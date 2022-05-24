By 2028, Demand for Global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Size Will Surpass USD 109.23 Million at 10.62% CAGR: Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 59.02 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 109.23 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.62% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Strem Chemicals, Inc, Nanoshel LLC, Reade International Corp., nanoComposix, Certifications Cytodiagnostics Inc, and others.

NEW YORK, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Magnetite Nanoparticles Market By Type (Iron-Based, Cobalt Based, Others), By Application (Electronics, Wastewater Treatment, Energy, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

How big is the Magnetite Nanoparticles Market?

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market size & share was worth USD 59.02 million in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.62% to USD 109.23 million by 2028 during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What are Magnetite Nanoparticles?

Industry Coverage & Overview:

The primary factor driving the growth of the market is due to increasing investments by research laboratories and biomedical companies to explore and develop potential applications for magnetite nanoparticles over the forecast period. The increasing use of magnetite nanoparticles in the biomedical industry for drug delivery, microfluidics, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is likely to open a slew of attractive potential for market expansion during the forecast period.

Magnetite nanoparticles are used in the detection and treatment of medical disorders such as cancer and brain tumors, an increase in life-threatening and chronic diseases is predicted to positively influence the magnetite nanoparticles market. Additionally, possible product use in water treatment applications is expected to boost product demand over the upcoming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 59.02 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 109.23 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.62% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Strem Chemicals Inc, Nanoshel LLC, Reade International Corp., nanoComposix, Certifications Cytodiagnostics Inc, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market: Dynamics

The market is expected to be driven by rapid improvements in healthcare technology, a rise in the medical diagnostics business, and many benefits supplied by the product in medicinal imaging applications. However, the complex production process and high cost of nanoparticles are expected to be major restraints on the magnetite nanoparticles market growth rate during the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to their high adsorption capacities, magnetite nanoparticles are expected to see an increase in demand due to their use in wastewater treatment in high gradient magnetic separation (HGMS) procedures, which is propelling the magnetite nanoparticles market in the region during the forecast period.

Magnetite Nanoparticles Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has hampered the worldwide magnetite nanoparticles market. The market encountered hurdles as demand from end-use sectors dropped. Magnetite Nanoparticles firms felt the COVID-19 epidemic in multiple ways and now emphasize long-term growth. Energy, healthcare, construction, and others are affected. These end-users of magnetite nanoparticles caused enormous revenue losses for the global industry. The crisis' demand-supply imbalance hampered market growth.

Pandemic slowed wastewater and energy businesses. The global magnetite nanoparticles market was affected. Manufacturers are changing their sales channels and innovating products to recover. The global market is rebounding swiftly due to government assistance for R&D and top enterprises. Duration of virus outbreak is crucial to measuring pandemic impact. However, the global magnetite nanoparticles industry is projected to recover after 2021.

Magnetite Nanoparticles Market: Segmental Overview

Based on Application

In terms of Applications, in 2021, medical held the top position and is also identified as the fastest-advancing segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Rising life-threatening and chronic illnesses are expected to enhance product demand. Because of the rising penetration of products such as nanowires, spintronics, and quantum dots in the nanoelectronics sector, magnetite nanoparticles are used.

The growing use of magnetite nanoparticles in cancer treatment and pharmaceutical medication delivery will boost the segment's global market share.

Based on Type

In terms of type-based category holds a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

This is owing to their inherent characteristics such as high surface area, superparamagnetic, surface-to-volume ratio, and simple separation methods Magnetic nanoparticles are produced using a variety of physical, biological, and chemical techniques, and they have a wide range of applications.

Nano solutions and powders containing nanoparticles are commonly used to separate pollutants from water since nanomaterials are recyclable and have a large surface area.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Magnetite Nanoparticles Market:

Strem Chemicals, Inc

Nanoshel LLC

Reade International Corp.

nanoComposix

Certifications Cytodiagnostics Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Magnetite Nanoparticles market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 10.62% during the forecast period.

The Magnetite Nanoparticles market was valued at around USD 59.02 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 109.23 million, by 2028 in term of revenue.

Iron is predicted to rise significantly in the coming years. Iron oxide nanoparticles are superparamagnetic, easy to separate, and have a high surface area and volume-to-surface area.

On the basis of region, the North America is predicted to hold the highest share in the Magnetite Nanoparticles market during the forecast period due to political instability.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Magnetite Nanoparticles industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Magnetite Nanoparticles Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Magnetite Nanoparticles Industry?

What segments does the Magnetite Nanoparticles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Magnetite Nanoparticles Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

The North American region shows lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Wide-ranging support for nanomaterials research activities has been the primary factor driving the magnetite nanoparticles market in this region. Due to ongoing research and development activities to explore the various applications of magnetite nanoparticles in industries such as bio-medical, electronics, wastewater treatment, and energy, demand for magnetite nanoparticles is predicted to rise in nations such as the United States and Canada.

Also, Favourable government regulations and the availability of cheap labor in these areas are adding to the market growth in these regions.

The global magnetite nanoparticles market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Iron-Based

Cobalt Based

Others

By Application

Electronics

Wastewater Treatment

Energy

Medical

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



