21-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Barachois Brook

Surrey RCMP said officers located several shell casings at the scene near 96 Avenue and 148 Street Thursday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

Surrey RCMP said officers located several shell casings at the scene near 96 Avenue and 148 Street Thursday night.

RCMP officers in Stephenville responded Thursday to a single-vehicle crash in Barachois Brook that killed a 21-year-old woman. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 21-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash on the main road in Barachois Brook on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

Police responded to the crash just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to a press release. Ambulance and fire crews also responded to the crash site, where the woman was found dead at the scene. Police say the woman was the only person in the vehicle, which had left the road.

Police are investigating the crash with the involvement of the provincial chief medical examiner.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.