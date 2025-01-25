2025 NFL mock draft: Bears shore up pass protection with first-round pick

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of an important offseason, where they just hired a new head coach in Ben Johnson to lead this team. But there's still plenty of work to be done with this roster to get it up to par. But general manager Ryan Poles will have plenty of salary cap space and draft capital to get it done.

The biggest focus figures to be the offensive line, which should be addressed both in free agency and the 2025 NFL draft. Outside of right tackle Darnell Wright, there are four starting jobs up for grabs along the offensive line. And Chicago's first-round pick will most likely be an offensive lineman.

In his first 2025 mock draft of the offseason, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bears getting their pick of offensive linemen with the 10th overall pick -- and he has them settling on LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who could also kick inside to guard.

The Bears have had three top-10 picks since Ryan Poles became the GM in 2022, and they've used them all on offense. But anyone who watched Chicago play this season knows Caleb Williams needs better protection; the rookie QB took 68 sacks. The entire offensive line class is still on the board here, and it's close between Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. at the top. I lean Campbell because he was better this season and has more size at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, even though Banks is ranked higher on my board (No. 10 vs. No. 11). Campbell gave up just two sacks over 524 pass-block snaps this season. There are some length concerns, and he might kick inside to guard, but Chicago needs help all over that line.

The Bears offensive line will see changes leading into the NFL draft, so it'll be interesting to see how they project Campbell -- at tackle or guard. If Chicago envisions him as their left tackle of the future, he would replace Braxton Jones, who's served in the role for the past three seasons. But Jones, who's recovering from a knee injury, also felt more like a bridge tackle than a long-term solution. But Campbell could also fill one of the top guard vacancies, especially with the injury-prone Teven Jenkins likely to test free agency.

