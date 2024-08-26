2025 Nissan Sentra starts at $22,730, prices up at least $775





See Full Image Gallery >>



The Sentra remains a big deal among the Nissan herd. Normally the automaker's the third-best seller in the U.S. after the Altima and the Rogue, the Sentra is running 29,000 units ahead of the Altima so far this year. With the Altima headed to the glue factory, the Kicks crossover could step up to battle for bronze in the sales race if the all-new Kicks can make more converts in the market. Until then, the crossover, similarly priced to the Sentra, has a long way to go to catch up, outsold by the Frontier and Pathfinder so far this year, never mind the Sentra.

Nissan made big style changes to the affordable sedan for 2024, so 2025 sees little in the way of change. The middle SV grade gets the option of NissanConnect Services for $200, activating remote functions such as engine start and stop, door locking and unlocking, and vehicle health reports through the MyNissan app, plus installing cabin tech like a wi-fi hotspot. The other newness is the Nissan Maintenance Care Program, providing up to three oil changes over two years or 24,000 miles.

After that, it's about MSRPs that have gone up. After the $1,140 destination charge, prices for the 2025 Sentra and differences from launch pricing for 2024 are:

S: $22,730 ($1,005)

SV: $23,430 ($775)

SR: $25,730 ($915)

Nissan raised prices during the 2024 model year, so the current 2024 Sentras are anywhere from $180 to $410 less expensive than the 2025 Sentra. Another $45 of the price difference is in the destination charge, which was $1,095.

The changes in 2024 installed upgrades like a smoother-shifting CVT with an idle start/stop system, good for one more mile per gallon in city, highway, and combined measurements. There was also a re-styled front fascia with new headlights, and trim-specific perks like new 16-inch wheels on the SV and a reworked SR that brought it into line with the Altima SR.

Every Sentra hides a 2.0-liter four-cylinder under its hood, output maxing at 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Nissan's Xtronic CVT conveys all that engine work to the front wheels, AWD is not an option. Every Sentra also comes with features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, blind spot warning, high beam assist, lane departure warning, and rear automatic braking.

You Might Also Like