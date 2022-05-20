21-year-old dies after falling into waterfall at Colorado national park, officials say

A 21-year-old woman died after falling into a Colorado waterfall, park officials said.

The woman was visiting Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park the afternoon on Thursday, May 19, before she fell, the U.S. National Park Service said in a news release.

She was from Virginia, Illinois, park officials said. Her body was recovered the same evening and taken to the Grand County coroner.

Her name has not been released, officials said.

The park service reminded the public to stay back from stream banks, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks are also oftentimes slippery in these areas, the agency said.

“Water is extremely cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift,” the park service said in the release. “Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.”

Adams Falls is a waterfall on the west side of the park. To see the waterfall, guests have to hike one-third of a mile.

