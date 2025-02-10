2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Schedule, how to watch and stream

The 149th edition of the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is here, marking a special occasion for dog lovers across the world.

The annual event brings thousands of dogs to compete in various competitions which include agility, obedience and dock diving, as well as the famous dog show. It is the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the U.S. − behind only the Kentucky Derby − and is being held this year between Saturday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The dog show takes place in New York City at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and at Madison Square Garden, who is hosting the Best in Show competition.

Here's how to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show schedule

Monday, Feb. 10

Dog Show Day 1

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7:30-11 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding)



A dog jumps during the agility competition at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 8, 2025, in New York City.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Dog Show Day 2

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Breed Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) Junior Showmanship Preliminaries



7-11 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) Junior Showmanship Finals Best In Show



How to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be broadcast live by Fox on the FS1 and FS2 channels, as well as online on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports App.

According to the Westminster Kennel Club, breed coverage, masters obedience and demonstration ring coverage will be available to watch on demand on westminsterkennelclub.org.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 Westminster Dog Show: Schedule, how to watch and stream