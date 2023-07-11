21 deals that are a shocking 50% off or more this Prime Day
It's no secret that Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on smart tech, kitchen appliances, home essentials and beyond. If you want to stretch your dollar as far as it can go this summer, you can shop plenty of Amazon deals now that let you save 50% off or more. With Reviewed-approved brands like Winix, AeroGarden and Revlon available at huge price cuts, you'll want to jump on these savings fast.
Tech Prime Day deals
Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack for $7.99 with on-page coupon (Save $12)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $23.94 (Save $26.05)
Echo Dot (2022 5th Generation) with clock for $29.99 (Save $30)
Sgin 15.6-Inch 512GB Windows 11 Laptop for $253.99 with on-page coupon (Save $1080)
Home Prime Day deals
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump for Car Tires for $22.39 (Save $22.60)
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $49.99 (Save $114.96)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $117.08 (Save $132.91)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $249.99 (Save $286.19)
Kitchen Prime Day deals
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer for $12.34 (Save $15.65)
Bestcrof Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $14.30 (Save $45.69)
Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set for $18.99 (Save $41)
Fashion and beauty Prime Day deals
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings for $16.50 (Save $18.50)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 for $33.60 (Save $36.39)
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers for $43.96 (Save $45.04)
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $49.19 with on-page coupon (Save $80.80)
