2025 NFL Honors awards: Live updates on MVP, Hall of Fame, and more
Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 59 curtain call, the NFL is putting a bow on the 2024 season by handing out its most prestigious individual awards.
Thursday's NFL Honors in New Orleans will recognize the top performers from the past campaign, from Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year to Most Valuable Player. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also unveil its 2025 class, with plenty of intrigue surrounding whether Eli Manning and other notable names will make the cut.
USA TODAY Sports will have live updates throughout the event on all the top awards and developments, so check back throughout the night for all the latest:
NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Broncos CB Pat Surtain II
Pat Surtain II is adding an honor few of his positional peers throughout recent NFL history can claim.
The Denver Broncos cornerback was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for 2024. Surtain becomes just the third cornerback since 1995 to win the award, following Charles Woodson in 2009 and Stephon Gilmore in 2019.
The other finalists were Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Surtain was a key piece of the Broncos' defensive surge, which helped Denver break an eight-year playoff drought that ranked as the league's second longest active absence from the postseason. He recorded four interceptions and 11 passes defensed while providing a lockdown presence on the back end of the unit.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The NFL's most obvious award choice is now official.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award to cap a historic debut campaign.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in last year's draft was the catalyst of a remarkable turnaround for Washington, which went from 4-13 last year to 12-5 in Daniels and coach Dan Quinn's first season. While Daniels won the award for his regular-season accomplishments, he continued to make his mark in the postseason, helping the Commanders win their first playoff game in 19 years with a close call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then engineered an upset of the top-seeded Detroit Lions to push the team to its first NFC title game in 33 years.
Daniels' 14 games won as a rookie including the postseason tied Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004) for the most by a rookie, and he became just the fourth first-year quarterback to win multiple playoff games.
Along the way, Daniels set the marks for highest completion rate by a qualified rookie quarterback (69%) and rushing yards in a season by a first-year passer (891). His 100.1 passer rating also stands as the fourth-highest mark for a player in his opening campaign.
What time is NFL Honors?
NFL Honors will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6.
How can I watch NFL Honors? TV info, channel
NFL Honors will be broadcast live on FOX and NFL Network, and it also will be available to stream on NFL+ and Fubo.
Who is hosting NFL Honors?
Snoop Dogg will host the awards ceremony.
NFL MVP finalists
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
NFL Offensive Player of the Year finalists
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalists
Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists
Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists
Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Braden Fiske, DE, Los Angeles Rams
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Chop Robinson, LB, Miami Dolphins
Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles Rams
NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalists
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots
Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills
NFL Coach of the Year finalists
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Assistant Coach of the Year finalists
Joe Brady, offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills
Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles
Brian Flores, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator, Detroit Lions
Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions
Which awards will be handed out at NFL Honors?
AP Most Valuable Player
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award
NFL Latino Youth Honors
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year
NFL FLAG Players of the Year award
