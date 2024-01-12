2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo: Photo Gallery

A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. An spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on.
A passenger on an Air Canada plane was injured this week after opening the door of their aircraft, which was still at a boarding gate at Toronto Pearson Airport, and then falling, the airline said.In a statement on Wednesday, Air Canada said the incident happened on Monday during the boarding of a flight from Toronto to Dubai."While the aircraft was at the gate, a passenger who had boarded the aircraft normally, instead of proceeding to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the
Police and provincial officials are working to identify a driver whose truck hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday evening. Richmond RCMP said in a statement they believe they have identified the truck that struck the tunnel roof, but they are working to identify the driver. The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage from a witness who was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. The truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued
The new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is one of the most intriguing electric vehicle debuts this year. It’s about the same size as Chevy’s midsize gas-powered Blazer SUV but otherwise has nothing mechanical in common. With roomy seating and lots of the latest technology features, it could appeal to people looking to go electric with their next SUV purchase. However, the Blazer EV’s launch has been marred by some glitchy software issues. It is also competing with a host of other electric SUVs, the mos
Former President Trump argued Tuesday for the return of the “beautiful” Boeing 757 aircraft, after nearly 200 of the company’s planes were grounded over the weekend due to an emergency door panel flying off a 737 Max 9 aircraft midflight. “Boeing should bring back the 757, the most beautiful, best handling plane (from the pilots…
There were minor injuries to both drivers in a collision between a bus and a passenger vehicle Thursday morning. (Facebook/Jayson Howard)A collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle resulted in minor injuries for both drivers just before noon on Thursday. Burin RCMP responded to the incident on Route 220 between Lewin's Cove and Salmonier on the Burin Peninsula. The RCMP said in a statement that there were no passengers on the bus at the time. Schools in the area were closed for the
Honda unveiled two concept electric vehicles (EVs) during CES in Las Vegas, part of the company’s new line of EVs that will go into production in 2026. The vehicles, called the “Honda 0 Series,” were developed using the company’s new “electrification” design. “We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with…
Five years after the tragic double-decker bus crash that killed three passengers and injured dozens, the City of Ottawa's outside lawyers have paid out more than $23.5 million in claims and are still mediating more . While most of that cost is borne by its insurers, the city is responsible for a $6-million deductible. Twenty cases stemming from the Jan. 11, 2019 tragedy have already been settled, including those brought by the families of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja Van Beek. They died
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved. Boeing said Thursday it would cooperate with the investigation, which is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra doors when those exits are not required for safety reasons on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners. One of two plugs on an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out shortly after the
This Camaro is more than just good looks!
DETROIT (AP) — Factory workers at Tesla have been told to expect pay raises this year, a move that comes as the United Auto Workers union tries to organize the electric vehicle maker's U.S. plants. The UAW said Thursday that Tesla workers have told the union about company statements on the raises, which did not give details about the size of the increases. After winning strong contracts with Detroit's three automakers last year, the union has embarked on an effort to organize all nonunion auto p
This is a Chevy lovers dream!
An overheight tractor-trailer got stuck underneath an MBTA Commuter Rail bridge in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, video from the scene showed.
The brand is currently selling over 500 Tesla Model 3s, some for just over $20,000.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun spoke out Tuesday about the recent midair blowout of a fuselage panel on one of the company’s planes, calling the incident a “mistake” that “can never happen again.” “We’re going to approach this, No. 1, acknowledging our mistake with 100 percent and complete transparency every step of the way,” Calhoun said…
Nvidia, the US chip maker banned by Washington from selling its most advanced semiconductors to China, has revealed solid progress in the mainland's electric vehicle (EV) market with its self-driving technology. Nvidia said at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas that Chinese EV makers, including Great Wall Motors, Li Auto, Xiaomi, and Geely-backed ZEEKR, have snapped up its Drive Thor autonomous driving system to enhance performance of their vehicles. This sets up increased competitio
A United Airlines flight from Sarasota, Florida, had to make an emergency landing in the same state shortly after take-off, reportedly due to an open door light illuminating in mid-air. The emergency landing involved an Airbus A319, which landed safely around 4.35pm on Wednesday. The flight from Sarasota, Florida, was heading to Chicago, when the open door warning light reportedly came on, forcing pilots to reroute the plane carrying 123 passengers to the nearest airport.
Jonathan Udall was one of five Britons killed after the craft crashed and burst into flames in 2018.
The Cybertruck's style might be catching on. Honda unveiled two concept cars on Tuesday at CES with a futuristic look.
Boeing's boss Dave Calhoun vows to find the cause of the incident on the Alaska Airlines flight.