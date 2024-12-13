2025 NFL draft order: Who owns top pick after 49ers-Rams Week 15 TNF game?
Much like the holiday season, the NFL draft is all about presents.
Every team will unwrap a gift in April, hoping that it reveals the league's next big star. Not every gift will be good and unlike those socks, players don't come with a return policy. On the surface, the 2025 NFL draft doesn't seem to come with many doorbusters, but that won't stop teams from hoping for the first pick.
As we kick off Week 15, the order is finally taking shape. The Jaguars pulled off an upset in Week 14, leaving the Raiders and Giants, the last two teams with just a pair of wins, to battle it out. A win by the teams at the top can change everything, however, putting the order in chaos with only a few weeks to go.
That won't happen on Thursday night, with the Rams and 49ers still clinging to playoff hopes, but strength of schedule can wreak havoc with so many tiebreakers in play right now. As a result, every game matters, whether your team is playing or not.
Here's a look at where we stand after Thursday's action in San Francisco.
2025 NFL draft order
Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order shakes out after "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, according to Tankathon.com:
Las Vegas Raiders: 2-11 record; .541 strength of schedule
New York Giants: 2-11; .543 SOS
New England Patriots: 3-10; .462 SOS
Carolina Panthers: 3-10; .484 SOS
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-10; .489 SOS
Tennessee Titans: 3-10; .511 SOS
New York Jets: 3-10; .516 SOS
Cleveland Browns: 3-10; .525 SOS
Chicago Bears: 4-9; .565 SOS
Cincinnati Bengals: 5-8; .484 SOS
New Orleans Saints: 5-8; .486 SOS
Dallas Cowboys: 5-8; .518 SOS
San Francisco 49ers: 6-8; .565 SOS
Miami Dolphins: 6-7; .422 SOS
Indianapolis Colts: 6-7; .480 SOS
Atlanta Falcons: 6-7; .520 SOS
Arizona Cardinals: 6-7; .538 SOS
Los Angeles Rams: 8-6; .520 SOS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-6; .496 SOS
Washington Commanders: 8-5; .434 SOS
Los Angeles Chargers: 8-5; .466 SOS
Denver Broncos: 8-5; .489 SOS
Seattle Seahawks: 8-5; .507 SOS
Baltimore Ravens: 8-5; .529 SOS
Houston Texans: 8-5; .484 SOS
Green Bay Packers: 9-4; .556 SOS
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-3; .466 SOS
Minnesota Vikings: 11-2; .489 SOS
Buffalo Bills: 10-3; .466 SOS
Philadelphia Eagles: 11-2; .437 SOS
Kansas City Chiefs: 12-1; .482 SOS
Detroit Lions: 12-1; .529 SOS
2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds
According to BetMGM, the following college football players entered Week 15 expected to be among the top potential picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: -145
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +240
Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +600
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: +2500
Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia: +3000
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft order: Updated picks after Week 15 TNF