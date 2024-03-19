2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43 Coupe Packs a Turbo-Four and Rear-Wheel Drive

Mercedes-Benz

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43 was unleashed on Tuesday with a few surprises.

At the top of the list, the MCT 9G transmission of this entry-level sports coupe now turns just the rear wheels. The gearbox is paired with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, with a 48-volt hybrid setup operating the turbos. In concert, the sleek GT43's powerplant can zoom from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, Mercedes says.



Equipping the transmission with a wet start-off clutch instead of torque converter, the GT43 offers quicker response time on the accelerator and lightens the load overall. Opting for the four-cylinder over a V-8 certainly helped the car shed mass, as well, which will contribute to sharper handling with rear-wheel drive.



The German brand gave the GT43 improved aerodynamics, aided by an active air control system with hidden louvers that manage airflow. A retractable rear spoiler also contributes to the flow, controlled by software that calculates the impact of vehicle speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, and steering speed and reacts accordingly. When driving faster than 50 miles per hour, the spoiler moves into one of five positions for drag reduction or improved handling.



Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43 coupe is not yet available, but we expect it to top $100,000 to start.



