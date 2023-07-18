2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia cancelled over funding row

The closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year - GETTY IMAGES

The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been thrown into chaos after the Games’ Australian hosts pulled out due to spiralling costs.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that it would be “wrong” to host the showpiece event because the estimated budget of $2.6 billion (£1.4 billion) had tripled to at least $6 billion and could potentially cost the state as much as $7 billion.

“What has become clear is that the cost of hosting these games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion that was budgeted and allocated,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s at least $6 billion and could be as high as $7 billion. I can’t stand here with any confidence that the $7 billion dollars could fund these games - it could be more than that.”

Mr Andrews said the sum was “well and truly too much for a 12-day sporting event” and did not represent value for money.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost that was estimated and budgeted for last year.

“We don’t just make popular decisions, we do what’s right and it would simply be wrong.”

The state has informed Commonwealth Games officials of its decision to terminate the contract, Mr Andrews said, adding that “productive meetings” were held in London on Monday night. Additional meetings are set to take place on Tuesday.

The premier described the discussions as “amicable”.

Jeroen Weimar, chief executive of Victoria’s organising committee, admitted the axing of the Games was a “disappointment”, but the costs made it unviable.

Adam Peaty was one of the stars of last year's Games - GETTY IMAGES

Victoria’s withdrawal places the future of the Games in doubt given the challenge of finding replacement hosts three years before the event.

The Games have struggled to spark global appeal in recent years. No countries other than Australia bid for the 2026 Games and only one country other than Britain and Australia has hosted the event since 1998.

In 2017, Durban was stripped of the 2022 Games after the South African city failed to meet project deadlines. The event was later awarded to Birmingham.

The budgeted $2.6 billion for the 2026 Games, due to take place between March 17-29, would have seen them held across five sites in regional Victoria: Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton. The state was initially expecting the Federal Government to foot the bill for half of the costs, the majority of which would have gone towards infrastructure.

However, the Federal Government’s budget in May included more than $1 billion towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, but nothing for the 2026 Games.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not provide further insight when quizzed about the cancellation on Tuesday.

“That’s a decision made by the Victorian Government,” he told reporters.

Mr Andrews said factors such as security, transport and other logistical services contributed to the rising costs.

The premier faced a barrage of questions from reporters, who grilled him over how the cost estimates could have been so far off the mark, with one reporter comparing it to building a house.

“I don’t think you’d build it, mate,” Mr Andrews replied.

The legacy benefits from the Games will still be delivered, Mr Andrews claimed, as he announced a regional package worth over $2 billion to build the permanent sporting facilities in the state.

Axing of Games ‘embarrassing’

Conservative MPs were quick to slam Victoria’s Labor Government over the termination, describing the move as “embarrassing”.

“Losing the Commonwealth Games is embarrassing. But let’s not forget it is a symptom of a state that has the highest debt and the highest tax. What else are we missing out on? Victorians deserve better,” Liberal MP Keith Wolahan wrote on Twitter.

Liberal leader of the Opposition, John Pesutto, also hit out at Labor in a scathing post on Twitter, calling the decision “massive humiliation”.

“This decision is a betrayal of regional Victoria and confirms that Victoria is broke and Labor simply cannot manage major projects without huge cost blowouts,” he said.

However, some locals praised the decision and questioned whether the Commonwealth Games should be running at all.

Commonwealth Games if one of those things that’s nice to have and a regional Victorian games was smart.



But not at this price.



It’s the right decision to back out.



I love to see the Aussies win lots of gold, but let’s be honest, the competition is not like an Olympic Games. — Luke Hilakari (@lhilakari) July 18, 2023

The Commonwealth Games have been a redundant concept for years. The world changes, not least the sporting world. Where once we celebrated Matilda the kangaroo at the Brisbane 1982 Games, we now salute the Matildas as we host the FIFA World Cup, a much more relevant & worthy event pic.twitter.com/1B4izgNQVy — Anthony Sharwood ❄️ (@antsharwood) July 18, 2023

The Commonwealth Games were once a beautiful thing.

But sadly they are now irrelevant and way too expensive to run.

A sad but true fact. — Stephen Quartermain (@Quartermain10) July 17, 2023

Australian swimmer and 2x Paralympic gold medalist, Rowan Crothers, said the Games were a “great opportunity” to raise awareness for disabled sport and “seeing the Games cancelled will suck for the state of inclusion”.

It is understood there has been no appetite from other neighbouring states such as South Australia, New South Wales or Queensland to host the Games.

