2025 WM Phoenix Open Thursday first round tee times, how to watch at TPC Scottsdale

The People's Open is here.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is set to begin Thursday at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Nick Taylor is the defending champion, beating Charley Hoffman on the second playoff hole a year ago to win the title. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won this event in 2022 and 2023 before a T-3 last year, is also in the field, as is Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka and amateur Luke Clanton, among others.

Here's everything you need to know for the first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, including tee times and TV information. All times ET.

1st tee

9:20 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

9:31 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

9:42 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

9:53 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

10:04 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

10:15 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Ben An

10:26 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

10:37 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

10:48 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

10:59 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

11:10 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

2 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

2:11 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

2:22 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

2:33 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

2:44 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

2:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

3:06 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

3:17 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

3:28 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

3:39 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

3:50 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Josele Ballester

10th tee

9:20 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

9:31 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

9:42 a.m.: Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:53 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton

10:04 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

10:26 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

10:37 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:48 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

10:59 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

2 p.m.: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

2:11 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

2:22 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

2:33 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

2:44 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

2:55 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

3:06 p.m.: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

3:17 p.m.: Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

3:28 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

3:39 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

3:50 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

How to watch the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

The sixth on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule will be carried live on TV by Golf Channel (which you can watch for free on Fubo) all four days.

CBS will then pick up live coverage of the third and final rounds.

There is streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+ as well as the NBC sports app and CBS sports app.

Thursday, Feb. 6

First round

9:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

4-8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Friday, Feb. 7

Second round

9:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

4-8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Saturday, Feb. 8

Third round

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

1-6:30 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

3-6:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

Sunday, Feb. 9

Final round

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

1-6 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-6 p.m. ET, CBS

3-6 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

