2025 NFL draft order: Browns drop to No. 7 after 'Thursday Night Football' win

For the NFL's worst teams, the most wonderful time of year is the NFL draft.

At that time, no one has won or lost. Every draft pick is believed to be a future star. Hopes are high before panic sets in.

The next crop of stars will be welcomed in across three days in April when the draft commences in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Fans of the Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Giants and Raiders enter Week 12 as the top contenders to make the first selection. It's a pick that they'll hope isn't earned again in the near future, instead following in the footsteps of teams like the Lions, who went from rags to riches.

Whether there will be a franchise-changing player at the top of this year's draft remains to be seen, but these teams will hope to have a chance at finding out for themselves when the order finalizes in six weeks. Here's a look at how the 2025 NFL draft order stands in Week 12.

2025 NFL Draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

According to BetMGM, the following college players are among the favorites to be the top pick in next year's draft class.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +190

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +350

Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +750

Will Campbell, OT, LSU: +2000

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +2000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft order: Updated picks after Week 12 TNF