe board with a row of hearts across it, along with the phrase “Love always wins.” You can customize the cup with you and your Valentine’s names, and the mug is available in several sizes and colors.

$10 at Personalization Mall

10. For the flower lover: Le Mini Letter

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter

The only thing better than Valentine’s Day flowers is Valentine’s Day flowers that last for a full year! Le Mini Letter from Venus et Fleur is filled with the brand’s signature Eternity Roses, which are real flowers that have been treated to last for several months. They come in a rainbow of colors, and you can choose an arrangement in the form of your Valentine’s initial or even spell out their whole name.

$82 at Venus et Fleur

11. For the office worker: Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar

You can brighten up your giftee’s work desk with the Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar. Artifact Uprising makes it easy to personalize each month using your very own photos, and you can choose from several font designs, as well as the option to add on gold foil accents. The calendar pages come with a wooden peg stand, and the whole thing is surprisingly high quality, especially for the price.

$35+ at Artifact Uprising

12. For the whiskey drinker: Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

If your Valentine likes to relax with a glass of whiskey at the end of the day, this Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set is a thoughtful and practical gift. The decanter can hold up to 750ml of their favorite spirits, and you can have it etched with a variety of designs, including their initial, monogram or surname. You can even add on matching glasses to complete the set—perfect for displaying on their bar cart.

$30+ at Etsy

13. For your partner: Custom Couple Portrait

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Custom Couple Portraits

How cute are these Custom Couple Portraits?! With the help of the talented artist, you can have your family turned into an adorable cartoon to print and hang on your wall. You can even have pets included in the portrait, and the design is usually ready within a few days—ideal if you’re shopping last minute. Just keep in mind that the listing only includes a digital print, so you’ll have to print and frame the image yourself.

$12+ at Etsy

14. For bookworms: Personalized Book Embosser

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Book Embosser

Anyone who collects books will be over the moon with this Personalized Book Embosser. It’s available in a variety of elegant designs, all of which feature the words “From the library of [your recipient’s name].” With the handy tool in their desk, your Valentine will be able to put their personal mark on their favorite books, ensuring the titles always find their way home if they’re lent out to friends. Plus, if an embosser isn’t their style, the designs are available as self-inking stamps, as well.

$23+ at Etsy

15. For the jewelry lover: Heart Jewelry Case

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Heart Jewelry case

The next time you and your Valentine jet off on a trip, she’ll be able to store all her accessories in this sweet Heart Jewelry Case. The heart-shaped case comes in three different colors, and it’s made from a pebbled vegan leather for an elegant appearance. For a small fee, you can have the case personalized with your giftee’s initials or name, and you have the choice between regular print or gold foil embossing.

$75 at Mark & Graham

16. For the person who always loses their keys: Personalized Docking Station

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized Docking Station

Here’s a practical gift for anyone who frequently misplaces their keys, wallet or phone. The Personalized Docking Station has space to hold a smartphone, keys, watch, glasses and wallet, and it even has a special notch to keep a phone charger in place. The station is available in a variety of wood finishes, and it can be personalized with your recipient’s name for a custom touch.

$30 at Amazon

17. For the outdoor adventurer: Boat and Tote

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag

If you’re shopping for someone who’s always heading out on the boat or planning picnics on the beach, the classic Boat and Tote bag from L.L. Bean is a great present. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, and for a small extra fee, you can have the bag embroidered with your recipient’s name or initials. There are several font options to choose from, and you can even customize the thread color.

$35 at L.L. Bean

18. For the home chef: The Essential Apron

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: The Essential Apron

Hedley and Bennett is known for its well-made, durable cooking aprons, and The Essential Apron is a practical gift for your favorite home chef. The apron is available in a wide range of colors and patterns to suit anyone’s style, and the best part is that you can have it personalized with embroidery or silly patches that say things like “Banana bread club” or “Spicy society.” Plus, the brand backs its aprons with a lifetime guarantee, so it’s a gift they’ll be able to use for years to come.

$85 at Hedley and Bennett

19. For the person who sends snail mail: Botanical Monogram Personalized Stationery

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Botanical Monogram Stationery

The Botanical Monogram Personalized Stationery would make an adorable addition to anyone’s desk. The note cards read “From the desk of [your recipient’s name],” and they also feature a small floral design with their initials at the top. You can choose from three color schemes and a variety of paper thicknesses, and the gift comes in a lovely keepsake box for easy storage.

$52 at Minted

20. For the guy for has everything: Monogrammed Money Clip Wallet

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Monogrammed Money Clip

Stumped on what to get your partner for Valentine’s Day? Go with the Monogrammed Money Clip Wallet, which makes for a useful yet sweet gift. It’s available in three different colors of leather, and the wallet has a magnetic clip on one side where he can stash his cash. Plus, you can have the design embossed with his initials for a little personalized touch.

$59 at Mark & Graham

21. For chocolate lovers: Personalizable M&M’s Gift Jar

Best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts 2023: Personalized M&M’s

Chocolate is a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but the Personalizable M&M’s Gift Jar is extra sweet. This package of M&Ms comes in a festive tube decorated with foil hearts, and you’re able to customize the candy that goes inside. You get to choose the candy colors, and you can have the little pieces printed with your own phrases or images—you could even put your Valentine’s face on them, if you were so inclined!

$30 at M&M

More 2023 Valentine's Day gift guides

