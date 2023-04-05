21-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit and run in Sarasota, FHP says. Car found on I-75.

A 21-year-old Orlando man driving a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash with an SUV in North Sarasota County on Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened at 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on Fruitville in the right lane and approached the intersection with Lakewood Ranch Boulevard while facing a green traffic signal, an FHP report said.

The SUV was heading north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and approached the intersection while facing a red light, FHP said.

The SUV driver hit the motorcycle in the intersection and fled the scene after the crash, FHP reported.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

FHP troopers found an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 at mile marker 210, which is the Fruitville Road exit, and impounded it, the report said.

The crash is under investigation and it’s unknown yet if the impounded 2020 Audi SUV was involved, FHP’s report said.

Anyone with information can contact FHP at https://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/contact-fhp/ or Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.

