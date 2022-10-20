21-year-old inmate found dead at main jail in Merced after apparent homicide, sheriff says

A 21-year old inmate was found dead Wednesday inside the main jail in Merced, a victim of an apparent homicide, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Merced County Sheriff Corrections staff located an unresponsive inmate at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office..

The inmate was identified as Jacob Merlin Apodaca, 21, of Merced. He appeared to have been a victim of an assault, according to the release.

Correctional staff and first responders attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful and Apodaca was pronounced deceased.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau, including the Major Crimes Unit, is investigating the incident