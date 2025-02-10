2025 NFL Draft order: Full Round 1 selections set after Eagles take Super Bowl title in rout of Chiefs

The top 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft are now set. (Yahoo Sports)

With the Philadelphia Eagles' surprising blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL Draft order is set. The NFL champions will get the last pick of Round 1.

The New England Patriots played their way out of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. As a result, that moved the Patriots to the fourth pick in the draft.

That paved the way for the Tennessee Titans, who fell to the Houston Texans in Week 18, to jump up and secure the top pick in the draft. The Cleveland Browns will pick second, and the New York Giants third.

All eyes will now be on the Titans, who have their first No. 1 overall pick since 2016. They dealt that pick away to the Los Angeles Rams, who used it on Jared Goff. They haven't used the No. 1 overall pick since 1978, when they took Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.

Here's a look at the current NFL Draft order, per Tankathon.com:

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

3. New York Giants (3-14)

4. New England Patriots (4-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

7. New York Jets (5-12)

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

—

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

20. Denver Broncos (10-7)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

24. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

25. Houston Texans (10-7)

26. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

28. Detroit Lions (15-2)

29. Washington Commanders (12-5)

30. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

32. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)