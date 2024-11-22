Advertisement

2025 NFL draft order: Browns drop to No. 7 after 'Thursday Night Football' win

nick brinkerhoff, usa today
·2 min read

For the NFL's worst teams, the most wonderful time of year is the NFL draft.

At that time, no one has won or lost. Every draft pick is believed to be a future star. Hopes are high before panic sets in.

The next crop of stars will be welcomed in across three days in April when the draft commences in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Fans of the Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Giants and Raiders enter Week 12 as the top contenders to make the first selection. It's a pick that they'll hope isn't earned again in the near future, instead following in the footsteps of teams like the Lions, who went from rags to riches.

Whether there will be a franchise-changing player at the top of this year's draft remains to be seen, but these teams will hope to have a chance at finding out for themselves when the order finalizes in six weeks. Here's a look at how the 2025 NFL draft order stands in Week 12.

2025 NFL Draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .494 strength of schedule

  2. Tennessee Titans: 2-8; .514 SOS

  3. New York Giants: 2-8; .520 SOS

  4. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-8; .525 SOS

  5. New England Patriots: 3-8; .472 SOS

  6. New York Jets: 3-8; .508 SOS

  7. Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .511 SOS

  8. Carolina Panthers: 3-7; .486 SOS

  9. Dallas Cowboys: 3-7; .525 SOS

  10. New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .486 SOS

  11. Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .492 SOS

  12. Miami Dolphins: 4-6; .439 SOS

  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6; .514 SOS

  14. Chicago Bears: 4-6; .560 SOS

  15. Indianapolis Colts: 5-6; .475 SOS

  16. Seattle Seahawks: 5-5; .531 SOS

  17. Los Angeles Rams: 5-5; .534 SOS

  18. San Francisco 49ers: 5-5; .549 SOS

  19. Denver Broncos: 6-5; .494 SOS

  20. Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .497 SOS

  21. Arizona Cardinals: 6-4; .540 SOS

  22. Washington Commanders: 7-4; .438 SOS

  23. Houston Texans: 7-4; .472 SOS

  24. Baltimore Ravens: 7-4; .522 SOS

  25. Los Angeles Chargers: 7-3; .469 SOS

  26. Green Bay Packers: 7-3; .546 SOS

  27. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .475 SOS

  28. Minnesota Vikings: 8-2; .503 SOS

  29. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-2; .430 SOS

  30. Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .461 SOS

  31. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-1; .500 SOS

  32. Detroit Lions: 9-1; .523 SOS

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

According to BetMGM, the following college players are among the favorites to be the top pick in next year's draft class.

  • Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +190

  • Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +350

  • Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +750

  • Will Campbell, OT, LSU: +2000

  • Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +2000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft order: Updated picks after Week 12 TNF