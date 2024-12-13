Advertisement

2025 NFL draft order: Who owns top pick after 49ers-Rams Week 15 TNF game?

Nick Brinkerhoff, USA Today
Much like the holiday season, the NFL draft is all about presents.

Every team will unwrap a gift in April, hoping that it reveals the league's next big star. Not every gift will be good and unlike those socks, players don't come with a return policy. On the surface, the 2025 NFL draft doesn't seem to come with many doorbusters, but that won't stop teams from hoping for the first pick.

As we kick off Week 15, the order is finally taking shape. The Jaguars pulled off an upset in Week 14, leaving the Raiders and Giants, the last two teams with just a pair of wins, to battle it out. A win by the teams at the top can change everything, however, putting the order in chaos with only a few weeks to go.

That won't happen on Thursday night, with the Rams and 49ers still clinging to playoff hopes, but strength of schedule can wreak havoc with so many tiebreakers in play right now. As a result, every game matters, whether your team is playing or not.

Here's a look at where we stand after Thursday's action in San Francisco.

2025 NFL draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order shakes out after "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, according to Tankathon.com:

  1. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-11 record; .541 strength of schedule

  2. New York Giants: 2-11; .543 SOS

  3. New England Patriots: 3-10; .462 SOS

  4. Carolina Panthers: 3-10; .484 SOS

  5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-10; .489 SOS

  6. Tennessee Titans: 3-10; .511 SOS

  7. New York Jets: 3-10; .516 SOS

  8. Cleveland Browns: 3-10; .525 SOS

  9. Chicago Bears: 4-9; .565 SOS

  10. Cincinnati Bengals: 5-8; .484 SOS

  11. New Orleans Saints: 5-8; .486 SOS

  12. Dallas Cowboys: 5-8; .518 SOS

  13. San Francisco 49ers: 6-8; .565 SOS

  14. Miami Dolphins: 6-7; .422 SOS

  15. Indianapolis Colts: 6-7; .480 SOS

  16. Atlanta Falcons: 6-7; .520 SOS

  17. Arizona Cardinals: 6-7; .538 SOS

  18. Los Angeles Rams: 8-6; .520 SOS

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-6; .496 SOS

  20. Washington Commanders: 8-5; .434 SOS

  21. Los Angeles Chargers: 8-5; .466 SOS

  22. Denver Broncos: 8-5; .489 SOS

  23. Seattle Seahawks: 8-5; .507 SOS

  24. Baltimore Ravens: 8-5; .529 SOS

  25. Houston Texans: 8-5; .484 SOS

  26. Green Bay Packers: 9-4; .556 SOS

  27. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-3; .466 SOS

  28. Minnesota Vikings: 11-2; .489 SOS

  29. Buffalo Bills: 10-3; .466 SOS

  30. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-2; .437 SOS

  31. Kansas City Chiefs: 12-1; .482 SOS

  32. Detroit Lions: 12-1; .529 SOS

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

According to BetMGM, the following college football players entered Week 15 expected to be among the top potential picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

  • Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: -145

  • Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +240

  • Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +600

  • Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: +2500

  • Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia: +3000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft order: Updated picks after Week 15 TNF