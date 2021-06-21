$20K, 20 camping/glamping sites, 40 days and 4,000 miles: Canada's Best Summer Job NOW hiring

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Just in time for a summer when camping is poised to be the vacation of choice (and opportunity) for thousands of Canadians suffering from serious cabin fever, Hipcamp , the world's largest provider of outdoor stays, is celebrating its Canadian launch by launching a coast-to-coast competition to award Canada's Best Summer Job.

The successful candidate will spend 40 days this summer adventuring across Canada, camping and glamping at 20 of Hipcamp's most beautiful sites along the way. They'll also receive a prize of $20,000 CAD, along with a stipend for food and travel expenses. Their job? To create blog or vlog content along the way. The winner will also become 'Canadian famous' through a series of local media interviews as they travel across the country.

"We wanted to launch in Canada in a big way," said Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio. "We fell in love with the idea of offering one lucky Canadian the paid opportunity to adventure across the country and experience some of the best outdoor stays Canada has to offer."

As COVID-19 lockdowns ease, Canadians are more excited than ever to get outside. Camping, glamping, and RV stays are simply the best vacation options this summer for Canadians who badly need a change of scenery, but want to recreate safely.

How does the best job competition work?

Starting today, June 21, 2021, any Canadian who has reached the legal age of majority in their province or territory of residence can apply with a 90-second or less video here: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com

Candidates will rally friends, family and community for votes through their own social media channels and creative outlets. Votes will be counted and displayed online in the contest's entry page: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com

The top 6 entries (based on votes, creativity, and technical ability), will be announced as contest finalists on July 19, 2021. All finalists will be encouraged to further push for votes and appear in local media to encourage their hometowns to vote for their entry online before voting for finalists officially closes July 26, 2021.

One successful candidate will be announced as winner of Canada's Best Summer Job on August 2, 2021

The successful candidate will start work on August 9, 2021, and spend the next 40 days blogging or vlogging about their experiences at 20 of Hipcamp's best outdoor stays in Canada.

Is this really a job? Is the salary really $20k CAD for only 40 days of work?

Yes, and yes. By the way, that works out to about $62.50 an hour (based on an 8-hour-day!) We are sincerely looking to hire someone with a huge personality and some social media skills to document some of Hipcamp's top outdoor stays in Canada.

What are you looking for in a successful candidate?

Canadians will determine the best of the best by voting for their favorite candidate here: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com

Hipcamp will choose a winning candidate from the finalists based on an interview, along with the following criteria:

40% creativity

40% technical/on-camera ability

20% votes

Contest schedule:

June 21 July 19 July 26 August 2 August 9 - September 16

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

