£20m midfielder currently at Olympics has been offered to United, he’s told his club he wants to leave

£20m midfielder currently at Olympics has been offered to United, he’s told his club he wants to leave

Manchester United have reportedly been approached by the representatives of Manu Kone, with his entourage keen to facilitate a transfer for the midfielder before deadline day.

The Red Devils are among a host of English clubs to have been made aware of Kone’s availability, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, the latter of which are hot in pursuit of Scott McTominay.

Chelsea are thought to be admirers of the young Frenchman as they seek an immediate successor for Conor Gallagher, who is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, as well as Newcastle United.

Alas, Monchengladbach director Roland Virkus said of Kone’s situation last week: “Manu Kone told us quite early on that he wanted to leave the club, but there is no update.”

Read more: ‘We’re a selling club’ – Manager makes candid admission after United revive interest in their talisman

Will United move for Kone?

In terms of United’s potential interest, they hadn’t been linked with the £20 million-valued player before today’s report from HITC, so it’s unlikely that he was a name on INEOS’ shortlist.

They are, however, actively targeting Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain and are expected to accelerate their efforts to sign the Uruguayan after deals for Noussair Mazaraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are wrapped up.

Kone, 23, is currently representing France at the Olympics, so won’t be able to directly engage in talks over his future until he returns.

More Stories / Latest News

£20m midfielder currently at Olympics has been offered to United, he’s told his club he wants to leave

Aug 5 2024, 12:39

Why recent social media leaks could impact United’s ‘bargaining position’ in Matthijs de Ligt negotiations

Aug 5 2024, 11:50

Netherlands star joins Bundesliga side on season-long loan despite Manchester United interest

Aug 5 2024, 11:14