21-year-old man dead after Friday morning shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened in Mississauga at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle after recieving a call about the incident.

They say the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The man has been identified as Abdulaziz Dubet and police say he was a Toronto resident.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020

The Canadian Press