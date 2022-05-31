Have to be 21 to buy a semi-automatic rifle? Uvalde has House pushing a minimum age increase from 18

Merdie Nzanga and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON- The gunman who killed 21 children and teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school last week bought two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles days after his 18th birthday. A House bill being voted on this week would have prevented the sale by barring anyone under 21 from purchasing that type of firearm nationwide.

The proposal to raise the minimum age to a semi-automatic rifle is part of a larger gun control package the House Judiciary Committee is expected to pass Thursday. The bill also includes efforts to limit third-party sales of guns and to stop the distribution of untraceable firearms.

The Democratic-led effort is unlikely to pass the Senate where Republicans can block gun legislation and have indicated they will not support major gun reform. Even though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants GOP lawmakers to work with Democrats on gun measures "directly related" to the Uvalde shooting, few expect the Kentucky Republican to back a raise in the minimum age.

Increasing the minimum age – a move widely opposed by gun rights groups – would mark a significant victory for gun control activists. But there would be legal hurdles.

A U.S. appeals court ruled earlier in May that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Potential talks: After Uvalde, Biden to push for more gun control but says he hasn't talked to Republicans yet

Several states have enacted such age requirements, including Florida which banned the sale of rifles, shotguns and other long guns to anyone under 20. That law, passed by a Republican legislature and signed by a Republican governor, was enacted following the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

And there is some precedent because federal law bars the sale of handguns to anyone under 21.

However, a federal appeals court ruled last year that prohibitions on selling handguns to Americans under 21 violates the Second Amendment. At issue is a gun control law signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 banning the sale of handguns to people under 21 years old but permitting the sale of shotguns and rifles to those same people.

Semi-automatic rifles.
Semi-automatic rifles.

Some Republicans support the move to raise the age for long guns.

Gun confiscation: Red flag laws might be the one gun measure Democrats, Republicans agree on. Do they work?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, said on ABC's This Week that "raising the age of gun purchases to 21 is a no-brainer." And GOP Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN Tuesday he's open to having conversations about raising the minimum age to buy guns.

"I think you've got to be able to talk about the AR-15 style weapons. And whether that's an 18 or 21 age. You have to at least have a conversation," HuAtchinson said.

Such a law could have a profound impact.

In 2019, 28,568 young people between the ages of 10 and 21 were arrested for weapons offenses, such as illegally carrying or possessing a firearm, according to a Giffords Law Center report. These youth made up 26% of all arrests for weapons offenses that year.

Contributing, John Fritze, USA TODAY; the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uvalde: House wants to raise minimum age to buy semi-automatic to 21

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US Supreme Court temporarily blocks counting of some mail-in ballots

    The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, and the order could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow

  • Meghan Markle Pays Sweet Tribute to Daughter Lilibet With an "L" Ring at Recent Polo Outing

    The Duchess of Sussex wore a ring with her daughter Lilibet's initial while cheering on Prince Harry at a polo match earlier this month. Shop similar styles.

  • The reason why William and Kate will miss Lilibet's first birthday with the Queen

    William and Kate are set to miss out on Lilibet's first birthday and her first meeting with the Queen, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to the UK.

  • Angels security guard on Blue Jays: 'Definitely the most fun I've heard a team have'

    The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.

  • Damian Warner captures record 7th title at Hypo Meeting decathlon

    Canada's Damian Warner claimed a sixth-consecutive decathlon Hypo Meeting title on Sunday, extending his record-total to seven in Götzis, Austria. The 32-year-old London, Ont., native finished with 8,797 points overall to edge Grenada's Lindon Victor by 350 points for the win. Warner began Day 2 in second place, but a win in the 110-metre hurdles men's event – finishing in 13.48 seconds – put him into the lead at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet. A second-place finish in the di

  • Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play. It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too. Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor