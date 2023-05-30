21-year-old driver in NDG bus shelter crash has died

Images captured at the scene show at least one vehicle smashed, having come to rest in the small green space at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Côte Saint-Luc Road. (Pascal Robidas/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Amady Diouf, the 21-year-old driver of the car involved in a serious crash last week in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, has died.

Diouf and three friends, also in their 20s, were in the car when it hit a bus shelter head-on near the corner of Côte Saint-Luc Road and Grand Boulevard on Friday. All four were injured, but Diouf sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition until he died days later.

Diouf was in Montreal visiting friends for the weekend. He is originally from Senegal, but had been living in the United States studying petroleum engineering at the University of Houston in Texas.

Michel Robert Habas, the president of the Regroupement général des Sénégalais du Canada (RGSC), a group representing Senegalese nationals, said his organization is working to repatriate the young man's body to his family in Ouakam, a coastal part of the capital city Dakar.

"The entire community across Canada is in mourning. We're feeling the solidarity coming from everywhere," Habas said, noting the group had received several offers of help for Diouf's family. He said 28,000 Senegalese people live in Canada.

Montreal police are still working to determine the cause of the crash but say neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.