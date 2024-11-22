2025 NFL draft order: Browns drop to No. 7 after 'Thursday Night Football' win
For the NFL's worst teams, the most wonderful time of year is the NFL draft.
At that time, no one has won or lost. Every draft pick is believed to be a future star. Hopes are high before panic sets in.
The next crop of stars will be welcomed in across three days in April when the draft commences in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Fans of the Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Giants and Raiders enter Week 12 as the top contenders to make the first selection. It's a pick that they'll hope isn't earned again in the near future, instead following in the footsteps of teams like the Lions, who went from rags to riches.
Whether there will be a franchise-changing player at the top of this year's draft remains to be seen, but these teams will hope to have a chance at finding out for themselves when the order finalizes in six weeks. Here's a look at how the 2025 NFL draft order stands in Week 12.
2025 NFL Draft order
Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:
Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .494 strength of schedule
Tennessee Titans: 2-8; .514 SOS
New York Giants: 2-8; .520 SOS
Las Vegas Raiders: 2-8; .525 SOS
New England Patriots: 3-8; .472 SOS
New York Jets: 3-8; .508 SOS
Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .511 SOS
Carolina Panthers: 3-7; .486 SOS
Dallas Cowboys: 3-7; .525 SOS
New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .486 SOS
Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .492 SOS
Miami Dolphins: 4-6; .439 SOS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6; .514 SOS
Chicago Bears: 4-6; .560 SOS
Indianapolis Colts: 5-6; .475 SOS
Seattle Seahawks: 5-5; .531 SOS
Los Angeles Rams: 5-5; .534 SOS
San Francisco 49ers: 5-5; .549 SOS
Denver Broncos: 6-5; .494 SOS
Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .497 SOS
Arizona Cardinals: 6-4; .540 SOS
Washington Commanders: 7-4; .438 SOS
Houston Texans: 7-4; .472 SOS
Baltimore Ravens: 7-4; .522 SOS
Los Angeles Chargers: 7-3; .469 SOS
Green Bay Packers: 7-3; .546 SOS
Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .475 SOS
Minnesota Vikings: 8-2; .503 SOS
Philadelphia Eagles: 8-2; .430 SOS
Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .461 SOS
Kansas City Chiefs: 9-1; .500 SOS
Detroit Lions: 9-1; .523 SOS
2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds
According to BetMGM, the following college players are among the favorites to be the top pick in next year's draft class.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +190
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +350
Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL): +750
Will Campbell, OT, LSU: +2000
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +2000
