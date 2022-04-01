21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (March 26-April 1)

Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

Don’t ever apologise for your dog jumping up on me, if I get taken out then that’s how i go — Naomi ☻ (@naomi_wilkins1) March 30, 2022

pic.twitter.com/VfXbpcHD8t — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 27, 2022

hitman: who am I killing?



dog: ever hear of a guy named pavlov?



hitman: rings a bell



dog: that's right — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) March 28, 2022

This is two daschunds in a trench coat https://t.co/bemnLYsdiP — JD (@TheDonlon94) April 1, 2022

I wish every one of you the optimism of a dog who literally just came inside for a walk but is quite certain she's about to be taken on another one. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 31, 2022

Oscars Replace Orchestral Playouts With Big, Slobbery Saint Bernard To Knock Over Long-Winded Winners https://t.co/7yB3UJ78DSpic.twitter.com/kgTGaNR3F9 — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 27, 2022

At the dog park this morning, a woman picked up her dog’s poop, tied it, and handed it to her dog. Then THE DOG TOOK THE POOP BAG AND RAN UP THE HILL TO A TRASH CAN.



The dog missed the can, so the woman called out “fix it” and THE DOG PICKED IT UP AND PUT IT IN THE CAN — Kathy Tu (@_kathytu) March 31, 2022

working from my living room today and my cat just brought me a sponge from the kitchen. thank you sir this is just what I needed — Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) March 31, 2022

We only rate dogs. This is a mythical wizard. Clearly full of infinite wisdom, but please only send dogs. Thank you... 14/10 pic.twitter.com/w6TP6KBgof — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 28, 2022

recommendation: 112 year old chihuahuas with no teeth pic.twitter.com/09refkTfvs — 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫-𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐬 (@importantmeagan) March 29, 2022

My friend’s rescue dogs waiting as she arrives home with dinner. cc: @darthpic.twitter.com/LTjNk2tZd1 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 29, 2022

omg my kid got the cats setup with videos of mice pic.twitter.com/pSwLZAW6U4 — KELGORE (@KelgoreTrout) March 29, 2022

Vets rang me to collect my dog after a procedure and warned ‘he may be a little out of sorts’. Showed up and this man was absolutely BUTTERED pic.twitter.com/cpeWQQ946j — ellen corrigan (@reallousewife) March 30, 2022

Cats spinning beside washing. pic.twitter.com/mfyqcGHPnn — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) March 30, 2022

I just found a new pizza place that ALSO do pizzas for dogs (giving benefits to a charity) SO THIS HAPPENED: pic.twitter.com/upXyrEZKQ3 — 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙚 𝙀𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙨𝙖 (@geniespinosa) March 26, 2022

It's about drive, it's about power. pic.twitter.com/ZnPXFI63A2 — Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) April 1, 2022

Ok this is a funny Pavlov quirk. He used to be deathly afraid of grates on the floor (NY traumatized him). we worked super hard on treating him through exposure with grates so he doesn’t avoid them. Now when he sees them, he drags us towards them and waits for a treat 🤣😭😅 pic.twitter.com/DXMv6YbmZy — ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) March 30, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...