21-year-old canyoneering guide falls to her death at Utah tourist destination, cops say

Screengrab from The American Southwest on Facebook

A 21-year-old canyoneering guide fell to her death while climbing at the Morning Glory Arch near Moab, Utah sheriff’s officials reported.

Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City died at the scene after the 1:45 p.m. accident on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management also responded to the accident, sheriff’s officials said. No details were provided on the circumstances of her death.

Morning Glory Arch is a natural bridge spanning 243 feet, making it the sixth-longest natural rock span in the United States, according to Utah.com.

Canyoneering is a sport of exploring canyons by climbing, rappelling or rafting.

Moab is a city of 5,000 people about 235 miles southeast of Salt Lake City near the Colorado border. It’s home to two of Utah’s most national parks — Arches and Canyonlands — and is a popular destination for hiking, canyoneering and climbing.

