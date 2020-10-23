25 Gifts For Every Member In Your Squad

We might still be more than a month away from the start of the season of giving, but, if you ask us, it's never too early to get in the holiday spirit. Turn on that classic Mariah Carey album, begin Pinterest-boarding potential decor options, and start checking off that exhaustive list of holiday presents you somehow found yourself agreeing to give. Your mom wants this, your sister wants that, and by the time the holidays actually roll around, you and your bank account are almost too drained to enjoy them at all. But while family members might be tricky to shop for, shopping for your best friends is anything but.



After all, if there's anyone who knows what your friends really want this holiday season, it's you — a.k.a. the one who listens to them rant over glasses of Sauvignon Blanc (or maybe an alcohol-free alternative) and helps them organize their impulse purchases into keeps and throw-aways. So unlike your quest to buy each and every one of your aunts, uncles, and cousins a present they might actually enjoy, getting your closest friends everything they want and more this season will be a piece of cake.



To help you get started on the fun part of holiday shopping, we've rounded up 25 BFF-worthy presents to gift the Paris to your Nicole, Marissa to your Summer, and everyone in between.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Noah NYC Two-Tone Core Logo Tote, $, available at An upgrade from their overflowing collection of canvas tote bags.Two-Tone Core Logo Tote, $, available at Noah NYC More

View photos



KJP iPhone Case - Lavender Lila, $, available at Friends don't let friends crack another phone screen.iPhone Case - Lavender Lila, $, available at Lisa Says Gah More