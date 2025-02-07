Advertisement

2025 NFL mock draft: Expert projections ahead of the Super Bowl

jack mckessy, usa today
·6 min read

The 2024 season isn't quite over yet, but fans of the 30 teams that aren't playing in the Super Bowl are locked in on mock drafts to see what could be in store for their immediate future.

The 2025 NFL draft is just over two months away, and each of the 32 teams got their eyes on some of its top prospects at the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl all-star showcases last week. Yet there's still plenty of time for evaluations to shift and change as the pre-draft process continues with the NFL scouting combine at the end of the month.

Draft experts around the web have put together their mock draft predictions for all 32 first-round picks.

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Here are what experts are saying about every first-round pick in the NFL draft ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

1. Tennessee Titans

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • The Sporting News: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

  • CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

  • Pro Football Network: Cam Ward

  • ESPN: Abdul Carter

2. Cleveland Browns

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

  • The Sporting News: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  • Pro Football Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • ESPN: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  • The Sporting News: Shedeur Sanders

  • CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

  • Pro Football Network: Shedeur Sanders

  • ESPN: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

4. New England Patriots

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

  • The Sporting News: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • CBS Sports: Abdul Carter

  • Pro Football Network: Travis Hunter

  • ESPN: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • The Sporting News: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

  • CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • Pro Football Network: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

  • ESPN: Will Johnson

6. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

  • The Sporting News: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

  • CBS Sports: Mason Graham

  • Pro Football Network: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • ESPN: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • The Sporting News: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • Pro Football Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

  • ESPN: Will Campbell

8. Carolina Panthers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • The Sporting News: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Mykel Williams

  • Pro Football Network: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • ESPN: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • The Sporting News: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

  • CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

  • Pro Football Network: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • ESPN: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

10. Chicago Bears

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

  • The Sporting News: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Will Campbell

  • Pro Football Network: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  • ESPN: Kelvin Banks Jr.

11. San Francisco 49ers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

  • The Sporting News: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

  • Pro Football Network: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • ESPN: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  • The Sporting News: Ashton Jeanty

  • CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty

  • Pro Football Network: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

  • ESPN: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

  • The Sporting News: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Malaki Starks

  • Pro Football Network: Kelvin Banks Jr.

  • ESPN: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

14. Indianapolis Colts

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  • The Sporting News: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Tyler Warren

  • Pro Football Network: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  • ESPN: Tyler Warren

15. Atlanta Falcons

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • The Sporting News: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr.

  • Pro Football Network: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • ESPN: Mykel Williams

16. Arizona Cardinals

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

  • The Sporting News: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

  • Pro Football Network: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

  • ESPN: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

17. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • The Sporting News: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • CBS Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

  • Pro Football Network: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

  • ESPN: Shemar Stewart

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

  • The Sporting News: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • Pro Football Network: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  • ESPN: Jihaad Campbell

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • The Sporting News: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

  • Pro Football Network: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • ESPN: Luther Burden

20. Denver Broncos

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  • The Sporting News: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  • CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • Pro Football Network: Tyler Warren

  • ESPN: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  • The Sporting News: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

  • Pro Football Network: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • ESPN: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

22. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • The Sporting News: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

  • CBS Sports: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

  • Pro Football Network: Colston Loveland

  • ESPN: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

23. Green Bay Packers

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

  • The Sporting News: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

  • Pro Football Network: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

  • ESPN: Josh Connerly Jr., OT, Oregon

24. Minnesota Vikings

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

  • The Sporting News: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  • CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

  • Pro Football Network: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

  • ESPN: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

25. Houston Texans

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

  • The Sporting News: No more picks

  • CBS Sports: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

  • Pro Football Network: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  • ESPN: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

26. Los Angeles Rams

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

  • CBS Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

  • Pro Football Network: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

  • ESPN: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

27. Baltimore Ravens

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  • CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • Pro Football Network: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

  • ESPN: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

28. Detroit Lions

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

  • CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  • Pro Football Network: Benjamin Morrison

  • ESPN: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

29. Washington Commanders

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

  • Pro Football Network: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

  • ESPN: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

30. Buffalo Bills

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

  • CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  • Pro Football Network: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

  • ESPN: Nick Emmanwori

31. Philadelphia Eagles*

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

  • CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

  • Pro Football Network: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

  • ESPN: Mike Green

32. Kansas City Chiefs*

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

  • CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

  • Pro Football Network: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

  • ESPN: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

*Results of Super Bowl 59 will determine the order of the last two picks

