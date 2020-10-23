25 Gifts For Every Member In Your Squad

Eliza Huber
View photos

We might still be more than a month away from the start of the season of giving, but, if you ask us, it's never too early to get in the holiday spirit. Turn on that classic Mariah Carey album, begin Pinterest-boarding potential decor options, and start checking off that exhaustive list of holiday presents you somehow found yourself agreeing to give. Your mom wants this, your sister wants that, and by the time the holidays actually roll around, you and your bank account are almost too drained to enjoy them at all. But while family members might be tricky to shop for, shopping for your best friends is anything but.

After all, if there's anyone who knows what your friends really want this holiday season, it's you — a.k.a. the one who listens to them rant over glasses of Sauvignon Blanc (or maybe an alcohol-free alternative) and helps them organize their impulse purchases into keeps and throw-aways. So unlike your quest to buy each and every one of your aunts, uncles, and cousins a present they might actually enjoy, getting your closest friends everything they want and more this season will be a piece of cake.

To help you get started on the fun part of holiday shopping, we've rounded up 25 BFF-worthy presents to gift the Paris to your Nicole, Marissa to your Summer, and everyone in between.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos
Because they really liked Emily In Paris — like really, really liked it.

& Other Stories Wool Beret, $, available at & Other Stories
View photos
An upgrade from their overflowing collection of canvas tote bags.

Noah NYC Two-Tone Core Logo Tote, $, available at Noah NYC
View photos
Friends don't let friends crack another phone screen.

KJP iPhone Case - Lavender Lila, $, available at Lisa Says Gah
View photos
The more the merrier with these oh-so-cute banana clips.

Valet Studio Valet Marlene Claw, $, available at Free People
View photos
We can already hear the "best gift-giver award" praise in your very near future.

Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos
For that friend who won't stop begging to read your chart and DMs you @notallgeminis memes at least six times a day.

Lisa Says Gah Gah Zodiac Notecards & Envelopes, $, available at Lisa Says Gah
View photos
Nothing says BFF like a you-get-one-half, I-get-the-other pendant necklace.

Stone and Strand Gold Plated Inseparable BFF Set, $, available at Stone and Strand
View photos
Because everyone needs a reminder sometimes.

Wildfang You F*cking Got This Notebook, $, available at Wildfang
View photos
Since you might not get to spend the holidays together this year.

Urban Outfitters BFF Heart Christmas Ornament, $, available at Urban Outfitters
View photos
When the whole squad is splitting the bill.

Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag, $, available at Prada
View photos
Ensure your friend group's taking full advantage of peak cozy season with this polo-style sweater that's also Katie Holmes-approved.

Violeta By Mango Polo Style Sweater, $, available at Mango
View photos
There's no better gift than the one they've been eyeing for weeks.

Zara Low Heeled Leather Tall Boots, $, available at Zara
View photos
One for every friend in your group.

Urban Outfitters Female Form Vase, $, available at Urban Outfitters Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
View photos
Fot the one who enjoys a nice, crisp white.

Twomey Twomey Cellars by Silver Oak Sauvignon Blanc 2019, $, available at Wine.com
View photos
For the post-wine puffy under-eyes.

Kitsch Facial Ice Roller, $, available at Shopbop
View photos
If your best friends are anything like ours, this '90s shoulder bag will be a huge hit.

For The Ages NY Ineva Baguette, $, available at For The Ages NY
View photos
Give your BFF the gift of skin that's hydrated AF.

Vital Tonics The Mask, $, available at Vital Tonics
View photos
You know that one friend who consistently chooses their bed over going out? Give them these luxe PJs to make dragging them along require no effort at all.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set With Feathers, $, available at Sleeper
View photos
Every friend group has one...

Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers, 2 Sheet Pack, $, available at Bespoke Post
View photos
To each their own.

Yvonne Ellen Pastel Champagne Tea Cup and Saucer, $, available at Yvonne Ellen
View photos
Which one are they: a Bobbi or a Frances?

Hogarth Conversations with Friends: A Novel by Sally Rooney, $, available at Amazon
View photos
Because they're hosting the group's next martinis and fries night.

Crate and Barrel Viv Martini Glass, $, available at Crate and Barrel
View photos
For the friend who's perpetually freezing and won't let you turn your radiator off even when it's boiling hot.

COS Ribbed Cashmere Slippers, $, available at COS
View photos
Take your pick.

Boy Smells Hypernature 3-Pack Votive Candle Set, $, available at Nordstrom
View photos
Be the Will to their Grace with these monogram coffee mugs.

Anthropologie Monogram Mug, $, available at Anthropologie

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

A Gift For Every Fashion Friend In Your Clique

16 Travel Gifts To Cheer Up Adventurous Pals