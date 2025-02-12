USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

2025 Genesis Invitational Thursday first round tee times, how to watch at Torrey Pines

Hello, old friend.

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to begin Thursday at Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California. Tiger Woods' annual event is taking place at the same venue he has won eight times at, including a U.S. Open, after being moved there because of the wildfires near normal host Riviera Country Club.

Woods won't tee it up this week, as he said he's not ready to play after the death of his mother last week.

In case you forgot, Torrey Pines hosted the Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago, with Harris English taking home the title.

Here's everything you need to know for the first round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, including tee times and TV information. All times ET.

Genesis Invitational 2025 first-round tee times

1st tee

12:30 p.m. ET : Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. ET : Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. ET : Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. ET : J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. ET : Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. ET : Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. ET : Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. ET : Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. ET : Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. ET : Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. ET : Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. ET: J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

10th Tee

12:30 p.m. ET : Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:41 p.m. ET : Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. ET : Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

0:03 p.m. ET : Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. ET : Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. ET : Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. ET : Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. ET : Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. ET : Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. ET : Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. ET : Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

How to watch the 2025 Genesis Invitational

The seventh event on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule will be carried live on TV by Golf Channel (which you can watch for free on Fubo) all four days.

CBS will then pick up live coverage of the third and final rounds.

There is streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+ as well as the NBC sports app and CBS sports app.

Thursday, Feb. 13

First round

12:30-8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

4-8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Friday, Feb. 14

Second round

12:30-8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

4-8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Saturday, Feb. 15

Third round

10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

2-7 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-7 p.m. ET, CBS

3-7 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

Sunday, Feb. 16

Final round

9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

1-6:30 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

3-6:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

