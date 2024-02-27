The 2025 McLaren Artura Spider Brings Lineup-Wide Improvements

McLaren

The team at Woking have been hard at work since the McLaren Artura first arrived back in 2022, refining and revising the entry-level supercar offering. With the 2025 model year around the corner, Mclaren have just pulled the cover off of the drop-top Artura Spider, which brings more power and performance to the entire Artura lineup.

The Artura represents the second hybrid model to come from McLaren, following the P1 hypercar. The brand’s “holy trinity” representative was never offered without a roof from the factory however, making this Artura the first hybrid convertible to come from the automaker. The roof dance is centered around a single-piece unit, which forgoes a more traditional hydraulic setup in favor of electric motors. The entire carbon panel can be raised or lowered in just 11 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph, meaning you won’t have to stop between lights to get some extra sun. Customers can also spec an electrochromic roof panel for more control over cabin lighting. McLaren has also revised the ducting system around the car, which will serve to reduce passenger buffeting while improving powertrain cooling. Despite the added roof elements, the Artura Spider tips the scales at just 3439 lbs, or a mere 136 lbs more than the coupe. Almost all of that weight is related to the roof motors. McLaren claims this figure makes the Artura Spider the lightest convertible supercar in its class. Ferrari, if you are curious, says that its 296 GTS weighs roughly 3411 lbs, but that is a somewhat nebulous dry weight, and it is not directly listed but only published as a spec of "1.86kg/cv," the latter of which is listed as 830. But that is a published figure and when Car and Driver weighed one it came in at 3532 lbs, and that was with the lightweight Fiorano package. Whatever the exact figure, there is not a particularly great delta to its rivals. Thanks to the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture on which the Artura is based, there is also no loss of rigidity when the roof panel is removed. The Ferrari, by contrast, has no carbon tub, though it is rather stiff.

Every Artura model will receive a revised powertrain package for the 2025 model year. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and its power-boosting hybrid system receive new software and tuning, resulting in a gain of 19 hp. That brings total output figures up to 690 hp and 531 lb-ft, which is anything but “entry-level”. A set of new engine mounts hold the V-6 in place, bringing the added benefit of more powertrain texture coming through the cabin. The better control of that heavy lump also improves steering feel and precision, according to McLaren. The valved exhaust system also received some adjustments for 2025, cleaning up the engine note in the higher revs. The hybrid system has also been optimized for 2025, increasing EV-only range to 21 miles despite battery capacity remaining at 7.4 kW. The same 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox returns with new shift programming that results in 25 percent fastest changes. Existing Arutra customers will be able to receive this updated powertrain calibration from their local dealer free of charge. The Spider will do 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, with a limited top speed of 205 mph.

The supercar lineup will also benefit from reworked dampers for 2025, with new valving for improved response. McLaren’s chassis computer also sees some tweaks, which bolster damping and handling response rates by as much as 90 percent. When combined with the engine mounts, McLaren promises that this updated Artura will provide even more precision and the type of feedback enthusiasts are looking for. The brand hasn’t forgotten to have some fun with the update either, adding a new Spinning Wheel Pull-Away feature. Similar to launch control, this stability control setting will allow you to make quite the exit from a cars and coffee. It’s probably best not to use such a feature on the road, however, as even small mistakes can quickly get expensive.

Artura customers will see a reworked options list during the ordering process, including interior and exterior carbon fiber packages, as well as different badging options. Three unique interior packages are also available for $9400 a piece: Performance, TechLux, and Vision. There’s also a faster front lift system, as well as a number of different wheel options to choose from. The latter can be optioned with titanium bolts for 0.9 lbs of unsprung mass reduction, if you need to chase lap times in your drop-top supercar. There are five standard exterior colors, 20 additional Elite options, and 18 MSO offerings for the most die-hard fans.

The McLaren Artura Spider carries an MSRP of $273,800 for the U.S. market. That's nearly a hundred grand less dear than a 296 GTS, and about $35 grand less than the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder. Both coupe and convertible models for 2025 are available to order now, with delivery expected to take place mid-year. McLaren expects the Spider to outpace coupe sales, so we expect more than a few people will be getting those orders in soon.

