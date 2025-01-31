2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Four different answers for Tennessee Titans at No. 1

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2025 NFL draft is just under three months away. Teams are well into building their draft boards and scouts have spent countless hours pouring over tape of some of the top talent entering the league this season.

Unlike last year, this draft class likely won't have a historic run on offensive players in the first round. This class is marked by weaker quarterback and wide receiver groups than last year with much deeper groups of talent along the defensive line and in the secondary.

This draft is hard to fully predict as there's not a huge difference in overall talent between players who will likely be selected between picks 20 and 30 and those drafted around pick 50.

You'll see that lack of consensus in our latest roundup featuring mock drafts from The Athletic, CBS Sports, NFL.com and Yahoo Sports. Here are their latest predictions for the first round:

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Picks No. 31 and 32 will be finalized after the Super Bowl. We allowed one trade from a mock overall in this roundup.

The Athletic: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

NFL.com: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Yahoo Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Athletic: "Carter is the closest thing we’ve seen to Micah Parsons since … Micah Parsons. He’s a true game-changer who has improved almost every time he’s taken the field, had dominant stretches in the College Football Playoff and isn’t close to his ceiling yet."

NFL.com: "Second-year head coach Brian Callahan and new general manager Mike Borgonzi jump-start the Titans' rebuild with a franchise quarterback boasting big-game moxie and experience engineering program turnarounds."

The Athletic: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

NFL.com: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Yahoo Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports: "The Browns would love to take a quarterback here and move on from one of the worst contracts in NFL history, but they are likely to address that through free agency with this year's below-average class. Instead, Cleveland lands the best player in the draft. Travis Hunter has Hall of Fame potential and will likely start at corner while also playing 20-plus snaps a game as a receiver."

Yahoo Sports: "The Browns are in a tough spot with Deshaun Watson’s contract looming large for the next few years, but they can at least give themselves an opportunity to move on at quarterback rather quickly with the selection of Ward. He's a gunslinger and a player who will try to make the most of whatever the defense offers up — which ends up in mistakes sometimes. Still, he has the aggressive style to end up as a high quality NFL passer."

The Athletic: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

NFL.com: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Yahoo Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Athletic: "I’m still torn between Ward and Sanders for QB1, and there are days it feels like Sanders is more ready right now to lead a successful offense. But, long-term, Ward — who improved every day of his lengthy college career — could have the higher ceiling."

CBS Sports: "Shedeur Sanders' projections are all over the map, but he would fill a massive need for the Giants, who desperately need to reboot their passing attack. Sanders has the tools to layer the ball into all three areas of the field with accuracy. He's an experienced, three-year starter who extends plays in the pocket and rarely gets flustered."

The Athletic: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

NFL.com: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Yahoo Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The Athletic: "If you have a young quarterback, it’s best to provide him a receiver with whom he can grow. No Patriots receiver caught more than three touchdown passes last season and only one averaged more than 11 yards per catch. McMillan has Mike Evans-like skills, which would be helpful for Josh McDaniels’ remodeled offense under new coach Mike Vrabel."

Yahoo Sports: "New England seemingly found its quarterback in Drake Maye, who was stellar as a rookie last season. Now, the Patriots need to find serious help on the offensive line in order to make sure he has the most help possible to see his career through. Campbell is a Day 1 starter at left tackle who will be a nice building block on New England's mission to improve the offensive line."

The Athletic: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

NFL.com: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Yahoo Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: "Walter Nolen has the ability to dominate the interior with exceptional power and is also an excellent pass rusher. His film this season has been among the most disruptive in the country. However, concerns remain about his late-season fades over the past two years. Still, he is a toolsy player with the potential to dominate if he can consistently play with a relentless motor. It may feel like a redux of the Travon Walker selection, but Nolen's five-star pedigree is worth betting on."

NFL.com: "Pairing Graham with 2024 second-rounder Maason Smith would give the Jaguars an intriguing interior tandem with disruptive potential."

The Athletic: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

NFL.com: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Yahoo Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Athletic: "Sanders has the arm and swagger to lead right away. How he handles pressure situations will determine whether he succeeds or fails, and how the Raiders’ front office — including Tom Brady — evaluates him."

NFL.com: "Upgrading the talent on the perimeter is a top priority for a Raiders offense that relied extensively on rookie tight end Brock Bowers in 2024."

The Athletic: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

NFL.com: Will Campbell, CB, Michigan

Yahoo Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

CBS Sports: "Jalon Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer with speed, power and excellent quickness. His ability to disrupt opponents makes him a matchup nightmare, especially as he continues to develop. Walker consistently performed against high-level competition and showed flashes of dominance. A full-time move to edge should help him unlock his potential, making him a dangerous weapon for the Jets."

Yahoo Sports: "This would be quite the get for the Jets at No. 7. Carter has upside as a true pass rushing ace who would inject the venom back into what has been a deep unit in recent years. Carter has an explosive get-off and the bend to turn the corner on tackles. He’s still inconsistent playing the run, which means you won’t see many Carter-Will McDonald pairings on early downs, but he would keep the cupboard full of pass rushing options for Aaron Glenn and new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks."

New head coach in New York: Jets hire Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as new coach

The Athletic: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

NFL.com: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Yahoo Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Athletic: "Pearce flashed All-American-level ability during his tenure with the Vols, but he still has to gain consistency to reach his potential. He’s a quick-twitch edge rusher with the ability to get to the quarterback and could drop into coverage, if necessary. ... If Pearce hits the high end of his development, he could become an impact defender in the Danielle Hunter mold."

CBS Sports: "Mykel Williams is a versatile, high-ceiling edge player who can play multiple roles on a defense that needs improvement along the line of scrimmage. He has heavy hands, an explosive first step and a variety of pass-rush moves. Williams holds his ground well in the run game, which is crucial for a Panthers defense that struggled in that phase in 2024."

The Athletic: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

NFL.com: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

Yahoo Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: "With their cap situation in disarray, the Saints need to draft a Day 1 starter. Will Johnson has elite skills as a cornerback, combining length with ball-hawking ability — his three career pick-sixes are a Michigan record. A multi-year starter exposed to NFL-level schemes, Johnson is a perfect fit for one of the league's worst pass defenses (and don't forget, the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore midseason)."

NFL.com: "The Saints' defense needs an infusion of young, athletic talent. Walker's speed and explosiveness could make him a big-play specialist as a pro."

The Athletic: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

NFL.com: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Yahoo Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Athletic: "Chicago spent the No. 1 pick last year on quarterback Caleb Williams … then promptly gave up 68 sacks this season. For Williams to make strides under new coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson, the Bears need to improve up front. Banks (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman and has positional flexibility. The Bears need a plug-and-play offensive lineman in the worst way, and Banks will start somewhere on day one."

Yahoo Sports: "The Bears need offensive line help outside of right tackle, so here’s a running mate for Darnell Wright. Simmons has a chance to be a riser during the draft process considering his skills, athleticism and upside."

NFL's worst playoff moments: Mark Andrews' drop joins list of infamous lows

The Athletic: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

NFL.com: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Yahoo Sports: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

CBS Sports: "Mason Graham is a dominant interior presence who plays with exceptional leverage, block recognition and relentless effort. He has powerful hips and hands, making him disruptive in both the run and pass game. Graham's ability to anchor a defensive line would be a steal here. He's a personal favorite of mine, and I could even see him drafted higher as evaluations progress."

Yahoo Sports: "Whether it’s a new right tackle, interior help or a Trent Williams succession plan, the 49ers' offense could use an injection of beef. Membou is a good athlete who played tackle this past year at Missouri, but could kick inside at the next level. He has long arms that can bring some pop with his blocks. Kyle Shanahan likes to ask his linemen to move and be in space, and Membou would fit in nicely somewhere."

The Athletic: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

NFL.com: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Yahoo Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

NFL.com: "After watching the ground game flounder without an elite running back in the backfield, Jerry Jones adds a bona fide star in Jeanty to spark an offensive resurgence."

Yahoo Sports: "Something flashy for America’s Team. Jeanty isn’t necessarily the most important player the Cowboys need coming into the draft, but he would be a great fit for their offense and most importantly, sell jerseys."

The Athletic: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

CBS Sports: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

NFL.com: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Yahoo Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

The Athletic: "Miami should be open to trading back for anyone who has even a passing interest here. ... But Starks would be a phenomenal consolation prize. He is one of the 10 best players in this draft, regardless of position, and can wear any hat in the secondary. His game — and versatility — is not unlike that of Lions standout Brian Branch."

NFL.com: "Adding physicality and toughness to the offensive line is a priority for the Dolphins. Booker is a bully at the line of scrimmage with the nastiness needed to set the tone up front."

The Athletic: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

NFL.com: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Yahoo Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

CBS Sports: "Malaki Starks brings rare versatility, capable of playing in the box or in coverage. A ballhawk and playmaker, he has All-Pro potential despite playing a position that often gets undervalued. The Colts' secondary would benefit greatly from his presence, and he could also contribute as a nickel defender."

NFL.com: "Adding more playmakers on the perimeter is essential to helping Anthony Richardson reach his potential as a franchise quarterback. Warren is a freak athlete with the athletic measurements and production to tickle GM Chris Ballard's fancy."

The Athletic: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CBS Sports: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

NFL.com: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Yahoo Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: "Mike Green is an edge rusher with relentless effort, leading the nation in sacks (17.0) and tackles for loss (22.5). His ability to beat tackles with both speed and counter moves makes him a valuable addition to Atlanta's defensive line. Green's stock could rise even further after competing against top talent this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama."

Yahoo Sports: "Grant is a monster in the middle whose best football is in front of him. He has excellent size (6-3, 340 pounds) and is very good against the run, but isn’t just a plugger. While the Falcons desperately need pass rushers (as has been the case for over a decade), Grant is an easy mover who can be disruptive. He needs work harnessing his tools."

The Athletic: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

NFL.com: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Yahoo Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

The Athletic: "As the Cardinals remake their defense and attempt to become more physical up front, Harmon (6-5, 310) would fill a void instantly on the interior. A year after transferring from Michigan State, he provided pressure and power for Oregon’s line with 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, a pair of forced fumbles and four pass breakups."

NFL.com: "A mass exodus of front-seven defenders in free agency could force the Cardinals to replenish this area of the roster early (and often) on draft weekend. Pearce is an explosive athlete with a developing game as a pass-rush specialist."

The Athletic: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

NFL.com: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Yahoo Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

CBS Sports: "Luther Burden III has shown flashes of brilliance, though Missouri hasn't fully utilized his talents. He's sudden and powerful, capable of dominating in the short and intermediate game. With Tee Higgins potentially leaving in free agency, Burden would add another dynamic weapon to the Bengals' offense."

Yahoo Sports: "The Bengals need to address their leakiness against the run this offseason, and that begins up the spine of their defense. Nolen is another athletic defensive tackle in this class who is especially disruptive on twists and games. He still has to harness his ability to impact plays more consistently, but he can create edginess and explosive plays for a defense that desperately needs it."

The Athletic: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

NFL.com: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Yahoo Sports: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Athletic: "Perhaps no player elevated his stock throughout the College Football Playoff more than Jackson, who kicked to left tackle out of necessity and proved he could do that job just as capably as play guard. Jackson (6-4, 320) allowed zero sacks and just two pressures over his final eight games at left tackle."

CBS Sports: "Tyler Booker is a massive interior lineman with heavy hands and an elite motor. He excels in pulling and creating space for runners, while also showing strong anchoring ability against power rushers. Booker's leadership and experience make him a perfect fit for Seattle."

The Athletic: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

NFL.com: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Yahoo Sports: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

CBS Sports: "Shemar Stewart has elite traits and versatility, capable of playing as a power edge or kicking inside. Despite his lack of production, his upside and physical tools could make him worth the gamble for a Tampa Bay team in need of defensive line help."

Yahoo Sports: "This has been one of my favorite pairings on these mock drafts. General manager Jason Licht does a great job of addressing current and soon-to-be holes at positions. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but inside linebacker is looking like one of those positions in Tampa Bay. Campbell has excellent size (6-3, 244 pounds) with real two-way potential. He can get downhill in the run game, but is fluid enough to turn and run in coverage. His experience as a blitzer will also translate nicely in Todd Bowles’ defense."

The Athletic: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

NFL.com: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Yahoo Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

The Athletic: "The most polished route runner in the draft, Egbuka fits any and all offenses. He was a possession-type receiver in setting Ohio State’s career receptions record (205), but he’s skilled beyond that description — plus, he blocks. It’s not farfetched to envision Egbuka becoming a valued player for more than a decade, perhaps like former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin."

CBS Sports: "Tyler Warren is a large target with an excellent catch radius, hauling in 88 catches for over 1,000 yards in 2024 despite being a marked man weekly. He's tough, dependable, and fights for extra yardage. Warren is also a capable blocker, making him a throwback player who fits any offense with soft hands, contested-catch ability, and a strong work ethic."

The Athletic: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

NFL.com: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Yahoo Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Athletic: "This might be a little high for Golden, but he’s another player who really took advantage of the extended College Football Playoff this year. He was the true star receiver for the Longhorns this season after spending two years at Houston."

NFL.com: "The Steelers' pedestrian offense needs more playmakers to keep up with the high-scoring attacks within the division. Burden is a catch-and-run specialist with the crafty playmaking skills to flourish on the perimeter."

The Athletic: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

NFL.com: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Yahoo Sports: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

NFL.com: "The Chargers cannot continue to win with Ladd McConkey operating as a one-man show in the passing game. Golden would add speed and playmaking ability to the lineup."

Yahoo Sports: "The Chargers' defense needs a blue-chip player at cornerback and there might not be a better option at this point than Revel. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but he has the prototypical size (6-3, 193 pounds) and speed to grow into a No. 1 cornerback."

The Athletic: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

CBS Sports: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

NFL.com: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Yahoo Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OL, Oregon

The Athletic: "Green was a 215-pound linebacker/tight end when he left high school. Now a verified 6-3, 251 as of Senior Bowl weigh-in, he still moves like a 215-pounder off the edge — and an explosive one, at that. The FBS sacks leader in 2024 with 17, Green is still a bit untested, but his traits are ridiculous and his workouts will draw crowds. Green and Rashan Gary could be electric together."

NFL.com: "This could help the Packers move on from Jaire Alexander and others in the secondary. Barron's versatility would make it easy for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to carve out a role for the Texas product as a rookie."

The Athletic: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL.com: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Yahoo Sports (Bills trade up with Minnesota): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Athletic: "As the Vikings prepare for the post-Harrison Smith world, they need another third-level playmaker. Emmanwori was that and more for the Gamecocks — he had two pick-sixes this season (and a third called back because of roughing the passer). Emmanwori can hit and cover, plus he’s a high-energy player. You’re getting the full package."

Yahoo Sports: "Trade! The Bills jump up to get Burden, who may be a steal at this point in the draft. The Bills could use another wide receiver to make life easier for Josh Allen and they get another quality target here."

The Athletic: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

CBS Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

NFL.com: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Yahoo Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports: "Jonah Savaiinaea is a thick, powerful tackle who played both sides of the line in 2024. He has quick feet, agility, and a high ceiling for growth. He's a consistent finisher with excellent lower-body strength and the ability to displace defenders in the run game. With some refinement, Savaiinaea could be a cornerstone for the Texans."

Yahoo Sports: "The Texans absolutely, desperately need offensive line help. But they have invested heavily already into the position and I think stronger coaching at that position will help them get better performances in the near future. I instead address the Texans' pass-catching group that looks more depleted after Tank Dell’s gruesome injury and Stefon Diggs' upcoming free agency. Dalton Schultz is as solid as they come at tight end, but Loveland is even more dynamic as a pass catcher, with the ability to split out that could make for some fun synergy with star Nico Collins in a fun 1-2 punch for C.J. Stroud."

The Athletic: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

CBS Sports: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

NFL.com: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Yahoo Sports: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: "Marcus Mbow combines exceptional quickness and twitch with great hand placement and athleticism. He moves well in space and can reach the second level with ease. Mbow's versatility to play both guard and tackle, along with his aggressive demeanor, makes him a valuable addition to the Rams' offensive line."

NFL.com: "If Matthew Stafford and the Rams move forward together, continuing to build a fortress around the veteran quarterback has to be a top priority."

The Athletic: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

NFL.com: Josh Conerly Jr., OL, Oregon

Yahoo Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Athletic: "Stewart is yet another guy with a potentially wild range of draft outcomes. All of the edges with Round 1 buzz — Pearce, Williams, Green, JT Tuimoloau and Stewart — will hold pretty different spots on the board depending on the team. Testing and workouts will do a lot to sort it all out. Either way, in Stewart, Baltimore would be getting a super long and versatile edge who fits its style."

NFL.com: "With Ronnie Stanley's injury history and impeding free agency, the Ravens could add an athletic edge blocker to protect Lamar Jackson within the pocket."

The Athletic: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

NFL.com: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Yahoo Sports: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

The Athletic: "With oft-injured Marcus Davenport likely hitting free agency and Za’Darius Smith possibly in need of a reworked contract, the Lions could rotate Tuimoloau for a year opposite Aidan Hutchinson, then have him step in as a long-term starter."

Yahoo Sports: "Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. Green is a quality defender off the edge and has the makings of one of those small-school players who ends up in a great spot. Detroit needs juice along the defensive line and Green joining a healthy line would give the Lions a hellacious front."

The Athletic: Josh Conerly Jr., OL, Oregon

CBS Sports: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

NFL.com: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Yahoo Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: "Matthew Golden had a breakout season as Texas' go-to receiver, showcasing his ability to separate with strong route running, excellent hands and good speed. He excels in the middle of the field and in tightly congested spaces, maximizing yards after the catch. Golden would give the Commanders a much-needed offensive playmaker."

NFL.com: "Upgrading the O-line is a priority with Jayden Daniels flashing MVP-caliber talent as a dual-threat playmaker. Jackson's toughness and versatility would mesh well with Dan Quinn's culture."

The Athletic: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

NFL.com: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Yahoo Sports (Minnesota via Buffalo): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Athletic: "Barron has positional flexibility in the secondary, because of his coverage skills and hitting prowess — he could play corner, nickel or safety. He earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions. Anywhere he plays, Barron would elevate the Buffalo secondary."

Yahoo Sports: "The Vikings had a great defense without many great players, particularly along the interior of the defensive line. Harmon gives Minnesota a chance to find that impact defensive tackle."

The Athletic: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

NFL.com: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Yahoo Sports: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

CBS Sports: "Josh Simmons has a high ceiling with upper-body strength and athleticism, though he comes with technique concerns and is recovering from a knee injury. He's a fluid mover with excellent recovery ability and the power to dominate in the run game. If healthy, Simmons could become a key contributor on the Eagles' offensive line."

Yahoo Sports: "The Eagles' offensive line factory keeps on churning. Ersery has dozens of starts under his belt at left tackle, but could be an eventual successor to Lane Johnson on the right side. Mekhi Becton has been a fun rental and project for Jeff Stoutland, but Ersery could even fill that spot if Johnson wants to hold off on his retirement for a bit longer."

The Athletic: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

NFL.com: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Yahoo Sports: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

CBS Sports: "Armand Membou is a powerful right tackle with excellent feet and strong hands. He's patient in pass protection and versatile enough to play inside at guard if needed. A multi-year starter, Membou is reliable and polished, making him an ideal addition for the Chiefs as they look to protect Patrick Mahomes."

NFL.com: "Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in September, Revel is worthy of first-round consideration. The playmaking cover corner displays the instincts, awareness and skill to thrive in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme."

*Super Bowl will determine order

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Four options for Titans at No. 1