21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov. 26-Dec. 2)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

My husband let the dog outside, watched out the window to make sure he was out of ear range then turned to me and whispered “I got him a new chew rope for Christmas.”



I hope to one day find someone who loves me as much as my husband loves the dog. — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) December 1, 2022

This is Jetty. He never wants to hear you complain about his barking again. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/6n7Jh45Dsu — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 1, 2022

My favorite breed of cat is "been through some shit". — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) December 1, 2022

this is why i don't like sharing a spotify with my mom😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/igfojTmQQ6 — tyler❤️💚 (@dwdrryluvrr) November 30, 2022

Cats can always spot the non cat person. pic.twitter.com/oKQOCKlak7 — B&S (@_B___S) November 26, 2022

When I say “heheheh” this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/xk6p4U1kDo — Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) November 30, 2022

always read the plaque pic.twitter.com/8CarluE6ty — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) December 1, 2022

yo dude you coming over for pizza and staring at my cat tonight? — billie-rae (@heybillierae) November 29, 2022

pay attention to MEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/SO4AW7gXEG — chaotic cat pictures & videos (@chaoticcatpics) December 1, 2022

buffins, winner of the title of 'cat with the most appealing expression' in 1958. pic.twitter.com/NMEf3Dgwer — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) November 30, 2022

part of the joy of cats is you can find one in the trash and it will always fulfill the role of "cat" for you. congratulations, no need for fancy breeds — syd (@ectogammat) November 26, 2022

All my cat people right here right now, d’yer know what I mean? Yeah yeah… pic.twitter.com/F2MD6fCLf2 — kevin max’s weirding module (@kevinmax) November 28, 2022

I think my dog is just done with our trip pic.twitter.com/1vU750bzRZ — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) November 26, 2022

Good boy got escorted out of the jiu-jitsu match for protecting the owner...🐕🐾🥋😅 pic.twitter.com/zYwsIU3Msx — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 1, 2022

how your email finds me pic.twitter.com/DDel1Wa7MX — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 28, 2022

the guest room pic.twitter.com/dCas2gNbLn — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) November 29, 2022

Trying to snooze when my dog knows I'm awake: pic.twitter.com/8qw4QpknoU — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) November 30, 2022

