Your Boyfriend’s Apartment Could Totally Use This Cool Sand Art

The holidays have a way of sneaking up on unsuspecting gift-givers, which is precisely why it's always a good time to start thinking about the perfect present for all your loved ones. You might be able to check your parents , your sibs , and your bestie off your holiday shopping list easy-peasy, but your boyfriend? He’s a much harder nut to crack. And if you feel like he already has everything he could want or need, that’s totally understandable (and totally frustrating).

Let's face it: No matter how long you've been dating or how well you think you know each other, finding the perfect holiday gift for your S.O. can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack the size of the whole d*mn internet. Who has time for that? Not. You.

Sure, you could just ask your BF what you should get, but come on, you're no quitter...and besides, he probably doesn't really know what he wants, anyway. That's why it's up to you to surprise him with something so thoughtful, he never would've gotten it for himself.

Seem impossible? It's not. Whatever your budget, his sense of style, hobbies, or interests, these 70 best gifts for boyfriends have got you covered. In fact, this expertly-curated list has got a range of products that will fit your S.O. perfectly. Is he a wannabe top chef? Consider kitchen gadgets or an organic veggie growing kit. Or maybe he’s been under a lot of pressure lately (um, fair). Gift him a heated neck and back massager to ease the stress. Got a music lover on your hands? A bluetooth wireless beanie or an engraved AirPods case will do just the trick.

Whatever you choose for your cutie, trust that this holiday gift-giving season will be a breeze. Your award for "Best Girlfriend" is already in the mail.

If your dude spends all day hunched over a desk because #life, this gift is basically guaranteed to make you Girlfriend of the Year—not that you had any real competition, of course.

Got an S.O. who's also an Apple addict? He'll totally appreciate this sleek and useful charging station that fits perfectly on his bedside table. It's the gift that keeps on giving, since he'll never have to live without a suped-up Apple Watch ever again.

With winter around the corner, he’s going to need something cozy to wear on those frosty nights (sorry, but cuddling with you just isn't enough). Out with the shorts, in with the pajama pants. This classic pair from Calvin Klein look way more adult than the flannel pair he had as a kid.

Got a book lover in your life? This next-level bookmark is the gift for him. Engraved with the words, "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are," it's the perfect reminder of just how amazing literature really is.

Thin enough to keep his wallet, this credit-card-sized tool is handy enough to do just about anything, anywhere, with 11 tools—including a beer opener, because priorities.

Give your BF this hand poured, rustic vessel for all of his bits and bobs. It’s especially great for his top chef and dinner date kitchen endeavors, since it’s food safe and perfect for having pinches of salt and other spices on hand.

Is he the artsy type? Give your boyfriend this amazing print from Aaron Rickett. It's such a statement piece that'll be an instant conversation starter.

Got a man with a green thumb on his hands? He'll love the opportunity to grow his own fresh veggies for one-of-a-kind meals. Plus, you'll get to reap the benefits of the harvest, too.

These linen boxers from Linoto are cuddle approved. Your S.O. will love cozying up to you in these soft, lightweight bottoms. Bring on the winter flurries.

Give him the gift of a clean shave this holiday season. This razor from Bevel will do just the trick with its adjustable blade and non-slip handling. He'll be Christmas picture ready in no time.

Nothing feels cozier than a classic hoodie. And this one from Bricks and Wood can be worn on those lazy days spent together around the house or on a date night (the heather grey color goes with everything!).

12. Beard Butter

This Koils by Nature beard butter will meet all his facial hair grooming needs. The formula is not only vegan, but made to nourish and shape his beard with a matte finish.

13. Custom Urban Map Glass





What's better than a glass of whiskey? Whiskey in a glass that's etched with a map of a city that's important to him. Maybe it's where he grew up, where he went to college, where you vacationed, or where you live together now—either way, it's sure to bring a smile to his face every time he takes a sip.

14. Red Bay Coffee

If you can't beat his coffee habit, fuel it. Red Bay coffee offers roasts from all over the world including Columbia, Ethiopia, and Guatemala.

15. MoodoGo Portable Scent Diffuser

If your dude's all about tech-ified goodies, you'll wow him with a Moodo. This portable version plugs into any USB power supply—think in his car, laptop, or anywhere else he wants to fill with the scent of your, er, his choice. Pick an interchangeable pod—Wood Royale, Sea Breeze, Orange Sunrise or Grandma Vanilla—and feel the relaxation pour out.

16. The New York Times Custom Football Book

Class up his Sunday game-binge with this custom coffee-table book chronicling the greatest moments in his favorite team's history. I mean, it's basically a priceless collector's item that you can snag for only $72.

17. Reclaimed Wood Cityscape





Whether he still lives in his beloved hometown or reps it hard from afar, he'll love this cool tribute to his roots. This piece, made from reclaimed barn wood and a laser-cut skyline, is a perfect fit for his place.

18. Radiate Portable Campfire

If your boyfriend and Ron Swanson have a crazy amount in common, then his next overnight stay in the great outdoors will totally benefit from this portable campfire. It's a super useful gift that—added bonus—will keep the two of you toasty warm as you roast marshmallows.

19. Upcycled Record Coasters

These aren't regular coasters; they're cool coasters. Made from reclaimed records, these coffee table savers will be a big hit (ha, get it?) with your music-loving beau.

20. Personalized Leather AirPods Case

Instead of springing for actual AirPods (especially if the relationship is new, and you're not willing to drop hundos just yet), go with a classy and customizable leather case to stash them in. If he's the type to lose everything, he's going to need all the help he can get. This security blanket (of sorts) holds the Airpods case itself and comes with a brass carabiner clip that locks the pouch onto his backpack.

21. Soundbot Bluetooth Wireless Beanie

If your S.O. is all about hitting the slopes this season, then he needs to have a soundtrack with him. Enter this soft, double-knit beanie that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. He won't have to worry about losing headphones as he's shredding down the mountain or just walking down the street.

22. Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Gift Set

Not for the faint of heart—or taste buds—this gift set of seven different hot sauces is perfect for the ~spicy~ guy in your life.

23. Clue 'The Office' Edition

There's been a murder in Savannah Scranton! Any fan of The Office will love playing this murder mystery board game with all their favorite characters. The goal? To find out who killed Toby Flenderson, with what weapon, and where the dastardly deed went down.

24. Good Man Brand Low-Top Sneaker

These sneakers from Good Man Brand will have your beau styling this holiday season. Made with suede and Italian leather, these kicks are as quality as they are stylish.

25. Random Illustrated Facts





There’s a reason pirates wore eye patches. Now he knows—and he can spread the knowledge. (And finally take his trivia team to victory!)

Oh, and if your partner needs some inspo on what to get you, he can take a page from Zayn's perfect BF playbook:





26. Adventure Together Custom Map Wall Art





Not to get all mushy buuuuut love is kind of the best adventure...right? If you and your guy agree, he'll fall in love with this unique wall art. You can personalize it to chronicle your relationship with three cities, your names, and a significant date to feature on the piece.

27. At-Home Cold Brew Kit

Got a BF who's so on the go he doesn't have time to make his own coffee in the morning, much less wait in line at Starbucks? Gift him this easy-to-use cold-brew kit he can store right in fridge. All he has to do is fill it up with water and pre-packaged coffee bags, let it steep overnight, and—voila!—cold-brew concentrate for a week. (Plus, you'll get to reap the caffeine-fueled bennies every time you sleep over, too.)

28. Pipamoka Portable Coffee Maker



If your boyfriend's big into hiking and camping, this sleek coffee mug will make sure he's always got a cup of joe wherever he goes. The all-in-one device only takes two minutes to brew a single cup and is super easy to clean for busy mornings at home, too.

29. Parachute Turkish Cotton Bathrobe

A quality cozy robe is an underrated gift for your guy, specifically because you'll be able to steal it when you're showering at his place. This one's made from 100-percent luxe Turkish cotton so he'll always feel fancy—even on those extra-lazy days he goes straight from the shower back to his bed.

30. Scotch Porter Beard Wash and Conditioner Bundle

If he's gone full-out for Movember, he is going to need some assistance in the grooming department. The perfect solution is this duo of shampoo and conditioner for his face, a bonus gift for you when you kiss him.

31. Proof Marled Travel Shirt

Show your BF that you've got his back when he's hopping off a plane and going straight to meetings. This Coolmax cotton travel shirt is intended to keep him from sweating through it when he's racing through the airport to catch a flight, and it won't wrinkle when he stuffs it into his carry-on.

32. Keto Cookbook

The keto diet is having a major moment right now, and if your man has committed to the low-carb lifestyle, you've got him covered. Here are 60 new recipes to keep his meal-prep game fresh.

33. Wall Mounted State Bottle Opener

Chances are, he's probably ridiculously proud of the state he came from. But, rather than a "#StraightOuttaConnecticut" sweatshirt, go with this. It's a personal gift that'll make him think of you every time he cracks open a cold one with the boys. Plus, at just $22, what more could you ask for?

34. State Cashmere Men's Half Zip Cashmere Sweater

Who doesn't love a man in a soft sweater?! This 100-percent cashmere find is a buttery soft luxury he may not typically get for himself, so there's all the more reason for you to gift it to him. (Best part? You can totally say he's made of "boyfriend material" whenever he wears it.)

35. Everlane Men's ReNew Short Parka

You may hate the seven-year-old winter coat from college that he still wears (why couldn't he have left it at a bar?), but this isn't the time to tell him that. Just pick out this water-resistant parka and he's set for the season. Plus, it's an eco-friendly gift you can feel good about giving—the fabric is made from 55 renewed plastic bottles, and the insulation is made from 100-percent recycled material.

36. Bike Phone Mount

Obviously, he shouldn't text and drive, but this best-selling phone mount from Amazon will definitely come in handy whenever your biking bae needs to use GPS on his treks. The universal bike phone mount can securely fit almost any cell phone up to three and a half inches wide, and its clamp size is adjustable to fit handlebars from 7/8 inches to 1-1/4 inches in diameter.

37. Adidas Baseball Cap

Relationship newbies, this one's for you. If you and your boyfriend only DTRed a few months (or even weeks) before his birthday or the holidays, you might not know him well enough to pick that one special gift that's just, so, him. Don't freak—instead, opt for a classic Adidas cap that's effortlessly cool and never goes out of style. (Ya welcome.)

38. Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Colster



If your beau likes beer, the beach, or just pretending like he's sitting on the beach with a beer when he's landlocked, he'll definitely appreciate this Yeti colster. Like a stainless-steel beer koozie, the double-wall vacuum insulation helps to keep his drink cold all night—or day—long.

39. Smoked Spices Gift Set

Got a BF who also just happens to be a whiz in the kitch? Well, lucky you (and him, natch). Give him this smoked-spices gift set to help him add a little extra pizzazz to any meal.

40. Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel

Any active guy will appreciate these Chill Pal towels. Made of mesh with special evaporative technology (ooh), this towel just needs a quick soak in water to keep your BF cool at the gym, on a hike, wherever.

41. Granite Drink Stones

Class up your boyfriend's favorite cocktail with these reusable drink stones. Plus, unlike ice, these stones won’t melt and dilute his drink.

42. Socksmith Math Socks

Got a boyfriend who's super brainy? Help him show off his nerdy side with these math socks that are cute and educational.

43. Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries

If he’s into Manhattans or Old Fashioneds, he’ll appreciate these deliciously fancy cherries. Kind of like he’s ordering a nice cocktail at a steakhouse—except he’s in his kitchen.

44. Mpow Flame Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

LBR: AirPods are way, way too expensive. Instead, gift him the number-one selling wireless earbuds on Amazon, which are backed by 5,600 five-star ratings. "They are comfortable, they stay put, and the sound quality is good," says one happy customer. And you can't argue with that price, either.

45. The Art of Shaving Shaving Cream

Tell him to forget cheapo shaving cream—this stuff, packed with coconut oil and glycerin, will keep his face moisturized to help with ingrown-free shaving. One woman bought it for her husband: "He was initially skeptical, then instantly hooked."

46. Fart Extinguisher Candle





Fact: The closer you get to your boyfriend, the more likely you are to smell his farts (and vice versa—sorry I don't make the rules). So why not make that inevitable moment a little less cringe-y and a lot more bearable with a funny scented candle? Just make sure to light it before chowing down on some chili together.

47. Bluetooth Speaker & Water Bottle

If your guy's always the de-facto DJ (his Spotify playlists are pretty lit), then he'll love a bluetooth speaker that doubles as a water bottle. Or maybe it's a water bottle that doubles as a bluetooth speaker. Either way, it's perfect for every kind of outdoor hang.

48. Inflatable Lounger Hammock



Take your next picnic to the next level with an inflatable lounger hammock. Perfect for the park, beach, and even water, this air-filled couch is not only portable but also ridiculously easy to set up and take down.

49. Vertical Lever Corkscrew

Of course, your boyfriend is so strong, he could open a bottle of wine with his bare hands. Or at least, that's what you can tell him when you give him this sleek vertical lever corkscrew that makes opening a bottle of wine effortless. It’s the perfect addition to any home bar collection.

50. Libbey Beer Flight Glass Set

He can make his pilsner and IPA dreams come true—all at once—with this beer flight paddle. You can also toss the glasses in the dishwasher, making this truly guy-friendly.

51. Amazon Echo Dot

He can ask Alexa about the weather, set up a shopping and to-do list, play music, set his morning alarm, and oh, ask her to remind him to send you flowers. Obvious choice, obvious.

52. Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker

He loves popcorn. He loves Star Wars. It’s a perfect match—especially for when you're marathoning the movies together for the umpteenth time.

53. Dockers Bomber Jacket

Every guy could use a sleek yet sturdy bomber jacket for those fall and spring days when it's just too chilly to step out in a simply shirt but not frosty enough to break out the winter coat. And it comes in both navy and khaki, meaning it'll go with pretty much everything he already has in his closet.

54. Nike Jogger Sweatpants

Whether he's hitting the gym or hitting the couch, your dude will def appreciate a new pair of joggers he can **actually** wear outside, too. And if you're lucky, you might even be able to convince him to chuck that ratty pair from college.

55. Leather Toiletry Bag

If your boyfriend's current toiletry bag is more, ahem, toilet than bag, it's high time for an upgrade. Handmade in Arizona with authentic full-grain leather, this zipper toiletry bag is built to last. Plus, you can personalize it with his initials (because, Etsy, duh).

56. NerdChef Steel Stone





Pizza night has met its match (in evenly baked heaven) with this solid steel baking stone. With 20 times higher conductivity than ceramic baking stones and twice the heat capacity, NerdChef's Steel Stone will help him make better, crustier pizza faster. (Best part? He pretty much has to share the deliciousness with you.)

57. MEATER Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

This combines his love for grilling (cliché but so true) with his obsession with linking everything to his smartphone. The wireless thermometer is outfitted with dual sensors to monitor meat and external temperature, to give him more control over cooking the perfect steak. It also works with ovens and smokers, so you'll have just-right meat no matter where (or how) you're cooking it.

58. Freeze Insulated Beer Glasses

If there's nothing your boyfriend enjoys more than an ice-cold beer after a long day, then these insulated pint glasses will convince him you're capable of mind-reading. It's the perfect gift he never even knew he needed.

59. Monogrammed Steak Brand & Carving Board





Dating a grill master? Help him make his mark on every meal—literally—with this monogrammed steak brand and carving board. (Want to give him a bonus gift? Post the final product to your IG story, so the whole world can see his ~skills~.)

60. Deep Sea Sand Art

Instantly add tons of cool to your guy's space with this deep-sea sand art. Then sit back and watch the ever-changing artistic formations unfold. (It'll be a nice change from Netflix, trust.)

61. UGG Slippers

Help him make the most of his time at home with these smart and crazy-comfortable suede slippers. No matter what kind of workday he's had, your partner’s guaranteed to be in a good mood once these go on.

62. Bear Pillow

Give him the gift of the best sleep he’s had in years with a Bear pillow. Not too firm and not too soft, the Goldilocks of pillows provides the perfect support for any sleeping position. Plus, it's layered with special fabric that stays cool to the touch throughout the night (score!).

63. Bellroy 'Hide And Seek' Wallet



Wallets might seem boring, but this sleek, slim one is perfect for him to slip into his pocket and go. Reviewers love it for its “simple but stylish design” and the fact that it holds more cards than you’d think.



64. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

It may be small, but the sound is loud and crisp. The sturdy speaker resists dents and scratches, and it’s waterproof—perfect for bringing along on park dates or vacay.

65. Beats Wireless Solo3 Over-Ear Headphones

If your BF isn't an earbuds kinda guy, opt for these over-ear wireless headphones instead. They hold up to 40 hours of battery life, but it only takes five minutes of charging to get three hours of listening time. He'll never have to deal with dead headphones again.

66. Seagate Game Drive For Xbox

While you might not exactly love his video-game obsession, you love him. So why not show that love by giving him an external hard drive to store all the games he can't possibly live without? He'll love you all the more because you just, ya know, get him.

67. J.Crew Denim Jacket

Give him this updated take on a classic wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down. And since it goes with (almost) anything, he can—and will—take it with him wherever he goes.

68. Power Air Fryer XL

The Power Air Fryer is a full oven multi-cooker that will give your boyfriend all of the crisp, juicy, delicious, and healthy benefits of oil-free air frying. Plus, there's an added rotisserie and dehydrator. (Added bonus: You'll definitely benefit from everything it has to offer.)

69. Cocktail Kit

You probably already know his drink of choice, but how good is he at making it himself? If the answer starts with "ummm..." gift him this craft cocktail kit. From classic drinks like old fashioneds and moscow mules to new flavor fusions like blackberry gin smash and berry lavender lemonade, there's a kit guaranteed to please his taste buds.

70. Scentbird Subscription

For less than $15 a month (which, okay, does add up to around $180 for a year-long subscription), you can make sure your guy always smells as fresh as a...well, whatever cologne he happens to be wearing at the time. Pick up to three scents a month, and a 30-day sample size of each gets delivered right to his door. He'll never have to worry about committing to a single scent ever again, because boring.

