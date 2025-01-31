2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears prioritize offensive line at No. 10

The Chicago Bears found their new head coach in Ben Johnson, and now the focus has shifted to an important offseason where there's work to be done with the roster. Good thing Chicago is sitting with top-five salary cap space and plenty of draft capital, including four picks in the Top 75, to improve this roster.

The Bears will be selecting 10th overall in the NFL draft. There are a slew of needs on the roster, most notably along the offensive line, where there are four starting spots up for grabs (with right tackle Darnell Wright safe), to help protect quarterback Caleb Williams.

We've rounded up the latest 2025 NFL mock drafts, where experts believe the Bears target a plug-and-play offensive lineman to shore up pass protection for William.

The Athletic: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman: "Chicago spent the No. 1 pick last year on quarterback Caleb Williams … then promptly gave up 68 sacks this season. For Williams to make strides under new coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson, the Bears need to improve up front. Banks (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman and has positional flexibility. The Bears need a plug-and-play offensive lineman in the worst way, and Banks will start somewhere on day one."

NFL.com: Armand Membou, OT/OG, Missouri

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: "New head coach Ben Johnson is committed to building a dominant line in Chicago to create a balanced but explosive offense -- like the one he just coordinated in Detroit. Membou is a bully at the point of attack with some positional flexibility."

Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick: "Chicago’s new head coach, Ben Johnson, knows how critical an offensive line is to a team’s success. During his tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, his offenses consistently featured one of the best front-fives in the league. So, with the Bears needing some help on the interior, they go with Campbell here. He’s been excellent at left tackle since the first game of his true freshman season at LSU, but his best long-term home may be inside at guard or center due to some length concerns. He’d fit a major need for Chicago as the team tries to do everything it can to protect potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams."

Oct 15, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) against the Florida Gators prior to the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo! Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Yahoo! Sports' Charles McDonald: "The Bears need offensive line help outside of right tackle, so here’s a running mate for Darnell Wright. Simmons has a chance to be a riser during the draft process considering his skills, athleticism and upside."

CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso: "How about a scenario in which the Cowboys don't draft Ashton Jeanty ... and Ben Johnson and the Bears land the premier running back in this class?"

Pro Football Network: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Pro Football Network: "The top priority for Chicago this offseason has to be building an impenetrable wall in front of Caleb Williams. Kelvin Banks Jr. has high upside as a left tackle, with the power and feet to be a franchise cornerstone for the Bears."

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) blocks Kentucky Wildcats player during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Draft Network: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Draft Network's Keith Sanchez: "The Chicago Bears focused last offseason on improving the skill positions around their rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams. However, the old saying "everything starts in the trenches" proved true, and the Bears now need to draft offensive line help for Williams. Josh Simmons is coming off an ACL injury, and if it weren’t for that, he likely wouldn’t be available at this pick. A fully healthy Simmons is potentially the best offensive tackle in the draft, and the Bears could be getting a steal at this pick as their future left tackle."

Bears Wire: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Bears Wire's Mike Pendleton: "To be very clear, if Campbell falls to the Chicago Bears, it should be the easiest no-brainer pick of the year. After allowing quarterback Caleb Williams to be sacked 68 times in his rookie year, the offensive line needs an upgrade nearly everywhere, but specifically the interior position. There’s a real chance the Bears have to address both guard positions and the center, and while some may see Campbell as an offensive tackle, he could also thrive at offensive guard. Either way, if he’s available, Chicago brings Campbell in and figures out the best place to play him."

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears prioritize offensive line at No. 10