Advertisement

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

2025 NFL Honors awards: Live updates on MVP, Hall of Fame, and more

michael middlehurst-schwartz, usa today

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 59 curtain call, the NFL is putting a bow on the 2024 season by handing out its most prestigious individual awards.

Thursday's NFL Honors in New Orleans will recognize the top performers from the past campaign, from Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year to Most Valuable Player. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also unveil its 2025 class, with plenty of intrigue surrounding whether Eli Manning and other notable names will make the cut.

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates throughout the event on all the top awards and developments, so check back throughout the night for all the latest:

NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

Pat Surtain II is adding an honor few of his positional peers throughout recent NFL history can claim.

The Denver Broncos cornerback was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for 2024. Surtain becomes just the third cornerback since 1995 to win the award, following Charles Woodson in 2009 and Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

The other finalists were Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Surtain was a key piece of the Broncos' defensive surge, which helped Denver break an eight-year playoff drought that ranked as the league's second longest active absence from the postseason. He recorded four interceptions and 11 passes defensed while providing a lockdown presence on the back end of the unit.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The NFL's most obvious award choice is now official.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award to cap a historic debut campaign.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in last year's draft was the catalyst of a remarkable turnaround for Washington, which went from 4-13 last year to 12-5 in Daniels and coach Dan Quinn's first season. While Daniels won the award for his regular-season accomplishments, he continued to make his mark in the postseason, helping the Commanders win their first playoff game in 19 years with a close call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then engineered an upset of the top-seeded Detroit Lions to push the team to its first NFC title game in 33 years.

Daniels' 14 games won as a rookie including the postseason tied Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004) for the most by a rookie, and he became just the fourth first-year quarterback to win multiple playoff games.

Along the way, Daniels set the marks for highest completion rate by a qualified rookie quarterback (69%) and rushing yards in a season by a first-year passer (891). His 100.1 passer rating also stands as the fourth-highest mark for a player in his opening campaign.

What time is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6.

How can I watch NFL Honors? TV info, channel

NFL Honors will be broadcast live on FOX and NFL Network, and it also will be available to stream on NFL+ and Fubo.

Who is hosting NFL Honors?

Snoop Dogg will host the awards ceremony.

NFL MVP finalists

  • Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

  • Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

  • Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Offensive Player of the Year finalists

  • Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

  • Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalists

  • Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

  • Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

  • T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists

  • Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

  • Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

  • Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

  • Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

  • Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists

  • Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Braden Fiske, DE, Los Angeles Rams

  • Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Chop Robinson, LB, Miami Dolphins

  • Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles Rams

NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalists

  • Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

  • J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

  • Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

  • Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills

NFL Coach of the Year finalists

  • Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

  • Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

  • Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

  • Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

  • Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Assistant Coach of the Year finalists

  • Joe Brady, offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

  • Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Brian Flores, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

  • Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

  • Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Which awards will be handed out at NFL Honors?

  • AP Most Valuable Player

  • AP Coach of the Year

  • AP Comeback Player of the Year

  • AP Offensive Player of the Year

  • AP Defensive Player of the Year

  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

  • Salute to Service Award

  • NFL Latino Youth Honors

  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • NFL Fan of the Year

  • NFL FLAG Players of the Year award

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL Honors awards: Live updates on MVP, Hall of Fame, more