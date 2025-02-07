2025 NFL mock draft: Expert projections ahead of the Super Bowl
The 2024 season isn't quite over yet, but fans of the 30 teams that aren't playing in the Super Bowl are locked in on mock drafts to see what could be in store for their immediate future.
The 2025 NFL draft is just over two months away, and each of the 32 teams got their eyes on some of its top prospects at the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl all-star showcases last week. Yet there's still plenty of time for evaluations to shift and change as the pre-draft process continues with the NFL scouting combine at the end of the month.
Draft experts around the web have put together their mock draft predictions for all 32 first-round picks.
2025 NFL mock draft roundup
Here are what experts are saying about every first-round pick in the NFL draft ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:
1. Tennessee Titans
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Sporting News: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Pro Football Network: Cam Ward
ESPN: Abdul Carter
2. Cleveland Browns
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The Sporting News: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Pro Football Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
ESPN: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Sporting News: Shedeur Sanders
CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Pro Football Network: Shedeur Sanders
ESPN: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
4. New England Patriots
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Sporting News: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
CBS Sports: Abdul Carter
Pro Football Network: Travis Hunter
ESPN: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Sporting News: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Pro Football Network: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
ESPN: Will Johnson
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Sporting News: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
CBS Sports: Mason Graham
Pro Football Network: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
ESPN: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Sporting News: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Pro Football Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
ESPN: Will Campbell
8. Carolina Panthers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
The Sporting News: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
CBS Sports: Mykel Williams
Pro Football Network: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
ESPN: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Sporting News: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Pro Football Network: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
ESPN: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
10. Chicago Bears
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Sporting News: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
CBS Sports: Will Campbell
Pro Football Network: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
ESPN: Kelvin Banks Jr.
11. San Francisco 49ers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
The Sporting News: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Pro Football Network: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
ESPN: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Sporting News: Ashton Jeanty
CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty
Pro Football Network: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
ESPN: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Sporting News: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
CBS Sports: Malaki Starks
Pro Football Network: Kelvin Banks Jr.
ESPN: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
14. Indianapolis Colts
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Sporting News: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
CBS Sports: Tyler Warren
Pro Football Network: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
ESPN: Tyler Warren
15. Atlanta Falcons
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Sporting News: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr.
Pro Football Network: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
ESPN: Mykel Williams
16. Arizona Cardinals
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
The Sporting News: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Pro Football Network: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
ESPN: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Sporting News: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
CBS Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Pro Football Network: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
ESPN: Shemar Stewart
18. Seattle Seahawks
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Sporting News: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Pro Football Network: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
ESPN: Jihaad Campbell
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Sporting News: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Pro Football Network: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
ESPN: Luther Burden
20. Denver Broncos
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Sporting News: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Pro Football Network: Tyler Warren
ESPN: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Sporting News: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
CBS Sports: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Pro Football Network: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
ESPN: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Sporting News: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
CBS Sports: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Pro Football Network: Colston Loveland
ESPN: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
23. Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
The Sporting News: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
CBS Sports: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Pro Football Network: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
ESPN: Josh Connerly Jr., OT, Oregon
24. Minnesota Vikings
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Sporting News: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Pro Football Network: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
ESPN: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
25. Houston Texans
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Sporting News: No more picks
CBS Sports: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Pro Football Network: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
ESPN: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
26. Los Angeles Rams
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
CBS Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Pro Football Network: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
ESPN: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Pro Football Network: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
ESPN: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
28. Detroit Lions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Pro Football Network: Benjamin Morrison
ESPN: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
29. Washington Commanders
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
Pro Football Network: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
ESPN: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
30. Buffalo Bills
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Pro Football Network: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
ESPN: Nick Emmanwori
31. Philadelphia Eagles*
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Pro Football Network: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
ESPN: Mike Green
32. Kansas City Chiefs*
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Pro Football Network: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
ESPN: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
*Results of Super Bowl 59 will determine the order of the last two picks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL mock draft 2025: Expert predictions for the first round