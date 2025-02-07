2025 NFL mock draft: Expert projections ahead of the Super Bowl

The 2024 season isn't quite over yet, but fans of the 30 teams that aren't playing in the Super Bowl are locked in on mock drafts to see what could be in store for their immediate future.

The 2025 NFL draft is just over two months away, and each of the 32 teams got their eyes on some of its top prospects at the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl all-star showcases last week. Yet there's still plenty of time for evaluations to shift and change as the pre-draft process continues with the NFL scouting combine at the end of the month.

Draft experts around the web have put together their mock draft predictions for all 32 first-round picks.

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Here are what experts are saying about every first-round pick in the NFL draft ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Sporting News: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Pro Football Network: Cam Ward

ESPN: Abdul Carter

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Sporting News: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pro Football Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

ESPN: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Sporting News: Shedeur Sanders

CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Pro Football Network: Shedeur Sanders

ESPN: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Sporting News: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

CBS Sports: Abdul Carter

Pro Football Network: Travis Hunter

ESPN: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Sporting News: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Pro Football Network: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

ESPN: Will Johnson

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Sporting News: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

CBS Sports: Mason Graham

Pro Football Network: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

ESPN: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Sporting News: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Pro Football Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

ESPN: Will Campbell

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Sporting News: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams

Pro Football Network: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

ESPN: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

The Sporting News: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Pro Football Network: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

ESPN: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Sporting News: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

CBS Sports: Will Campbell

Pro Football Network: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

ESPN: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Sporting News: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Pro Football Network: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

ESPN: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Sporting News: Ashton Jeanty

CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty

Pro Football Network: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

ESPN: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The Sporting News: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

CBS Sports: Malaki Starks

Pro Football Network: Kelvin Banks Jr.

ESPN: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Sporting News: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports: Tyler Warren

Pro Football Network: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

ESPN: Tyler Warren

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Sporting News: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr.

Pro Football Network: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

ESPN: Mykel Williams

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Sporting News: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Pro Football Network: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

ESPN: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Sporting News: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Pro Football Network: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

ESPN: Shemar Stewart

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Sporting News: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Pro Football Network: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

ESPN: Jihaad Campbell

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Sporting News: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Pro Football Network: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

ESPN: Luther Burden

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Sporting News: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Pro Football Network: Tyler Warren

ESPN: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Sporting News: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

CBS Sports: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Pro Football Network: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

ESPN: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Sporting News: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Pro Football Network: Colston Loveland

ESPN: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

The Sporting News: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Pro Football Network: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

ESPN: Josh Connerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Sporting News: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Pro Football Network: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

ESPN: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Pro Football Network: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

ESPN: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Pro Football Network: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

ESPN: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Pro Football Network: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

ESPN: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Pro Football Network: Benjamin Morrison

ESPN: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Pro Football Network: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

ESPN: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Pro Football Network: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

ESPN: Nick Emmanwori

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Pro Football Network: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

ESPN: Mike Green

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Pro Football Network: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

ESPN: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

*Results of Super Bowl 59 will determine the order of the last two picks

