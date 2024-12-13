2025 NFL draft order: Who owns top pick after 49ers-Rams Week 15 TNF game?

Much like the holiday season, the NFL draft is all about presents.

Every team will unwrap a gift in April, hoping that it reveals the league's next big star. Not every gift will be good and unlike those socks, players don't come with a return policy. On the surface, the 2025 NFL draft doesn't seem to come with many doorbusters, but that won't stop teams from hoping for the first pick.

As we kick off Week 15, the order is finally taking shape. The Jaguars pulled off an upset in Week 14, leaving the Raiders and Giants, the last two teams with just a pair of wins, to battle it out. A win by the teams at the top can change everything, however, putting the order in chaos with only a few weeks to go.

That won't happen on Thursday night, with the Rams and 49ers still clinging to playoff hopes, but strength of schedule can wreak havoc with so many tiebreakers in play right now. As a result, every game matters, whether your team is playing or not.

Here's a look at where we stand after Thursday's action in San Francisco.

2025 NFL draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order shakes out after "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, according to Tankathon.com:

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

According to BetMGM, the following college football players entered Week 15 expected to be among the top potential picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: -145

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +240

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +600

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: +2500

Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia: +3000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft order: Updated picks after Week 15 TNF