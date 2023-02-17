By 2033, The Olive Oil Market is expected to be worth 18.35 billion dollars, with a 2.9% compound annual growth rate During 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The increase in demand for healthy and natural food products is the major factor driving the growth of the olive oil market. Castor Oil Derivative Market reach a valuation of US$ 2.38 billion by 2033. The demand for Oilseed Marke is estimated to record a steady 4.64% CAGR.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global olive oil market is projected to be worth US$ 13.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 18.35 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The market is rapidly expanding, owing primarily to rising demand for olive oil in both the food service and retail sectors. Olive oil is extracted from olives that contain beneficial fatty acids such as oleic acid, palmitic acid, and linoleic acid. It's a cooking oil with numerous nutritional advantages. Because of its widespread popularity, the market offers a wide range of olive oils.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-in-208

Increasing Knowledge of the Health Benefits of the Products to Support Market Performance

Due to their positive health effects, MUFA-containing fats and oils are becoming more popular among consumers. Consuming foods that are omega-3 enriched has recently been linked to improved cardiovascular health and other bodily processes, according to several clinical studies. Due to consumers' growing awareness of the value of consuming essential fatty acids in maintaining good health, the high omega-3 content of olive fruit oil has fueled their demand. Due to the fact that it contains healthy fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, olive fruit oil has become incredibly popular as a healthy oil all over the world.

The demand for olive fruit oil has significantly increased as ethnic Mediterranean cuisines become well-liked around the world. Its widespread inclusion in many different cuisines, including Italian, Greek, and Spanish cuisines, has also contributed to its rise in demand. Additionally, consumers' willingness to try new flavors, textures, and exotic cuisines, as well as the growth of travel and tourism, has boosted market performance.

Artisanal and Minimally Processed Edible Oils are Becoming More Popular, which May Spur Growth

The market has grown as a result of consumers' growing interest in raw, natural, and cold-pressed cooking oils, which are thought to be safer and healthier than their processed counterparts. According to such claims, edible oils that have undergone minimal processing and manufacturing are thought to be free of any harmful chemicals. Because there is little to no processing, the nutrients are retained, making the food healthier. Additionally, as virgin and extra-virgin olive oils undergo less processing and have a profile with a consistent fatty acid, their demand has increased lately.

Due to their pure flavor and unaltered organoleptic properties, cold-pressed virgin oils have seen an increase in demand, which further propels the market performance. Additionally, the demand for natural, minimally processed edible olive fruit oil is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing environmental sustainability concerns around the world.

Talk with Research Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-in-208

Key Takeaways:

  • Olive oil is becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek out healthier and more natural food and beverage options.

  • Technological advancements in the production and distribution of olive oil have helped to improve the quality and consistency of the product.

  • Producers have the opportunity to expand into new markets, particularly in developing countries.

  • Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor for consumers and producers, and producers who can promote their sustainability practices are likely to differentiate themselves in the market.

  • Olive oil faces competition from other oils, such as palm oil and canola oil, which are often cheaper and more widely available.

  • The olive oil market is subject to fluctuations in prices and supply, which can be impacted by factors such as weather conditions and political instability.

Competitive Landscape

The global olive oil market is dominated by several regional players. Olive oil producers are targeting consumers who prefer pure and health-beneficial extra virgin olive oil. Deoleo, Cargill Inc, Borges, Almazaras de la Subbética, and California Olive Ranch are a few of the key players in the global olive oil market. Multinational players control 30-40% of the market, while domestic players control 5-10%. These businesses are involved in the olive oil industry, operate on a smaller scale, and are more export-oriented.

Recent Developments

  • Curation Foods, Inc., under the brand O Olive Oil & Vinegars, released a batch of Olio Nuovo Extra Virgin Olive Oil in February 2022, which is a seasonal oil with a fresh and robust flavor.

  • Pietro Coricelli, an Umbrian olive fruit oil producer and one of the extensive and most widely distributed olive fruit oil brands, has announced to join IBM Food Trust to trace its extra-virgin olive fruit oil using the Blockchain technology.

  • Del Monte Foods, Inc. launched one-liter olive fruit oil pouches at a competitive price in India in January 2021, making healthy edible oil more affordable.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/208

Given Below are the olive oil market Segments

Type:

  • Refined/Pure

  • Virgin

  • Others

End User:

  • Household/Retail

  • Foodservice/HoReCa

  • Food Manufacturing

  • Others

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Olive Oil Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read More TOC

Check Our Latest Food and Beverage Research Reports:

Low- and No-calorie Soda Market: The low- and no-calorie soda market generated total revenue of US$ 20.99 billion in 2022. The industry is anticipated to record a significant CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period to attain a market revenue of US$ 26.67 billion by 2033.

Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market is projected to cross US$ 34.60 billion by 2033. The FMI analysts are of the view that the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The market size is anticipated to be at US$ 17.92 billion in 2023.

Trace Minerals in Feed Market: The trace minerals in feed market is expected to register 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of trace minerals in feed are rising expected to rise from US$ 552.67 billion in 2023 to US$ 926.04 billion by 2033.

Flavors and Fragrances Market: The flavors and fragrances market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a share of US$ 28.94 billion in 2023, while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 45.68 billion by 2033.

Plant-based Milk Market: The global plant based milk market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19.8 billion by 2023. It is likely to accelerate with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Given their solid cash flows and high yields, these three dividend stocks could increase your monthly passive income. The post Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A mysterious trader known as '50 Cent' may have bet millions that volatility in the stock market will explode

    An anonymous trader purchased VIX options worth at least $7 million - betting the stock market is heading into heavy turbulence.

  • My Take: The Best All-Round Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) could be the best Canadian stock to own for the long term at these levels. The post My Take: The Best All-Round Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why RBC Stock Is the Most Valuable Stock on the TSX Today

    Any investor can have peace of mind their growing wealth long term by owning Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) shares and buying more on dips. The post Why RBC Stock Is the Most Valuable Stock on the TSX Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Stocks Are on Sale

    There’s no sense in trying to time the market. Here are two top growth stocks trading at must-buy prices right now. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Stocks Are on Sale appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    (Reuters) -Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • Adani reportedly abandons plans for an $850 million coal plant buyout, as the conglomerate still reels from a stock-market rout sparked by Hindenburg

    This comes in the wake of US short seller Hindenburg Research's report that triggered a rout in Adani Group stocks.

  • What does Royal buying HSBC mean for you?

    Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq discusses the implications for consumers of Royal Bank's proposed purchase of HSBC for $13 billion.

  • Here's why 'bad' news in the economy hasn't rattled stocks, according to DataTrek

    "The old trader's saying that 'you trade the market you have, not the one you think makes sense' is especially true today."

  • TFSA Contribution: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

    Canadian investors can use the TFSA contribution room to buy and hold quality TSX stocks that also pay dividends. The post TFSA Contribution: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • US stocks fall as investors digest new inflation data and Fed comments on more rate hikes ahead

    Wholesale inflation joined this week's CPI report in spooking investors about the sluggish pace of price declines.

  • Higher rates more than offset home price drop to worsen affordability: report

    TORONTO — A new report says that while home prices are down compared with last year, higher mortgage rates mean affordability hasn't improved for Canadians. The report by Ratehub.ca says in nine of the 10 major cities it reviewed, Canadians need a higher annual income compared with January 2022 to qualify for a mortgage for an average priced home. Victoria saw the largest increase in annual income required at $169,250, up from $143,750 a year earlier. That's even as the average home price in the

  • The Best TSX Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great long-term play to stash at the core of your growth portfolio with an extra $1,000 this February. The post The Best TSX Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Save on Taxes: Buy These 2 RRSP Stocks Before March 1

    Are you confused about whether to pay tax or reduce it by contributing to an RRSP? Check out this math and see what you save and what you get. The post Save on Taxes: Buy These 2 RRSP Stocks Before March 1 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Passive Income: How to Get $320 Per Month Tax Free for Decades

    Here’s how TFSA holders can earn $320 in tax-free passive income for decades with dividend investing. The post TFSA Passive Income: How to Get $320 Per Month Tax Free for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ratings agency sees fresh inflation risk in Hungary and Poland

    A nascent trend for some services companies in Poland and Hungary to bump up their charges in line with broader rising prices could be a pointer to higher and more durable inflation rates, a credit rating agency executive has warned. Telecoms firm Orange Polska said on Thursday it was "strongly considering" triggering inflation clauses in new and renewed contracts, after Deutsche Telekom's Hungarian unit matched last year's 14.5% inflation rate across its consumer services contracts. "This is something we have to follow," Federico Barriga Salazar, a director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Protesters in Beirut smash banks as Lebanese pound spirals

    Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. Over three quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost about 97% of its value against the dollar. Lebanon's struggling banks, which have restricted cash withdrawals since late 2019, were shuttered for a tenth day on Thursday in what they call an “open-ended strike”, following a court case that ruled in favor of a Lebanese depositor demanding their trapped savings.

  • Europe’s now dealing with an oversupply of natural gas after hoarding it for months before winter

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down what's happening with natural gas and energy across Europe and Russia.

  • Bank of Canada strategy to tame inflation is out of date, says economist

    Economist Armine Yalnizyan says the kinds of inflationary pressures that exist today make it extremely difficult for the Bank of Canada to tame inflation to about 2 per cent through interest rate hikes.

  • Nutrien to slightly delay potash production ramp-up as global sales slump

    CALGARY — Nutrien Ltd. will slightly delay the timing of its plan to ramp up potash production, due to slumping sales. The Saskatoon-based company, which is the largest fertilizer producer in the world, announced disappointing fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday evening. Nutrien Ltd. came in below Wall Street estimates, earning $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, down seven per cent from the same quarter a year earlier. On a conference call with analysts Thursday, CEO Ken Seitz sa