2025 NFL mock draft: Bears address the trenches in 2-round projections

The 2025 NFL draft is just a couple months away, and there is no shortage of opinion on what the Chicago Bears will do as they have four picks in the Top 75 selections.

Needing to desperately address and upgrade their offensive and defensive lines, the Bears have seen mock drafts with selections all over the board for them, looking to find the best fits to improve the team for the 2025 season.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently shared a two-round mock draft, featuring three selections for the Bears. Here's a look at the three selections Miller has for the Bears on Super Bowl week, with draft boards certain to change before the draft in April.

Round 1, Pick 10 : OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the best offensive linemen in the draft, the Bears address a big need at the left tackle spot with the selection of Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. Darnell Wright is fully entrenched as the team's right tackle, and while Braxton Jones is serviceable, Banks would surely present a competition for the left tackle spot and the best potential protection for quarterback Caleb Williams. In Miller's mock draft, the Bears would miss out on LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who goes fourth to the New England Patriots.

Round 2, Pick 39: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Running back is not at the top of positional needs for the Bears, but if the team sees the value, a player like Hampton could be a key piece to Ben Johnson's offense. During his time with the Detroit Lions, Johnson used a dynamic duo running back led by Jahmyr Gibbs and former Bear David Montgomery as part of his high-powered offense that continued to produce week in and week out. With D'Andre Swift currently set as the lead back in Chicago, Hampton's mixture of power and speed would give two dual-threat backs in Johnson's offense with the Bears. Hampton finished the season with 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns with the North Carolina Tar Heels this year.

Round 2, Pick 41: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tries to knock down a pass by Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their second pick in the second round, the Bears shore up their defensive line unit with the addition of Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. In four years with the Buckeyes, the man in the middle compiled 11.5 sacks, totaling 46 tackles in the 2024 season where Ohio State won the National Championship. The Bears have spent draft picks on Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens in recent years, so it'll be interesting to see if they want to go back into the draft to select that position once again. At 6'3" and 327 pounds, Williams would be an absolute forceful unit in the middle of the Bears' defensive line with new coordinator Dennis Allen finding ways to make him wreak havoc.

