21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (June 3-9)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

do we all call our boy cats “mister man” — latke (@latkedelrey) June 7, 2023

free thinkers when they hear a fancy feast can open pic.twitter.com/7u9O6yz8aR — familypet (@familyp3t) June 5, 2023

“if you see something, say something” is just about when youre walking with a friend and you point out every dog that walks by — zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) June 5, 2023

Guess who taught himself how to open the rice cooker and woke me up by screaming in between mouthfuls of hot rice pic.twitter.com/W5gALUpUcl — jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 (@jeeyonshim) June 6, 2023

I just told my dog "I ADORE YOU" while inhaling a mouthful of spaghetti and that's really my dream energy at this time. — You Will Find Your People is out now📚 (@hellolanemoore) June 7, 2023

She was asleep in my arms and just woke up from a weird dream, so this is now going on MERE INCHES from my face. pic.twitter.com/f65pLszewH — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) June 4, 2023

Dog trainers like to stress “high-value treats” for training purposes, but what they don’t tell you is that your dog will demand higher value treats forever until you’re buying them champagne and Telfar bags to make them sit — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 6, 2023

Been doing some gardening, just planted my cat... pic.twitter.com/ECiywSRQtb — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) June 4, 2023

Just remembered my cat doesn’t know shit about shit. Not even 2+2. Never conceptualized bigotry in her mind even once. God she slays — clintoris (@clintoris) June 6, 2023

she stands up when she hears someone in the hall 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/143VjGr1fu — haguette 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (她/her) (@wetropolitan) June 5, 2023

“Stop stealing tampons!”



…I yelled at the cat as I realize I am definitely not muted on this call — auntie histamine (@laurenancona) June 8, 2023

Larry would like to formally register her displeasure at not being allowed access to her outdoor catio today. The air quality is bad, and her lungs are made of popsicle sticks and glue, but no matter; she is unrelenting in her resentment. pic.twitter.com/MElKZRY6Al — Leigh Cowart (@voraciousbrain) June 7, 2023

safe to say my bf and my cat are getting along really well bc this is what he’s searching rn 😐 pic.twitter.com/ClEYS4gq1c — sanjana curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) June 7, 2023

He is now 11 years old and he is now in his villain era pic.twitter.com/26jXOeq5TX — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) June 7, 2023

Simon has earned his 5th merit badge. It’s a a metrocard for achievements in respectful subway and bus ridership. Please join me in congratulating him on this stunning achievement as a New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/u0EWJ22YjZ — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 5, 2023

every cat knows i always carry churu in my backpack pic.twitter.com/OJnRdt7ZPm — haley (@feederofcats) June 7, 2023

my phone made me this collage and I did a little sob about it pic.twitter.com/K2xM1yWYfI — ⭐️ Griffin Candey ⭐️ (@griffincandey) June 6, 2023

u have no proof pic.twitter.com/A6eTGyu8jQ — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) June 7, 2023

I was SO confused why everyone was saying congratulations because I meant to text this picture with the caption!! I’m so embarrassed! I am not pregnant https://t.co/wlI4Tmbsdopic.twitter.com/5cSE8NJmDQ — Kittenfish💖 (@Kittenfish817) June 6, 2023

