21 best Christmas jokes to entertain the family this year

1. What do snowmen eat for Christmas? Ice cookies

2. What do you call a child who doesn't believe in Santa? A rebel without a Claus

3. How much did Santa pay for his sleigh? Nothing, it was on the house

4. Who is never hungry at Christmas? The turkey — he's always stuffed

5. Which of Santa's friends is the most chilled? Jack Frost

6. What was Santa's favourite subject in school? Chemis-tree

7. What's as big as a Christmas tree but lighter than a feather? A shadow

8. How do you get Christmas trees ready for a night out? They get spruced up

9. Why did Santa go to the doctor? Because of his 'bad elf'

10. Which one of Santa's elves has the best dance moves? Dancer

12. Why doesn't Santa eat junk food? Because it's bad for your elf

14. How do Christmas trees get their emails? They log-on

15. Why doesn't Santa go to the hospital? He has private elf care

16. What would you give your dog for Christmas? A mobile bone

17. What does one Christmas tree say to another? Lighten up

18. Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler

19. What do snowmen call their offspring? Chill-dren

20. How did the ornament get addicted to Christmas? He was hooked on trees his whole life

21. Who delivers Christmas presents to sharks? Santa Jaws





