The 21 Best Trader Joe’s Fall Products for 2023, According to Employees

The Trader Joe’s fall shopping list is here! On the latest episode of the Insider Trader Joe’s podcast, co-hosts Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing at TJ’s, and Tara Miller, marketing director at the grocery store chain, went through some of their favorite Trader Joe’s fall products, both new and returning. Though this list doesn’t include every fall item you can find at TJ’s, the pair profiled some of the best.



And while many shoppers can’t get enough of pumpkin-flavored items, the TJ’s team only profiled two pumpkin products. Instead, the duo focused on finds including Maple Flavored Fudge and Garlic and Asiago Cheese Dip, as well as returning favorites, such as the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.



Ready to see the best Trader Joe’s fall products for 2023? Keep reading!



Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows

These small fall marshmallows are perfect for floating in hot chocolate. “I actually might even try these floated in a cup of tea, like our Autumn Harvest Tea. They are, in fact, flavored with maple,” Sloan shared, likening these new bite-sized treats to “what you'd have on pancakes in marshmallow form.” Per Miller, these marshmallows are “really good in crispy rice treats,” and can be found in stores now for a limited time.



Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

This returning product debuted last fall, and was such a hit that it’s already back. “This is a classic vinaigrette flavor profile with maple syrup. It's delicious,” Miller declared. Added Sloan: “This is pretty versatile. This actually makes a great marinade. If you wanted to marinate chicken, vegetables, or other things, and either grill or roast them, this works really, really well.” Pro tip: It also works well in a stir-fry!



Organic Bourbon Barrel-Aged Vermont Maple Syrup

What is bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup, you ask? According to Sloan, this condiment was stored in bourbon barrels that had been repurposed, before being jarred and put on TJ’s shelves. “It might sound crazy,” he acknowledged, noting that there’s zero alcohol in this product. “But it is absolutely tasty.” Try it on French toast, pancakes, vanilla ice cream, and even ham for a salty and sweet combo.



Fall Harvest Salsa

This returning favorite is one of Sloan’s go-tos. In fact, he loves it so much that he eats it straight out of the jar. “It's filled with pumpkin and butternut squash, and there's apples in it, there's tomatillos in it, there's lime, there's even a little bit of jalapeño for some heat,” Miller explained.

If you’d rather not eat this solo, try it on fish, cottage cheese, and of course, as a chip accompaniment. It also works well with pork tenderloin, or in a fall enchilada recipe.



Organic Clove Powder

This seasonal item arrives just in time for the holidays, which is apropos because many people cook and bake with it starting in November. “What's interesting about our spices is how quickly we sell them,” Sloan pointed out. “The rate at which customers buy them forces us to constantly get fresh batches, and fresh spices are so interesting as compared to old, stale, not-so-fresh spices.” If you purchase this item for apple pie, pumpkin muffins, and the like, expect to be greeted by an impressive aroma.

Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract with Vanilla Bean Seeds

“This vanilla extract is incredibly intense,” Miller declared. If you’re wondering why this baking staple is so powerful, it has to do with the “folds” in the name. As Sloan explains, “folds” refers to the amount of extractives, as compared to the amount of liquid in vanilla. In other words, a double-fold vanilla is basically the same amount of liquid as a single fold, with twice the amount of extractives. This means the flavor is really potent. “This adds visual punch, aroma, and a flavor punch,” Sloan added. This premium vanilla is not expected to stay in stock through the whole holiday season, so stock up ASAP if you want it!

Halloween Gummies

These treats are returning this fall after some issues with the supplier saw them disappear for several years. Now back and better than ever, these candies, which come in individual packages so consumers can pass them out, are back in stock just in time for October 31. “They're so soft, and they're so juicy. They have so much flavor, and there's 20 bags in this bag,” Miller shared. “They're great for giving out as Halloween treats, obviously, but [they’re also] such a great little snack.”

Wicked Good Mini Chocolate Bars

This is a package of little chocolate bars designed to be handed out to trick-or-treaters. Each bag of 24 pieces contains four different varieties of mini chocolate bars—a nougat and caramel chocolate bar, a peanut and caramel chocolate bar, a caramel and wafer chocolate bar, and a nougat chocolate bar. Look for this chocolatey treat in stores now.

Maple Flavored Fudge

This super-sweet item from England is “a classic butter fudge with lots of maple flavor going on in there from actual maple syrup,” shared Sloan. Modeled after British butter fudge, this is different from the fudge many Americans are familiar with. “It’s not so creamy. It has a wonderfully sugary texture, lots of butter flavor, and a little bit of saltiness,” he added. “The maple comes through.” Find this in stores now for a limited time.



Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio

This new buy is made by the same supplier as some of TJ’s other toffee items, such as the English Toffee tin. Expect buttery, crunchy toffee covered in milk, dark, or white chocolate and then topped with cinnamon and sugar. “This is decidedly a snickerdoodle take on a toffee candy, and the cinnamon feels like fall,” Sloan said.



Dios de Los Muertos Dogs and Cats

If you often skip the Trader Joe’s plants and flowers section, don’t! This fall, you’ll find a new batch of colorful skull planters for Día de los Muertos, as well as some related planters—one in the shape of a dog, and another modeled after a cat. Each small planter houses a succulent. “These are really cute,” Sloan quipped.



Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

This returning favorite is “eagerly anticipated, awaited, and expected,” each fall, according to Sloan. “When we first brought this into the stores in fall of 2017, I don't think anybody expected it would be quite the hit that it became,” Miller added. Since this product typically sells out quickly, Sloan noted that the Trader Joe’s team is slated to have “so much more than we’ve ever had” in stock. To ensure you get your Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese fix, follow Miller’s advice and buy “four or five [boxes] at once.” If your neighborhood TJ’s sells out, try this similar recipe instead.



12 Mini Pumpkin Ginger Scones

Sold in a pack of 12, this new pastry offering can be found in the freezer section. “They do not need to be thawed, or proofed, or anything before you bake them. If you want two, you can bake two. If you want to bake all 12, you can bake all 12,” Miller shares. “They are really tasty, crumbly, classic scones with pumpkin and candied ginger.” Pro tip: You can also bake these tasty scones in your air fryer!

Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee

Need something to drink with your scones? Try this aromatic coffee that will be in stores for a limited time starting now. Influenced by customers clamoring for the chocolate-hazelnut combo, this ground coffee is a “particularly fantastic expression” of that flavorful duo, and isn’t sweet, according to Sloan.

Avocado Ranch Salad Kit

This complete salad kit includes chopped vegetables, corn chips, a little bit of Cheddar cheese, and a delicious creamy avocado ranch dressing. Follow Miller’s lead and add some chicken to this salad kit, or even thinly sliced steak for a more elevated meal.

Honeycrisp Apple Granola

This delicious item is perfect for breakfast. “It is sweet. It's a granola,” Sloan declared, noting that this product also “has a lot of nice apple flavor.” Enjoy it with milk, like a breakfast cereal, or mix it in with some yogurt for an interesting combination of flavors and textures. While this item is only expected to be around for the fall, it might return in the near future if customers like it.



Honey Hydration Day and Night Cream Duo

This new skincare product comes in bee-inspired packaging, and is made with Manuka honey. The day cream also has hyaluronic acid and ceramides, while the night cream features shea butter, Manuka honey, and sea buckthorn. It should be available now.

All-Butter Sugar Cookie Dough

While this dough may sound basic, it’s worth buying if you plan to make plenty of cookies this holiday season. Made with just flour, sugar, butter, water, eggs, vanilla extract, vanilla bean, leavening, and sea salt, this slice-and-bake cookie dough is the first of its kind for TJ’s. “Finding a vendor who could make what we would refer to as a clean product, with the kinds of ingredients that we allow in our products that tasted as good as this does, took a long time,”Miller explained. This new item will be available for a limited time to start, but will likely be back beyond the holiday season if customers enjoy it.

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Ravioli

As longtime Trader Joe’s shoppers may know, the brand’s Pumpkin Ravioli is a fall staple. Now, there’s a gluten-free variety that doesn’t disappoint. “It has ricotta cheese, kabocha squash, pumpkin, and Parmesan cheese. It's savory, it's really delicious,” Miller says. “It'll appeal to folks who do buy gluten-free products, and those who don't.”



Garlic and Asiago Cheese Dip

Expected to be in stores by the end of September, this dip is designed to be served hot. To heat it up, just pop it in the microwave for about two minutes. Miller describes this dip as “delightfully cheesy.” Per Sloan, this appetizer is “like all the goodness of garlic bread as a dip,” and includes plenty of sour cream and cheese.



Roasted Hatch Chili and Jalapeño Cheese Dip

Also designed to be served hot, this new dip has plenty of spice thanks to sliced jalapeños on top, as well as diced jalapeños throughout. According to Sloan, this dip has plenty of jalapeño pepper flavor with a Cheddar-y taste. It’s made with sharp Cheddar cheese, sour cream, cream cheese, hatch chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, and plenty of seasonings. Expect to see this product on store shelves in early or mid-October.



Read the original article on Real Simple.