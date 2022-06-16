2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth’s AT&T Stadium

Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be one of 10 American venues to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches.

The announcement Thursday by soccer’s world governing body, Federation International Football Association, set off celebrations at the AT&T Discovery District where officials from several North Texas cities and representatives from Major League Soccer and the Dallas Cowboys gathered.

The quadrennial event has traditionally been hosted by one country until 2002 when it was jointly held in Japan and South Korea. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly — for the first time — by three nations. Hosting duties will be split between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

It will also be the largest field of competitors since the tournament was first played in 1930. There will be 48 teams in this tournament, 16 more than the 32 sides that qualified for the tournament in Qatar later this year. It will also have twice as many venues (16) as the Qatar edition (8).

A total of 80 matches will be played, with 60 of the contests to be held in the United States.

Canadian cities picked were Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto. Cities in Mexico to host matches are Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Under a sweltering sun, the giant smiles seen in downtown Dallas underscored the enormity of bringing the World Cup to North Texas. More than 3.5 billion people tuned in to the 2018 World Cup in Russia — a little over a billion watched France knock off Croatia in the final, according to fifa.com. By comparison, roughly 112 million people watched this year’s Super Bowl on television and on streaming devices, according to nfl.com.

It’s a big deal. Like an economic impact of nearly $400 million and as many as 3,000 new jobs created, according to a press release from the Dallas Sports Commission.

The World Cup has been here before

This is not the first time World Cup matches were played in the Dallas area. The Cotton Bowl was one of nine venues the last time the U.S. hosted the event in 1994. The first World Cup match in Dallas featured a contentious 2-2 draw between Spain and South Korea — with the ascendant Asians finding the back of the net twice in the final four minutes.

That summer more than 3.5 million fans swarmed U.S. stadiums to watch the world’s best sides duke it out, according to statista.com.

Playing surface modification in the mix

AT&T Stadium has a turf field, Hellas Matrix turf, to be exact. Organizers will now have to plan for modifications to bring the venue to World Cup standards.

FIFA World Cup matches are only played on natural-grass fields, a measure that has been in place ever since the first match 92 years ago. Along with the Arlington stadium, nearly half of the venues selected use some variation of turf.

The stadium has hosted a few soccer matches on natural grass in the past, along with some on soft turf and a mixture of both, according to a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson. A mixture of both grass and turf was used most recently in the Mexico vs. Nigeria match held at the stadium in May.

FIFA will, however, have the final say on the field of play.