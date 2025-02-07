USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

2025 NFL Honors awards: Live updates on MVP, Hall of Fame, and more

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 59 curtain call, the NFL is putting a bow on the 2024 season by handing out its most prestigious individual awards.

Thursday's NFL Honors in New Orleans will recognize the top performers from the past campaign, from Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year to Most Valuable Player. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also unveil its 2025 class, with plenty of intrigue surrounding whether Eli Manning and other notable names will make the cut.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

Pat Surtain II is adding an honor few of his positional peers throughout recent NFL history can claim.

The Denver Broncos cornerback was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for 2024. Surtain becomes just the third cornerback since 1995 to win the award, following Charles Woodson in 2009 and Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

The other finalists were Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Surtain was a key piece of the Broncos' defensive surge, which helped Denver break an eight-year playoff drought that ranked as the league's second longest active absence from the postseason. He recorded four interceptions and 11 passes defensed while providing a lockdown presence on the back end of the unit.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The NFL's most obvious award choice is now official.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award to cap a historic debut campaign.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in last year's draft was the catalyst of a remarkable turnaround for Washington, which went from 4-13 last year to 12-5 in Daniels and coach Dan Quinn's first season. While Daniels won the award for his regular-season accomplishments, he continued to make his mark in the postseason, helping the Commanders win their first playoff game in 19 years with a close call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then engineered an upset of the top-seeded Detroit Lions to push the team to its first NFC title game in 33 years.

Daniels' 14 games won as a rookie including the postseason tied Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004) for the most by a rookie, and he became just the fourth first-year quarterback to win multiple playoff games.

Along the way, Daniels set the marks for highest completion rate by a qualified rookie quarterback (69%) and rushing yards in a season by a first-year passer (891). His 100.1 passer rating also stands as the fourth-highest mark for a player in his opening campaign.

What time is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6.

How can I watch NFL Honors? TV info, channel

NFL Honors will be broadcast live on FOX and NFL Network, and it also will be available to stream on NFL+ and Fubo.

Who is hosting NFL Honors?

Snoop Dogg will host the awards ceremony.

NFL MVP finalists

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Offensive Player of the Year finalists

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalists

Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists

Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Braden Fiske, DE, Los Angeles Rams

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Chop Robinson, LB, Miami Dolphins

Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles Rams

NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills

NFL Coach of the Year finalists

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Assistant Coach of the Year finalists

Joe Brady, offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Flores, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Which awards will be handed out at NFL Honors?

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

NFL Latino Youth Honors

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

NFL FLAG Players of the Year award

