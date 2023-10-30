This article takes a look at the 21 best places to retire in Africa. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the growing appeal of Africa as a retirement destination, you may go to 5 Best Places to Retire in Africa.

The Growing Appeal of Africa as a Retirement Destination

Amidst the shifting tides of global exploration and affordable living, an increasing number of foreign nationals are being drawn to the continent of Africa. So much is the influx of foreigners to the region that between 2020 and 2022, over 3,000 foreign nationals have been reported to apply, in particular, for a South African Retired Visa. Foreigners from all regions are retiring to this country, including Europe, the United States of America, and even the rest of Africa itself.

“South Africa is an amazing place to retire. The weather is warm, the people are friendly, and you generally have enough to live a better standard of life.” - an American expat retiree who recently moved to the region.

Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs of South Africa, reports that out of the 3,645 retired visa applications received in the country at the end of 2022, over 1,645 were approved. Owing to its mild climate, sizable expat community, good quality of life, and relaxed lifestyle, South Africa is one of the best countries for US expats to retire, and more and more people are choosing to call it home.

Even though the country boasts a golden coast, expat retirees are also discovering alternatives beyond its shores to bring some light and life to their golden years. In fact, the entire continent of Africa is brimming with some of the most affordable and culturally-rich retirement destinations, such as Algeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Morocco. These African getaways are not only affordable and full of culture, but are also some of the easiest countries to retire to, increasingly becoming the preferred choice for retirees seeking the ultimate blend between amenities and affordability.

Africa’s Economic Landscape

Back in 2017, the African Development Bank stated that Africa was one of the fastest-growing economies of the region. However, a combination of factors, namely supply chain disruptions, tightening of global financial conditions, and Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine has had its economy dealing with multiple “shocks”. According to the African Development Bank Group, GDP growth on the continent shrunk from 4.8% in 2021 to 3.8% in 2022. Nonetheless, these economies are poised to maintain their resilience, with the second fastest projected growth rate in 2023-24 after Asia.

Many companies have been attributed to the growth and success of the African region, such as Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU), and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), to name a few. Known as the “Amazon of Africa”, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is one of the largest online retailers of Africa. While the so-called Amazon leader has lost 1 million customers and fulfilled 6 million fewer orders in the first half of this year, the company is still proving fruitful to the African economy. Only recently, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced its partnership with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) for expanding broadband services in the region. Such a step can help improve the telecommunications infrastructure of the continent, thereby attracting investments, expatriates, and even retirees.

Similarly, the mining sector has been contributing to a significant share of exports in Africa. Prominent players in the industry include Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), to name a few. However, overall mining profits have slipped by more than $5 billion the past year, owing to global drops in commodity prices, high inflation, and local currency fluctuations. As a result, profits dropped for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 37% in H1 2023, while AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) reported a 54% decline in half-year profits respectively.

While recent developments have presented certain challenges, the outlook for Africa's economic growth in the upcoming years remains optimistic. Furthermore, the continent offers a plethora of opportunities for individuals seeking a distinctive and enriching retirement experience.

21 Best Places to Retire in Africa

Methodology

To compile the list of best places to retire in Africa, we have used a number of sources such as Africa.com, Money Inc., IOL, Travel Noir, amongst others. We also incorporated expat opinions that we compiled from expat forums such as Quora, Reddit, and others.

Next, we employed a consensus approach to determine the rankings for best African places for retirement, assigning one point for each recommendation from a source. The costs of living, as discussed below, are reflective of an individual's monthly average expenses, while the rental prices mentioned refer to one-bedroom apartments situated in city or town centers. These data points were gathered from various sources, including Nomad List, among others.

Here are the best places to retire in Africa:

21. Durban, South Africa

Insider Monkey Score: 2

For the retiree who’s looking to stretch their retirement savings yet can’t compromise on the beachfront lifestyle, Durban is the place to be. Owing to its tropical climate, Durban enjoys consistently warm temperatures all year round. Retirees will be pleased to know that there are well-established healthcare facilities here, some of which are even world-class. Since South Africa is home to many expats from Europe, retirees will also find a sizable English speaking community here in Durban. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $1,430.

20. Gqeberha, South Africa

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Previously known as Port Elizabeth (PE), Gqeberha is a major port renowned for its strikingly beautiful coastal scenery, award-winning wildlife destinations, interesting museums, and well-established healthcare. The fact that grants PE an edge over other cities in Africa is its world-renowned reputation for friendly people, granting it the title of “Friendly City”. Outdoor enthusiasts get to enjoy all kinds of activities here, such as hiking, wildlife viewing, golf, and lots of water sports. On average, the monthly cost of living in Gqeberha is $1,481, which includes $464 spent on rent.

19. Cape town, South Africa

Insider Monkey Score: 3

A recent study by Expatriate Group has deemed Cape Town as one of the world’s best cities for expats. The assessment encompassed several key factors, such as healthcare, expat friendliness, sunshine hours per year, and amount of green space, amongst others. Unsurprisingly, it has earned this distinction because of its substantial expatriate community, extensive seaside promenades, and charming Victorian architecture which collectively create an atmosphere infused with just the perfect blend of American and European influences. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $2,427.

18. Asmara, Eritrea

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Asmara, Eriteria’s capital city is not only one of the best places to retire in Africa, but is also one of the safest cities to live in the world. It shares a striking resemblance to southern Italy due to its well-preserved Italian colonial architecture and plenty of side-walk cafes. Asmara is especially ideal for seniors who live for Italian cuisine and look forward to a relaxed, slow pace of life. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual expat retiree is $1,180 per month, $525 of which is spent on rent.

17. Accra, Ghana

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Accra, the capital of Ghana, is popular amongst expat retirees because of its friendly people, vibrant culture, and affordable cost of living. Retirees get to enjoy plenty of sunshine in the city, complimented by a pleasant coastal breeze. Labadi and Kokrobite Beach are two popular seaside spots to bask in the sun and enjoy water sports. There are plenty of natural attractions, a growing expatriate community, and well-established healthcare. An individual retiree can expect an average monthly cost of living under $1,000.

16. Casablanca, Morocco

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Retiring in Casablanca, Morocco as an American can be a pleasant experience for retirees considering the city’s affordable cost of living, cultural richness, and well-established healthcare. Beaches along the coast offer added opportunities for relaxation, while the Mediterranean climate serves as the cherry on top. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $1,317, of which $535 is spent on rent.

15. Nairobi, Kenya

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Nairobi in Kenya can be the perfect East African getaway for retirees. The capital of Kenya promises seniors a warm climate, an active lifestyle, and plenty of natural landscapes and wildlife reserves. The city boasts reputable healthcare facilities as well, utilizes English as its official language, and is home to a thriving expatriate community. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree in Nairobi is $910, $298 of which is spent on rent.

14. Victoria, Seychelles

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Nestled on Mahé Island, Victoria in Seychelles is the best destination for the affluent retiree looking to unwind and relax amidst pristine beaches and lush tropical landscapes. The capital city has been winning the hearts of many expats, leading to an increase in its cost of living. To retire comfortably in the city, Nomads List states that the monthly cost of living required for an individual retiree is $4,610, $3,837 of which is spent on rent. Exciting island lifestyle, fresh seafood, and reasonable healthcare makes it one of the best places to retire in Africa.

13. Windhoek, Namibia

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Home to a vibrant expat community, safe environment, and pleasant climate, Windhoek is one of the best places to retire for expats. Retirees get to enjoy a rich cultural experience here, well-established healthcare facilities, and plentiful opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Safaris, wildlife observation, and hiking are a few of the many things that keep a retiree busy here in Windhoek. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $1,045, $312 of which is spent on rent.

12. Kigali, Rwanda

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Deemed as one of the safest places to live in Africa, Kigali excels in meeting all the criteria for a comfortable retirement, offering affordability, safety, cleanliness, and the allure of natural beauty. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual is $1,360 per month. There are well-established healthcare facilities, a growing expatriate community, and plentiful cultural sites to explore in the city.

11. Tunis, Tunisia

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Expats have been reportedly going to Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, in their quest to retire by the sea. Situated on the northern coast of Africa, Tunis is home to upscale coastal areas such as Gammarth Beach, charming coastal towns such as Sidi Bou Said Beach, and the suburb of Salammbo Beach. More than just beaches, Tunis is primarily known for its many historical and cultural attractions as well. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $808, which includes $193 spent on rent.

10. Diani Beach, Kenya

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Diani Beach, one of the major beach resorts on the Indian Ocean, is one of the best places to retire in Africa. Retirees get to enjoy a coastal lifestyle in one of the most beautiful beaches in the world in Diani Beach. The tropical climate boasts year-round warm temperatures, ideal to go on safaris, play golf, or even enjoy water sports. It is also a cheap destination to retire in Kenya, with average monthly cost of living well under a $1,000.

9. Moka, Mauritius

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Moka is one of the best villages to retire in Mauritius, Africa. From its lush green landscapes and botanical gardens to its tropical climate and well-developed healthcare, retiring in Moka can be a comfortable and pleasant experience for retirees. It is also a generally safe place to live in, with low crime rates. Expats living here describe it as one of the most beautiful places to spend your retirement years. An individual can expect to spend a monthly average of $1,500 here.

8. Makhanda, South Africa

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Makhanda, also known as Grahamstown, is a popular place to retire because of its religious architecture, rich cultural heritage, and low cost of living. Makhanda is home to educational institutions such as the prestigious Rhodes University, offering retirees a chance to engage in lifelong learning. They can also relish the lush landscapes surrounding the Eastern cape region, enjoying recreational activities along the way. Accommodation and cost of living is quite cheap in Makhanda, with one-bedroom apartment rent costing an average of $250 only.

7. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Insider Monkey Score: 9

One of the fastest growing cities in Africa, Dar es Salam is a coastal beauty that many retirees are seeking for their golden years. A major reason why people are attracted to the city is its year-round tropical weather, ideal to enjoy the sun, the beach, and the many national parks. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $1,153.

6. Algiers, Algeria

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Ever dreamed of retiring to Paris? Well, why not retire to its North African version instead. Situated along the Mediterranean coast, retirees enjoy beautiful beaches and plenty of water-based entertainment in Algiers city. The culture is rich and quite diverse here. Arabic is the official language , but many people also speak French. On average, the monthly cost of living for an individual retiree is $923.

