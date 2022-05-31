Have to be 21 to buy a semi-automatic rifle? Uvalde has House pushing a minimum age increase from 18

WASHINGTON- The gunman who killed 21 children and teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school last week bought two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles days after his 18th birthday. A House bill being voted on this week would have prevented the sale by barring anyone under 21 from purchasing that type of firearm nationwide.

The proposal to raise the minimum age to a semi-automatic rifle is part of a larger gun control package the House Judiciary Committee is expected to pass Thursday. The bill also includes efforts to limit third-party sales of guns and to stop the distribution of untraceable firearms.

The Democratic-led effort is unlikely to pass the Senate where Republicans can block gun legislation and have indicated they will not support major gun reform. Even though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants GOP lawmakers to work with Democrats on gun measures "directly related" to the Uvalde shooting, few expect the Kentucky Republican to back a raise in the minimum age.

Increasing the minimum age – a move widely opposed by gun rights groups – would mark a significant victory for gun control activists. But there would be legal hurdles.

A U.S. appeals court ruled earlier in May that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Several states have enacted such age requirements, including Florida which banned the sale of rifles, shotguns and other long guns to anyone under 20. That law, passed by a Republican legislature and signed by a Republican governor, was enacted following the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

And there is some precedent because federal law bars the sale of handguns to anyone under 21.

However, a federal appeals court ruled last year that prohibitions on selling handguns to Americans under 21 violates the Second Amendment. At issue is a gun control law signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 banning the sale of handguns to people under 21 years old but permitting the sale of shotguns and rifles to those same people.

Some Republicans support the move to raise the age for long guns.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said on ABC's This Week that "raising the age of gun purchases to 21 is a no-brainer." And GOP Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN Tuesday he's open to having conversations about raising the minimum age to buy guns.

"I think you've got to be able to talk about the AR-15 style weapons. And whether that's an 18 or 21 age. You have to at least have a conversation," HuAtchinson said.

Such a law could have a profound impact.

In 2019, 28,568 young people between the ages of 10 and 21 were arrested for weapons offenses, such as illegally carrying or possessing a firearm, according to a Giffords Law Center report. These youth made up 26% of all arrests for weapons offenses that year.

Contributing, John Fritze, USA TODAY; the Associated Press

