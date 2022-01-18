21-year-old charged with murder weeks after Christmas Day shooting, SC sheriff says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A 21-year-old South Carolina man was charged with murder a month after a fatal shooting, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyrease Omar Johnson was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Dalzell resident was charged with fatally shooting Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal, Jr. on Christmas, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, deputies said they responded to shooting on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff. Trimnal, a 43-year-old Lugoff resident, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. That’s not far from Camden, near U.S. 601 and its junctions with U.S. 1 and Interstate 20.

Following the shooting, the sheriff’s office said it was searching for two men who left the scene.

There was no word if there is an ongoing search for anybody else, or if there is any threat to the community.

Information how investigators determined Johnson was the shooter, or how South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found him was not available.

Information about a motive for the gunfire was not available. No other injuries were reported.

No bond has been set for Johnson, who is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, jail records show.

