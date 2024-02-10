2026 Winter Olympics: GB continue qualification campaign with win over Serbia

Great Britain continued their campaign to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics with a 11-0 win over Serbia.

Robert Dowd's goal gave GB an early lead, before they scored eight second-period goals through Dowd (2), Brett Perlini (2), Cole Shudra, Brandon Whistle, Cam Critchlow and Sam Jones.

Nathanael Halbert added a 10th before Cade Neilson finished the scoring.

GB finish the group on Sunday against Romania, with the winner progressing to the next round of qualification.

Great Britain are hoping to reach their first Games since 1948.

Victory over Serbia was the second in three days after a huge 10-1 win against China on Thursday, during which Liam Kirk and Cameron Critchlow each scored twice.

Mark Richardson, Johnny Curran, Neilson, Dowd, Ben Davies and Halbert also hit the net while Tianyou Zuo replied for China.

Everything now rests on Sunday's final match between GB and Romania - who beat Serbia 4-0 on Thursday and China 6-1 earlier on Saturday.

In other matches over the weekend, Budapest is the host city of Group G matches for Hungary, Japan, Lithuania and Spain.

Group J games will be played in the Polish city of Sosnowiec between Estonia, Korea, Poland and Ukraine.

The group winners will then progress to the final qualifying stage that starts in late August to compete for the three remaining places to play at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026.

Great Britain finished fifth on their last Olympic appearance 76 years ago, when the Games were held in St Moritz, Switzerland.

There have been two British ice hockey medals in Olympic history, bronze in 1924 and gold in 1936.

Great Britain squad

Dowd, 35, is acting as the new Great Britain, taking over from former Sheffield Steelers team-mate Jonathan Phillips, who retired at the end of last season.

Kirk and Richardson - both of whom also scored against China on Thursday - are the assistant captains.

Two injuries prompted changes to the original 22-player roster announced last month by head coach Pete Russell.

Welshman Davies replaced Nottingham Panthers forward Ollie Betteridge and Sheffield Steelers' Cole Shudra came in for Cardiff Devils' Josh Waller.

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Belfast Giants).

Defence: David Clements (Coventry Blaze), Nathanael Halbert (HC Innsbruck), Sam Jones (Sheffield Steelers), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O'Connor (Guildford Flames), David Phillips (Belfast Giants), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Sam Ruopp (Lausitzer Fuchse).

Forwards: Cam Critchlow (Manchester Storm), Johnny Curran (Coventry Blaze), Ben Davies (Cardiff Devils) Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Liam Kirk (HC Litvinov), Robert Lachowicz (Glasgow Clan), Ben Lake (Belfast Giants), Cade Neilson (University of Alaska-Fairbanks), Sean Norris (Belfast Giants), Brett Perlini (Mec Halle 04), Cole Shudra (Sheffield Steelers), Brandon Whistle (Sheffield Steelers).

Group H Olympic Qualification Round 3 fixtures

Thursday 8 February

Romania 4-0 Serbia

Great Britain 10-1 China

Saturday 10 February

Romania 6-1 China

Serbia 0-11 Great Britain

Sunday 11 February

China v Serbia (15:00 GMT)

Great Britain v Romania (19:00 GMT)